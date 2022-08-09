Anyone diagnosed with bipolar disorder, no matter the type, understands how emotionally taxing it can be to live with the condition. As explained by the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS), individuals with bipolar disorder can experience a wide range of emotions, from intense euphoric highs to equally intense depressive lows. These fluctuations of moods can be overwhelming, so knowing the available treatment options may help someone who is struggling with bipolar disorder.

