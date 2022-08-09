ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Sells Her Coyote Pass Land Portion Back to Kody Brown for $10

By Brianna Sainez
 2 days ago
Discovery+ (2)

Her stance is clear. Sister Wives star Christine Brown is cutting ties with her former husband, Kody Brown, as the former wife of the polygamous patriarch sold her portion of the family’s Coyote Pass land in Flagstaff, Arizona, back to Kody and his legal wife, Robyn Brown, for $10, according to property records obtained by In Touch.

The full cash value of Christine’s portion was valued at $213,420. Christine signed over the parcel of land to Kody and Robyn on July 28. The Sun was the first to report.

The sale of the land follows the news of the pair’s dramatic 2021 split, which is set to be documented in the upcoming season of the TLC series. In the trailer for season 17, Christine is seen packing up boxes after deciding to leave the plural marriage.

“It’s been heartbreaking being your wife for years,” she tearfully told Kody in the teaser clip. “I agreed to be a sister wife. But I agreed to be an equal wife.” While Kody attempted to change her mind and convince her to stay, the Utah native claimed he favored one wife in particular, Robyn.

“I feel like, to Kody, Robyn’s more important,” Christine revealed to producers in a confessional.

The pair, who share six kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely, spiritually wed in March 1994 and first made the announcement of their decision to split on social media in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she shared at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.” Since the split, Christine has relocated to Utah and chose an area where she’ll be close to her daughters.

On the series, viewers watched as the businessman moved his family from Utah to Las Vegas to settle into the family’s plot of land in Arizona in 2018. Initially, the father of 18 revealed to his wives, Robyn, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown, that he planned to build one large home for them to live in. However, after some significant disagreements that delayed plans for more than three years, he agreed to construct five separate homes on the land.

Unfortunately for the Brown family, the family has yet to move into their Coyote Pass property. As of August 9, there have been no building permits approved on the parcels of land Kody bought in 2018, In Touch can confirm, which means they have yet to break ground on their new homes.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Utah#Sun
