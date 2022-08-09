Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Your Eyes Could Reveal if You Have ADHD or Autism
The eyes might disclose everything when it comes to ADHD and ASD. It’s often said that “the eyes tell it all.” According to a recent study from Flinders University and the University of South Australia, regardless of their outward expression, the eyes may be able to signal neurodevelopmental problems like ASD and ADHD.
Psych Centra
Can Bipolar Disorder Change My Brain?
Bipolar disorder can impact everyday life and relationships, but it may also imprint a pattern of effects on the brain. Researchers are still exploring the relationship between the visible impacts of bipolar disorder, such as mood episodes, and the unseen impacts such as how it changes the brain. Once known...
Medical News Today
Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?
Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
Medical News Today
CBD reduces anxiety symptoms by up to 50% in young people
Many young people have anxiety, which interferes with their ability to go about their daily lives. Treatment for anxiety includes a variety of approaches, including cognitive behavioral therapy and sometimes medication use. A recent pilot study found that cannabidiol (CBD)—the non-mind-altering part of cannabis— almost halved chronic anxiety symptoms in...
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
survivornet.com
Boy, 6, Stopped Playing With Friends And Developed ‘Strange Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Six Year Old Boy's Leukemia Diagnosed After Family Friend Noticed He Wasn't Playing Outside. Cian McGrath of Liverpool England was six years old when a family friend noticed he was playing with other kids. Several doctors’ visits later he was diagnosed with leukemia. Now 22 and in remission, he’s...
MedPage Today
Does Epstein-Barr Cause MS? Predicting Chronic TBI Pain; Neural Flexibility in ADHD
A review in Nature Reviews Microbiology looks at evidence that suggests Epstein-Barr virus is a causal agent for multiple sclerosis (MS). Lifelong engagement in activities and reading ability were linked with better cognitive abilities at age 69, even among people who had low childhood cognitive test scores. (Neurology) Tinnitus affects...
Medical News Today
What to know about avoidant personality disorder
Avoidant personality disorder is the avoidance of social situations and interpersonal relationships due to a fear of rejection or criticism. Avoidant personality disorder is a long-term and often debilitating condition. It typically has its roots in a person’s formative years. Early childhood environment, infantile temperament, and a genetic predisposition can all play a role in developing the disorder.
Healthline
Amlodipine: How It Can Affect Your Liver and Fatty Liver Disease
Amlodipine is a medication that doctors prescribe to treat high blood pressure and reduce chest pain. Pharmacies in the United States fill. of amlodipine prescriptions every year. While taking amlodipine can be good for your heart health, some people may be concerned about its side effects, including potential liver damage.
verywellmind.com
Symptoms of Alcohol Detox
If you have alcohol use disorder and are seeking treatment for it, alcohol detox is often the first step. This is a process that involves stopping your alcohol intake and flushing out any alcohol that is remaining in your system. You may experience withdrawal symptoms such as sweating, shaking, and...
Healthline
Does Ashwagandha Affect Osteoarthritis Symptoms?
Causes inflammation and pain of the joints — most often the hands, knees, and hips. It’s a common form of arthritis and a leading cause of disability worldwide. (CDC), more than 32.5 million Americans are affected by osteoarthritis and experience swelling, stiffness, and decreased range of movement in the affected joints.
Healthline
How is Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome Treated?
Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS) is an uncommon condition that only develops in people who use cannabis frequently over a period of several years. Severe nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain are the hallmark symptoms of CHS. The word “cannabinoid” refers to compounds uniquely found in cannabis, and “hyperemesis” means severe vomiting.
Healthline
How to Reverse Fatty Liver Disease
Fatty liver disease occurs when an excess amount of fat is present in your liver. This can be due to several underlying conditions such as:. Lifestyle factors, including a high fat diet and a sedentary lifestyle, can increase your risk of fatty liver disease. While the outlook for people with...
Healthline
How Should I Space Out a Flu Vaccine and a Shingles Vaccine?
One of the biggest challenges that many healthcare professionals face each year is convincing their patients to get a seasonal flu vaccine. People delay or skip getting a flu vaccine for a myriad of reasons. A few common reasons, according to the. American Medical Association (AMA) , include an aversion...
Why It's Not A Good Idea To Stop Taking Medication For Bipolar Disorder
Anyone diagnosed with bipolar disorder, no matter the type, understands how emotionally taxing it can be to live with the condition. As explained by the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS), individuals with bipolar disorder can experience a wide range of emotions, from intense euphoric highs to equally intense depressive lows. These fluctuations of moods can be overwhelming, so knowing the available treatment options may help someone who is struggling with bipolar disorder.
Healthline
Side effects
It’s a prescription drug that’s used to treat certain types of breast cancer in adult females* who have gone through menopause. The types include:. To learn more about these conditions and how Femara is used to treat them, see the “What is Femara used for?” section below.
verywellhealth.com
Which Body Parts Are Affected by Multiple Sclerosis?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a medical condition in which the immune system attacks the protective myelin covering of nerves within the brain and spinal cord. There is no single, exact way MS affects the body because everyone experiences the disease differently. Some people may have trouble seeing clearly, while others experience arm and leg muscle weakness or a combination of symptoms.
Healthline
Can Early Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease Be Seen in the Eyes?
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia. The brain changes that cause Alzheimer’s start to occur many years before early symptoms, such as memory loss and trouble retaining new information, begin to show. There’s no cure for Alzheimer’s. However, early detection can help prepare you for...
Healthline
Is Acupuncture an Effective Treatment for Bell's Palsy?
Bell’s palsy, or idiopathic facial palsy, is paralysis on one side of your face caused by dysfunction of your facial nerve. Acupuncture is sometimes used to treat Bell’s palsy, but its effectiveness remains controversial. Your facial nerves are a pair of nerves that allow you to control your...
Healthline
Ashton Kutcher Recovered from Vasculitis— What to Know About Rare Autoimmune Disease
Vasculitis is a rare blood vessel disease in which the body’s immune system attacks the blood vessels. Experts say the condition can have serious, even fatal, consequences if not treated properly. Actor Ashton Kutcher said the disease left him unable to see, hear, and walk for about a year.
