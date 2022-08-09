Read full article on original website
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields sees advantages in Soldier Fields’ terrible turf
Justin Fields is well aware of the far from optimal turf conditions at the Chicago Bears’ home, Soldier Field. However,
Chamberlain going through big changes under new head coach Joey Jaime
TAMPA, FLORIDA – To know where you’re going, you have to have some experience in how to get there. For new Chamberlain head coach Joey Jaime, getting a second shot at a head coaching job in Hillsborough County was an opportunity he just couldn’t pass up. Jaime is no stranger to coaching in the ...
Padres manager Melvin says Tatis 'remorseful' about PED ban
WASHINGTON (AP) — San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin reached out to suspended All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in a phone call Saturday and said the player “feels remorseful.” Melvin did not reveal anything else about what he termed a “private conversation” with Tatis, the dynamic fan favorite whose 80-game ban for testing positive for a performance-enhancing anabolic steroid, Clostebol, was announced by Major League Baseball shortly before the start of San Diego’s 10-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday. The first-year Padres skipper said he did not feel the need to discuss the Tatis suspension with other players again before Saturday’s game at Nationals Park. Asked by a reporter whether he would want Tatis to speak to his teammates about what happened, Melvin replied: “I don’t know where and when that would potentially happen, so I’m not sure at this point.”
Tom Brady’s Training Camp Absence Is Excused, Allowed by Bucs
His absence reportedly was planned and doesn’t have anything to do with Brady or his family members’ health.
