The Vantage Highway & Cow Canyon wildfires are almost completely contained
YAKIMA, Wash. — Two major wildfires burning in the region connecting Yakima and Kittitas counties, filled with lush natural land ripe for combustion, are settling down as the hardworking firefighters across central and eastern Washington finalize containment at both sides. The Vantage Highway Fire, which was first reported around...
‘My biggest idol:’ Tri-Cities mother and daughter firefighters reunite at Cow Canyon wildfire
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Firefighting is in Katie Jo Benitz’s blood. Ever since she grew up with her mother fighting fires and doing EMS, when she graduated high school in 2021, she said she had to try it out. To run into her mom at the Cow Canyon fire, she said, was a very special moment for both of them.
Yakima Herald Republic
Friday fire update: Evacuation notices lifted near Grandview; Wenas Wildlife Area reopens
Wildfires burning north of Naches and south of Grandview were in mop-up status on Friday morning, with the Forest Service tackling several small lightning-caused fires on the Cle Elum Ranger District. Evacuation notices were lifted near Grandview, and the Wenas Wildlife Area has reopened. Here’s a roundup:. Canyon Road...
wa.gov
State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Canyon Road Fire
Yakima County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Canyon Road Fire located in Yakima County, near the city of Grandview. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 11, 2022, at 8:15 a.m. at the request of Deputy Fire Chief Joel Byam, Yakima County Fire District 5.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Canyon Rd Fire Near Grandview Expands
GRANDVIEW, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:15 a.m. State fire mobilization has been approved to send more firefighters to the Canyon Rd fire in Yakima County near Grandview. The fire is spreading rapidly and is currently burning 1,500 acres. Homes, infrastructure, and the treatment plant are currently threatened. Level 2: GET SET...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Cow Canyon and Vantage Fires
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Fire crews have made significant progress this week in fighting the Cow Canyon and Vantage Highway fires. Here are the latest updates, as of August, 10, 2022. COW CANYON FIRE:. Fire burning 11 miles north of Naches through the Manastash border of Yakima and Kittitas Counties. So far...
‘It’s a way of healing’: Bikers deliver memorial ribbon for fallen Naches firefighter’s family
NACHES, Wash. — Naches volunteer firefighter Blake Nelson was just 35 years old when he died of complications due to COVID-19 last fall, but made an immeasurable impact on his family, friends and his community. Nelson is remembered by his fellow firefighters as a man who put others before...
KIMA TV
Nelson Dam demolition finishes this week, building to follow
YAKIMA-- Officials working on the Nelson Dam say they will finish destruction on Friday, August 12, marking a huge milestone in the project plans. The project began just over a year ago to remove and replace the Nelson Dam located on the Naches tributary of the Yakima River. The removal of a fish ladder today will mark the end of demolition.
Nelson Dam demolition wraps up, fish to have new passage by spring
YAKIMA, Wash. — Crews plan to finish demolition this week on the Nelson Dam in Yakima and get started on establishing a roughened channel to replace it in time for spring. The old dam was built in the 1920 and had design flaws that made it difficult for fish to migrate upstream on the Naches River and resulted in sediment buildup that rose water levels and caused flooding.
KUOW
Invasive Japanese beetles devouring Eastern Washington crops
Invasive Japanese beetles are devouring crops and gardens in Eastern Washington. The small and shiny invasive Japanese beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. “It’s...
nbcrightnow.com
Rollover crash in Sunnyside puts four in hospital
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - Four people are in the hospital following a multi-car rollover crash at the intersection of Factory Road and Bethany Road. All four people have non-life-threatening injuries. One of the cars didn't stop at the stop sign, hitting the other car. Both cars rolled, according to Deputy Scot...
nwpb.org
Quarantine Likely Due To Japanese Beetle Infestation In Eastern WA, Says WSDA Official
Lauren Paterson reports on what the uptick in beetles means for growers and gardeners. (Runtime :53) The small and shiny invasive Japanese Beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
KHQ Right Now
Passengers identified in fatal Moses Lake crash
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies have released the names of four people involved in a fatal crash in Moses Lake on July 30. Deputies say 22-year-old Karri S. Ortega was behind the wheel of a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier when it missed a curve and rolled several times near Hiawatha Road. All four people inside were ejected.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley farmers seeing later peach crop after cold spring
The same factors that produced a later and lighter cherry crop are affecting many Yakima Valley peach growers as well. Cold spring weather, a late April frost and their impact on pollination has delayed the peach harvesting season, usually at its peak by now, local growers and state agriculture officials say.
nbcrightnow.com
Speeding Driver Strikes Power Pole In Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Around 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th, Yakima Police responded to multiple calls of a driver speeding in the 3200 block of Englewood Avenue. The suspected speeder was travelling eastbound on Englewood when he lost control near 34th Avenue and struck a power pole south of the roadway.
ifiberone.com
Deputies recover stolen human remains after burglary in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - It’s among one of the odder things to steal but a brazen burglar ended up nabbing a woman’s urn with her ashes in it from a storage unit in Wenatchee last Saturday. It happened at a storage complex on McKittrick street. Over $10,000 of property was taken from the storage unit, including the ashes of the victim’s mother.
opb.org
In Washington state, it’s not just police officers in short supply. 911 dispatchers also are in high demand
Earlier this summer, the Washington State Patrol did something it’s never done before: close one of its eight regional communication centers used to answer 911 calls and dispatch troopers and other first responders to emergencies. The center, located in Wenatchee, had been plagued for years by understaffing and the...
More Roundabouts Planned for Lower Yakima Valley
Most people don't mind them. Some hate them but more are on the way in the lower valley. They're called roundabouts and the Yakama Nation Tribal Council has signed a resolution for the Washington State Department of Transportation to move forward with building four more roundabouts along US 97 and State Route 22 from Lateral A to State Route 223.
ncwlife.com
Man who drowned in the Wenatchee River was swimming, not kayaking
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said today the 25-year-old Redmond man who drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday was swimming in the river, not kayaking, as previously reported. Tristen Manalo was swimming near the KOA Campground near Leavenworth just before 4 p.m. when he got caught in some...
1 Man Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Yakima Police Department responded to multiple calls of a car travelling at high speeds at around 10 pm. According to the police, the driver was travelling eastbound on Englewood Avenue when he lost control and collided with a power pole south of the roadway. The police stated that the...
102.7 KORD
