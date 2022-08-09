Read full article on original website
Targeted shooting at Columbus home hits 2 people, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people went to the hospital Thursday night after being struck by gunfire, according to the Columbus Division of Police. CPD sent officers at 10:38 p.m. to a home near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Bretton Woods Drive after getting a report that someone had fired shots. Before they got […]
Columbus police arrest woman accused of killing her husband
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman has been arrested on charges she killed her 64-year-old husband by punching him repeatedly. On July 4, Harry A. Gaines, 64, and Dana K. Colbert, 39, were seen by witnesses in their home at the 2800 block of Grasmere Avenue when Colbert pushed Gaines down, causing his head […]
Columbus police arrest 44-year-old accused of killing man near Milo-Grogan bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a 44-year-old accused of killing a man outside a bar in July. Dwann Joseph Anderson, of Columbus, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting 40-year-old Tyreece Jefferson outside a bar in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Thursday, July 21, according to a news release from the Columbus Division of […]
16-year-old arrested for shooting death of 18-year-old in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say SWAT officers arrested a teenager Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in southeast Columbus in July. Columbus police arrested a 16-year-old boy without incident and slated him at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center for the murder of Nelson Conley Jr. on July 6. […]
Arrest made in fatal shooting that killed mom caught in crossfire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy is facing homicide charges after being arrested Wednesday in connection with a mid-July shooting that left a woman dead in east Columbus. The suspect, who was arrested Wednesday by Columbus SWAT, is facing reckless homicide and weapons charges for the shooting outside a store on the 3200 block […]
Woman found dead after Columbus shooting, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are looking for a person of interest after a Wednesday evening shooting left a woman dead. Officers went around 8:30 p.m. to the 2100 block of Parkville Court on reports of a shooting. When they got to the area near the Northland neighborhood, they found Mirracclle Anderson Morris, 25, lying […]
Columbus man gets life in prison for stabbing 23-year-old woman to death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for stabbing a 23-year-old woman to death. A Franklin County judge sentenced William Elliott, 48, to life without parole on Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of several counts related to the March 2020 murder of Maria Best, […]
Columbus police looking for suspect who shot man near Tootsies Lounge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of shooting a 33-year-old man near Tootsies Lounge. One week after police responded to reports of a shooting on the city’s south side on Aug. 3, the Columbus Division of Police released a photo of the suspect, whose image […]
1980 cold case murder solved in Upper Arlington, thanks to DNA
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – DNA technology has cracked another cold case murder in central Ohio, according to the Upper Arlington Police Division. The case dates back to June 3, 1980, when 8-year-old Asenath Dukat’s body was found in a creek bed at First Community Village. Upper Arlington Police Chief Steve Farmer said biological material […]
Suspect in Clinton County standoff is dead
Suspect in Clinton County standoff is dead. Ohio coronavirus numbers for week of Aug. 11, 2022. Lost your dog? here's what you need to know during …. NBC4's Stuff the Backpack. Ohio receiving 5,000 more monekypox vaccines.
Better Call 4: Heath man demands accountability from Select Home Warranty
HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — In March of 2021, Charles Lupton, Jr. purchased a home warranty.
Deadly Columbus robbery sees 3 suspects arrested a month later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have now arrested all three of the suspects accused in a robbery near a convenience store that left a man dead. Officers spotted two of the suspects on Friday — 17-year-old Jebrelle McClendon and a 16-year-old — and took them into custody on Tuesday. Both are facing aggravated murder […]
Car falls 50 feet in deadly Columbus quarry crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died Thursday morning after his car smashed through a fence and fell into a quarry, according to Columbus emergency crews at the scene. The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the McKinley Avenue Corridor near the intersection with West 5th Avenue. The car, a 1998 Toyota Avalon, was […]
Car goes underwater in deadly Columbus quarry crash
One person has died after their car smashed through a fence and fell into a quarry in the McKinley Avenue Corridor. Full story: https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/car-goes-underwater-in-deadly-columbus-quarry-crash/(opens in a new tab)
Man arrested for 1991 murder in Franklin County
URBANCREST, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old Franklin County cold case murder has potentially been solved, as investigators named a suspect on Tuesday. https://nbc4i.co/3Qfcfqi.
Missing 15-year-old from Lithopolis has been found
LITHOPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old boy who was reported missing from Lithopolis has been found, police said. Michael Kee reportedly left his Lithopolis home Wednesday evening, according to a news release from the Lithopolis Police Department. Around 4 p.m., police announced that Kee was located and returned home.
Man wanted in four different central Ohio areas for various crimes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted in four different jurisdictions of the central Ohio area for a variety of crimes. Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include: Columbus: Misdemeanor for criminal damaging Reynoldsburg: Stolen license […]
Missing Ohio teen may be in Licking County, sheriff says
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen more than three weeks ago. Onisty Deal was last seen leaving a foster home in the Amanda, Ohio, area on July 20. Onisty is approximately five feet, five inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She had […]
One dead, I-270 reopens after crash in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The I-270 southbound collector has reopened on the east side of Columbus after a fatal crash Wednesday. One person was pronounced dead at 3:14 p.m. after a Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer truck that was stopped in traffic on I-270 southbound at East Livingston Avenue, […]
Woman relieved after sister’s alleged killer caught after 30 years
URBANCREST, Ohio (WCMH) – With the help of DNA evidence, a family has a bit of closure on their loved ones’ 30-year-old cold case. Monretia Crawford is the sister Alma Lake, who was killed on June 3, 1991. This past Friday, Robert Edwards, 67, was arrested and charged with her murder. Crawford said she is […]
