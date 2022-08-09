ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Ala. man sentenced for strangling mother to death because he was upset she spent inheritance

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eHQOr_0hAwlIxX00

MOBILE, Ala. (TCD) -- A 39-year-old man was recently sentenced to life in prison for fatally strangling his mother in March 2017 because she spent his father's inheritance.

According to the Mobile County District Attorney's Office, Clark Raines strangled his mother, Kay Raines, "face-to-face" and buried her in a shallow grave. After committing the crime, Clarke used his mother's credit cards and sold her belongings.

During testimony, a neighbor said the 68-year-old victim was missing after she did not return from a casino, and her son began using her credit cards, WALA-TV reports.

Police placed a tracking device on the son's car and followed him to an area near Alabama 225 north of Bay Minette, where authorities found the victim’s body.

Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich told WALA that authorities believe the son was angry because his mother spent the inheritance from her husband.

On Aug. 8, the D.A.'s Office announced that Clark Raines was ordered to life in prison without the possibility of parole and was also sentenced to 10 years for each of the 13 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

In a statement, the D.A.'s Office wrote, "From his arrest, throughout trial, and sitting in the courtroom today for sentencing, Clarke Raines showed no remorse for the cold and calculated act of murdering his own mother."

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more.

Comments / 1

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Two similar Mobile murders one day apart – one is a capital case, the other is not

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two murders. Two child victims. Two different sets of charges. The approach by the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office to killings that occurred a day apart in May have drawn attention to the discretion prosecutors exercise in determining whether or not to bring capital murder charges.
myarklamiss.com

Mississippi chiropractor charged with selling fentanyl

GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rogers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance....
LONG BEACH, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Bay Minette, AL
State
Alabama State
Mobile County, AL
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Leakesville man released from jail, allegedly flees deputy hours later

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Leakesville man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputy sheriffs in George County. Robert Stone, 20, was arrested Friday after the sheriff’s office said a deputy attempted to pull over his vehicle on Salem Campground Road in the Barton community around 9 p.m. Stone allegedly fled from the deputy, […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Suspect fights officer during traffic stop in Prichard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard Police officer called for help after a suspect fought him during a traffic stop. The officer stopped the suspect on Escambia Street in Alabama Village. At some point, investigators said the man started fighting with police. He was taken into custody at the scene....
WALA-TV FOX10

Dollar store manager stabbed in neck by shoplifter

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews rushed a Family Dollar employee to the hospital after Mobile police said she was stabbed by a shoplifter. It happened around 2 p.m. Thursday at the store on Dauphin Island Parkway at Halls Mill Road. Another store employee told FOX10 News a woman was trying...
WKRG News 5

Man killed at Oakwood Terrace Apartments, Escambia Co. deputies investigate

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed at Oakwood Terrace Apartments off Truman Avenue. Officers were called to the complex Thursday, Aug. 11 around 6:20 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a man shot inside an apartment. He died from his injuries, according to the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#True Crime#Inheritance#Violent Crime#Wala Tv#The D A S Office#Yo
WKRG News 5

George Co. man arrested for burglary in progress: Sheriff

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A George County man is in jail after allegedly burglarizing neighbors, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies responded to a call around noon Tuesday at the Pascagoula River Estates neighborhood in Benndale. The caller told deputies they had seen their neighbor Tyler Martin, 33, entering another neighbor’s unoccupied property. Deputies say […]
thegazebogazette.com

Long Beach Chiropractor Arrested by Sheriff on Multiple Charges

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of Joseph “Joey” Rogers of Long Beach, Mississippi for felony charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, Tampering with Evidence and two counts of Sale of a Controlled Substance, Fentanyl. At approximately 9:30am, Harrison...
LONG BEACH, MS
WKRG News 5

Man shot by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man was shot at the 2100 block of Dickens Street Monday night. Mobile Police were called to a home off Dickens Street Monday, Aug. 8 around 7:31 p.m. for a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot […]
utv44.com

Pregnant woman escapes Prichard house fire

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A fire broke out at a home in Prichard on Newsome Street off St. Stephens Road Thursday afternoon. Prichard fire crews are still working to put out the fire. Heavy smoke is visible throughout the neighborhood. There was a pregnant woman inside the home when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Juvenile shot at I-65 Service Road: Mobile Police

UPDATE (Aug. 11, 11:47 a.m.): Erimontay Armstrong, 20, was arrested. UPDATE (8:35 p.m.): Officers on scene confirmed that a male juvenile was shot. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was shot at I-65 Service Road near Emogene Street.  The shooting happened Wednesday, Aug. 10 around 7:25 p.m. in […]
WKRG News 5

Jewelry stolen, police looking for 2 people: Foley Police

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed they are looking for two people who stole an “undisclosed amount of jewelry,” from Alabama Goldsmith Jewelers on Aug. 5, according to a release from the FPD. According to the release, a man and woman described as 35 to 40 years old, walked into the jewelry […]
WKRG News 5

Car shot up at Le Grande Drive, 2 shootings in 1 hour

UPDATE (Aug. 11, 11:45 a.m.): Ava Boden, 49, was arrested. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were called to Le Grande Drive for a possible shooting Wednesday, Aug. 10. When officers arrived on scene, they found a car that was shot around 8:15 p.m. Mobile Police confirmed no one was injured. WKRG News 5 spoke […]
utv44.com

MPD investigating Faure Drive homicide

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 3:29 p.m., officers responded to Faure Drive and Serigny Drive in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a 38-year-old male lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the...
WKRG News 5

3 men found with meth, heroin, arrested at Pensacola park

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A homeless man was arrested for trafficking heroin early Tuesday morning and two other Pensacola men were arrested on drug charges after being stopped at Juanita Williams Park. Spencer Barfield, 31, was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Jack Daniel Green, […]
AL.com

15-year-old arrested after online threats to Mobile schools

A 15-year-old is facing a charge of making a terrorist threat against several schools in Mobile, with police and school officials describing a rapid overnight response to the situation. A spokeswoman for the Mobile Police Department said it was a little after midnight Monday when police became aware of a...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Still unanswered questions surrounding mysterious death at Mobile apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Questions about a mysterious death at an apartment complex in Mobile remain unanswered. A 54-year-old man from Bayou Bend Apartments died Tuesday. He was found unresponsive inside his unit. Mobile Police haven’t said how the man died, only that they responded to a call of a man down.
OBA

Foley Police: Couple stole from jewelry store in Foley

Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - On August 5th, 2022, officers and detectives with the Foley Police Department responded to Alabama Goldsmith Jewelers at the 3800 blk. of S. McKenzie Street in reference to a theft. A male and female subject entered the store and picked out an undisclosed amount of...
FOLEY, AL
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

39K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy