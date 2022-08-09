ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wvpublic.org

As State Fair Starts, Swine Flu Precautions In Place

At the end of July, swine influenza was detected at the Jackson County Junior Fair. With the West Virginia State Fair starting Aug. 11, state officials are taking all precautions to stop the spread of the virus. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has confirmed with...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Governor Declares State Of Emergency For State Jails

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency in the state’s jails to address a staffing shortage. West Virginia National Guard members are being sent to alleviate staffing shortages at adult and juvenile correctional and detention facilities across the state. During Thursday’s COVID-19 press briefing, Justice said part...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#W Va#Mobile Crisis
wvpublic.org

W.Va. State Fair Day One: Competition, Exhibition, Tradition

Competition, exhibition and tradition are three key components to the State Fair of West Virginia. But it’s the people - and their animals - who make this annual event a must see for so many. Mya Workman’s pole horse Bugs is ready for competition. Just back from the nationals...
POLITICS
wvpublic.org

W.VA. State Fair Begins With Fun, Food And Precautions

The 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia opens Thursday in Greenbrier County. There are some changes this year, but still plenty of fun, food, music and interests for all ages. State Fair CEO Kelly Collins wants fairgoers to visit safely, so several precautions will be in place for 2022.
wvpublic.org

Justice Announces Third Round Of LEAD Broadband Funding

Gov. Jim Justice announced $6 million in grant funding Tuesday for the Line Extension Advancement and Development, or LEAD program, a component of the state’s Billion-Dollar Broadband Strategy. The funding will go toward two broadband projects, building 768 miles of new fiber infrastructure across Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln Counties...
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Native Looks At Depression, Treatment In New Novel

Debut novelist William Brewer currently teaches creative writing at Stanford University, but his Morgantown roots have deeply influenced his writing, and even the main character of his new book — "The Red Arrow" — is also a West Virginia native. Brewer also wrote a highly acclaimed book of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvpublic.org

The Dental Gap

Many West Virginians have trouble with their teeth. In fact, there’s a big gap between folks who can reliably access an affordable dentist and those who can’t. That’s no surprise when half the state’s counties have fewer than six dentists. A recent national ranking shows West Virginia is second to last in overall oral health care. A state report shows that by third grade, 56 percent of children show signs of tooth decay, and 12 percent of adults have had all their teeth extracted.
wvpublic.org

Morgantown Native Discusses New Book 'The Red Arrow' On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, debut novelist William Brewer teaches creative writing at Stanford University, but his Morgantown roots have deeply influenced his writing and even the main character of his new book “The Red Arrow” — who is also a West Virginia native. News Director Eric Douglas spoke with Brewer about the book and growing up in the Mountain State.
wvpublic.org

Mon Power Reaches Settlement To Keep 2 Coal Plants In Operation

Mon Power has reached a settlement to keep its two West Virginia power plants operating past 2028. The settlement, which is pending approval by the state Public Service Commission, will upgrade wastewater treatment at the Fort Martin and Harrison power plants. The company’s West Virginia ratepayers will cover the $142...
wvpublic.org

Dolly Parton Speaks Exclusively With WVPB

Acclaimed singer, songwriter, actress, and advocate Dolly Parton visited Charleston, West Virginia this week to celebrate the state’s full participation in the early childhood literacy program she started in 1995. Dolly Parton's Imagination Library provides a free book each month to participating children aged birth to five. West Virginia’s...
CHARLESTON, WV

