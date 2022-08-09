Read full article on original website
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In North Dakota For 2022
Is North Dakota "Nice" still a thing? I believe it is, but some of the riff-raff comes with population growth. Most of the top 15 cities for crime in North Dakota are bigger cities but not all of them. There are a few surprises on the list courtesy of USA.com.
Bismarck Mystery – Time Travelers? – Who Are These Two?
Here is a good old-fashioned mystery that is slowly unraveling by the minute ( at least it is for me ) This one could be a mind twister for us all to figure out, OR maybe I just have too much time on my hands ( don't let my boss know that ). I discovered this post a while back on one of my favorite social media sites - The Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook Group Page. I love this group so much for many reasons, I consider it Bismarck/Mandan's hub to what is going on around our city. People looking for work, advice being asked on where to go to find this or that, AND residents doing the right thing by reporting an item that was found - such the case as this nice person writing in yesterday morning:
Minnesota’s Lee & Bismarck’s Andi Ahne – Bringing It In Style
The sport of baseball has many long-running traditions. I think that's what I like the most about America's pastime, some people say it's "Way too boring, not enough action" - These naysayers have obviously not paid attention to some classic pre-game festivities lately. Let's go over some of the lore that makes this so special - players know NOT to step on the first base/third base lines when they are either coming into the dugout or going out on the field - BAD LUCK. Never ever talk to the pitcher when he is throwing a no-hitter AND the scariest thing of all ( if you are the one that is handed the ball ) throwing out the first pitch!
Bismarck’s Many Windowed 1.25 Million Dollar Mansion
If you're not aware, let me tell you that the Bismarck/Mandan real estate market is red hot for sellers. If you're in the market to buy a home you might find yourself paying a little more to get into a home that's new to you. Is $1.25 million a little...
IN THIS ARTICLE
In Bismarck Man Caught On Video Burning U.S. Flag
4:40 seconds.....two videos that will make you cringe, a video that makes you shake your head in misbelief, a video that will make you angry. Blistering heat conditions seem to make everything worse - little things may irritate you just a little more. Last Friday was another ugly day of temps. 19-year-old Jacob Nistler, his mom, and his brother's girlfriend were driving around enjoying the cool air blowing inside their car when suddenly an incident happened which felt like hours but lasted for a good 20 - 30 minutes.
In Bismarck, Am I The Only One That Called The Number?
One of my favorite things to do is look at available homes and properties in the Bismarck/Mandan area. I might not be ready to buy or rent anything too elaborate, but I can sure dream, right? There are so many gorgeous homes that you can check out on zillow.com, you can surf around all day with loads of pictures from realtors to see and just imagine for yourself living in a mansion somewhere, right by a private lake, OR you can actually set the perimeters of your search to show you the largest scaled house or even the smallest - you get the idea, right?
Here Are Bisman’s Top Taco Joints According To Google
If there's one thing I think everyone can agree on, it's our love of tacos. Steak, Beef, Chicken, Street, Homemade -- they're all good, but which are the best?. I've spent a lot of time asking myself this question, and it's tough to choose. So, instead of giving you my personal opinion, let's look at the facts...or reviews, rather.
The 2 Closest Drive-In Movie Theaters To BisMan Are Worth A Look
Drive-In movie theaters are about as rare as landlines these days. As rare as a payphone (I can't remember the last time I've seen one). Rare as a telephone answering machine (remember those?). Surprisingly you can still buy a telephone answering machine. See here. I have fond memories of going...
Bismarck’s Spirit Halloween Store Opening Date Announced!
Look, I know it's a little early, but Fall is right around the corner, so why not prepare for it? I'm sure you noticed the sign on the storefront announcing it would be opening sometime this month. Well, now we know exactly when. Who's ready to get spooky?. Get ready...
Friday Bismarck Road Closure You Need To Know About
Three things are certain in life. Death, taxes, and road construction. Thankfully, one of those should be coming to a halt as we head into fall. I'm talking about road construction. Overall, it seems like it's been a fairly pain-free road construction season in Bismarck Mandan. Sure, there's been some troublesome areas, but overall I feel it's been a lot better than the last couple of road construction seasons. It's been especially nice not to have a whole lot of work being done on the interstate. That sure has helped with the commute for a lot of people.
Bismarck’s Cara Mund – You’ll Have My Signature
Another first could be on the way for Bismarck Century Graduate Cara Mund. A true go-getter right from the start. People that have come to know Cara personally know without a doubt that once she sets her mind on something she gets it done. We saw this back in 2017 when all of America became captivated by her beauty and charm. There she was representing North Dakota in the Miss America Beauty Pageant after she was crowned Miss North Dakota in 2017, she then promptly steamrolled into the main event - On September 10, 2017, she was crowned Miss America 2018 in Atlantic City, and became the first contestant from North Dakota to win!
In Bismarck – Cops And Kiddos Fishing – Sounds Perfect
Bismarck Police and young kids, all with huge smiles on their faces. These are just but a few wonderful events that our police department has to offer the community, and they do this kind of thing all the time. They have what I think is perfect, going on tomorrow. Cops and kids fishing derby - this is a great way for everyone to get together and be around each other in a relaxing no-stress area.
In ND, Simple Acts Of Skill, Respect, And Beauty
I'm all about people showing respect to others and their community. I have talked to Deborah Vollmuth before, I met her fairly recently ( I'll tell you more on that in just a bit ). I think it's pretty standard once you become Facebook friends you will see from time to time a new post from them, most of the time we will quickly read it, give it a comment and a "Like" and onward you go with your day - This post grabbed my attention the second I saw it. Deborah and her husband Nick live in Selfridge, North Dakota. Nick and his friend Tim Schell were in the National Guard together. Tim is quite talented. Sculpted and created out of wood, take a look at the artwork he gave Deborah and Nick. You can see this for yourself at the Selfridge cemetery.
Here’s Why You Should Go To The Dakota Zoo This Weekend
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, I've got the perfect thing for you -- The Dakota Zoo. Look, we're running out of Summer. I know, time has been flying; you better get out there and take advantage of this nice weather while it's here!. Oh, and...
Mandan’s First Annual Memorial Square Block Party This Thursday
The first ever Memorial Square Block Party presented by First International Bank & Trust & Cloverdale will happen this Thursday, August 4th, 2022 from 3 to 7 pm at 4530 Memorial Highway in the parking lot. This event is FREE and open to the public. Bring out the whole family...
Bisman Dog Rescue Saves Nearly 40 Dogs From The Streets Of Texas
You might not know this, but there's an animal rescue in Bismarck-Mandan that's reach crosses state lines. Their mission is to help all dogs, not just the ones in our state. The dogs were picked up from the streets of Texas and driven 24 hours to Miles of Love Dog Rescue in Bismarck. There were 34 dogs in total; They came all the way from South of the San Antonio area, near the Mexican border.
The Paddle Trap Offers A Golden Opportunity For You
This post caught my eye last night, I can relate to this big-time. I worked at a restaurant in San Diego for about 12 years, a long time ago. It left me with great memories of people working together, teamwork, and leadership. From the owners to the manager, right down to the dishwasher, like any business that is successful, everyone involved is needed to pull together and work hard. One of the cool places here in Mandan is giving you the chance to experience all of what I just talked about. This is an awesome opportunity for someone, maybe you!
Did Kid Rock Party At A Dive Bar In North Dakota Saturday?
I received a message from one of our listeners Sunday morning that Kid Rock ventured down to The Dam Bar and Steakhouse in Pick City, North Dakota on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly read my recent story on the 10 Best Dive Bars in North Dakota. No bars in Minot...
What Happened? Multiple Nutrition Shops Have Quietly Closed In Bismarck
Something looked different when I drove by the Rebuild Nutrition shop off of South Washington (625 S. Washington). The shop's sign is down, and if you look closely, you can see a new name written in window-chalk. It reads "Feelz Good Nutrition." While I was able to find a "Feel...
BisMan “PLEASE Do What You Can To Save A Dog’s Life”
It's more imperative now that we all rally around and do something. This is the news that I have always dreaded hearing, the kind that tears your heart out and it's impossible to think about anything else. Brace yourself when you read this and take a second to see what you can possibly do. Here is what Rebecca Ferderer posted on Bis/ Man Online Garage Sale- Bismarck/ Mandan area today:
