ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Your Eyes Could Reveal if You Have ADHD or Autism

The eyes might disclose everything when it comes to ADHD and ASD. It’s often said that “the eyes tell it all.” According to a recent study from Flinders University and the University of South Australia, regardless of their outward expression, the eyes may be able to signal neurodevelopmental problems like ASD and ADHD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

Can Bipolar Disorder Change My Brain?

Bipolar disorder can impact everyday life and relationships, but it may also imprint a pattern of effects on the brain. Researchers are still exploring the relationship between the visible impacts of bipolar disorder, such as mood episodes, and the unseen impacts such as how it changes the brain. Once known...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?

Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

CBD reduces anxiety symptoms by up to 50% in young people

Many young people have anxiety, which interferes with their ability to go about their daily lives. Treatment for anxiety includes a variety of approaches, including cognitive behavioral therapy and sometimes medication use. A recent pilot study found that cannabidiol (CBD)—the non-mind-altering part of cannabis— almost halved chronic anxiety symptoms in...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#Linus Adhd#Depression#Boys And Men#My Day#Diseases#General Health
Medical News Today

What to know about avoidant personality disorder

Avoidant personality disorder is the avoidance of social situations and interpersonal relationships due to a fear of rejection or criticism. Avoidant personality disorder is a long-term and often debilitating condition. It typically has its roots in a person’s formative years. Early childhood environment, infantile temperament, and a genetic predisposition can all play a role in developing the disorder.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Healthline

Amlodipine: How It Can Affect Your Liver and Fatty Liver Disease

Amlodipine is a medication that doctors prescribe to treat high blood pressure and reduce chest pain. Pharmacies in the United States fill. of amlodipine prescriptions every year. While taking amlodipine can be good for your heart health, some people may be concerned about its side effects, including potential liver damage.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellmind.com

Symptoms of Alcohol Detox

If you have alcohol use disorder and are seeking treatment for it, alcohol detox is often the first step. This is a process that involves stopping your alcohol intake and flushing out any alcohol that is remaining in your system. You may experience withdrawal symptoms such as sweating, shaking, and...
DRINKS
Healthline

Does Ashwagandha Affect Osteoarthritis Symptoms?

Causes inflammation and pain of the joints — most often the hands, knees, and hips. It’s a common form of arthritis and a leading cause of disability worldwide. (CDC), more than 32.5 million Americans are affected by osteoarthritis and experience swelling, stiffness, and decreased range of movement in the affected joints.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

How is Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome Treated?

Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS) is an uncommon condition that only develops in people who use cannabis frequently over a period of several years. Severe nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain are the hallmark symptoms of CHS. The word “cannabinoid” refers to compounds uniquely found in cannabis, and “hyperemesis” means severe vomiting.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

How to Reverse Fatty Liver Disease

Fatty liver disease occurs when an excess amount of fat is present in your liver. This can be due to several underlying conditions such as:. Lifestyle factors, including a high fat diet and a sedentary lifestyle, can increase your risk of fatty liver disease. While the outlook for people with...
WEIGHT LOSS
Healthline

How Should I Space Out a Flu Vaccine and a Shingles Vaccine?

One of the biggest challenges that many healthcare professionals face each year is convincing their patients to get a seasonal flu vaccine. People delay or skip getting a flu vaccine for a myriad of reasons. A few common reasons, according to the. American Medical Association (AMA) , include an aversion...
HEALTH
Health Digest

Why It's Not A Good Idea To Stop Taking Medication For Bipolar Disorder

Anyone diagnosed with bipolar disorder, no matter the type, understands how emotionally taxing it can be to live with the condition. As explained by the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS), individuals with bipolar disorder can experience a wide range of emotions, from intense euphoric highs to equally intense depressive lows. These fluctuations of moods can be overwhelming, so knowing the available treatment options may help someone who is struggling with bipolar disorder.
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

Side effects

It’s a prescription drug that’s used to treat certain types of breast cancer in adult females* who have gone through menopause. The types include:. To learn more about these conditions and how Femara is used to treat them, see the “What is Femara used for?” section below.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Which Body Parts Are Affected by Multiple Sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a medical condition in which the immune system attacks the protective myelin covering of nerves within the brain and spinal cord. There is no single, exact way MS affects the body because everyone experiences the disease differently. Some people may have trouble seeing clearly, while others experience arm and leg muscle weakness or a combination of symptoms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Can Early Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease Be Seen in the Eyes?

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia. The brain changes that cause Alzheimer’s start to occur many years before early symptoms, such as memory loss and trouble retaining new information, begin to show. There’s no cure for Alzheimer’s. However, early detection can help prepare you for...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Is Acupuncture an Effective Treatment for Bell's Palsy?

Bell’s palsy, or idiopathic facial palsy, is paralysis on one side of your face caused by dysfunction of your facial nerve. Acupuncture is sometimes used to treat Bell’s palsy, but its effectiveness remains controversial. Your facial nerves are a pair of nerves that allow you to control your...
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy