Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL・
Hard Knocks 2022: How can I watch Detroit Lions training camp series?
SPORTS reality blockbuster Hard Knocks is back for another season starting TONIGHT. The NFL and HBO announced that the series will chronicle the Detroit Lions training camp this year. And the iconic show is back on screens tonight in the build-up to the 2022 season. How can I watch Hard...
Erin Andrews Excited About The Lions: NFL World Reacts
The NFL world is excited about the Detroit Lions. Heading into Tuesday evening's "Hard Knocks" 2022 debut, Erin Andrews expressed her excitement for the NFC North franchise. "I’m a massive Aaron Glenn fan. Just saw a #HardKnocks preview with Coach Glenn and Duce Staley going back and forth. CAN’T FREAKING WAIT," she tweeted.
Golf Digest
Antonio Brown tweets out quote from ... Antonio Brown, in what can only be described as the most Antonio Brown move ever
Judging by his off-season, it would appear as though Antonio Brown is done with football. If so, it would bring to an end one of the more chaotic careers in NFL history, one that began and thrived in Pittsburgh and ended, quite unceremoniously, with Brown ripping off his Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey and running off the field at MetLife Stadium in Week 17 of 2021.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
Detroit Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams gets Matthew Stafford's No. 9
ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The newest No. 9 for the Detroit Lions is expected to be a lot faster than the old one in the Motor City. Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams has officially switched his jersey to No. 9 -- Matthew Stafford's old Detroit number. He shared an image of the uniform on his Instagram account.
NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Lions prediction, odd and pick – 8/12/2022
The Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions will square off in NFL Preseason action on Friday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Falcons-Lions prediction and pick we have laid out below. For the first time in over a decade, Atlanta will not have Matt […] The post NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Lions prediction, odd and pick – 8/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Time to Schein: The Detroit Lions Are Going to Exceed Expectations This Year
Adam Schein shares his take on why the Detroit Lions have more talent than people realize and why they will outperform expectations.
‘Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions’ Episode 1 Recap: Crying, Farting, Metallica and More Dan Campbell Than You Can Handle
The music. When the Hard Knocks music kicks in, so do the goosebumps. You know, the handful of notes created when bows are dragged across stringed instruments überdramatically, implying mighty things, like creation or destruction or rebirth: Dah-da-da-da-dum. And then a brief swell of feedback. Some rumbling tympani: Bum-BUMM. And that’s when we start to believe the words coming out of Dan Campbell’s mouth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Lions Kicking Competition Heating Up
The drama in NFL training camps brings out the competition for roster spots within most organizations. For the Detroit Lions, one of the interesting stories coming out of their training camp is the fight between Austin Seibert and Riley Patterson for the Lions kicking job this season. Most casual fans miss the nuances here; with the increased roles kickers face in deciding NFL games, Lions head coach Dan Campbell needs to pick the right kicker for the job not only for this season but on a long-term basis.
Magic top Jazz for Steal Open title; both qualify for 3v3
Magic Gaming won three matches on Thursday night to storm to the NBA 2K League Coinbase Steal Open title in
Detroit Lions rookie defensive end performs rousing rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' on HBO's Hard Knocks
The Detroit Lions have a ton of work ahead of them as the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaches. In head coach Dan Campbell's second season, the Lions are looking to improve on a 3-13-1 campaign and ultimately turn around one of the most dismal franchises in all of professional sports. That's a lot of pressure, so it's good to see that the players in the organization are still allowing themselves to have fun from time to time.
Despite Presence of 'Hard Knocks', Detroit Lions Still 'Value Wins'
Dan Campbell has not forgotten that the goal of any head coach is to help the roster win football games.
1049 The Edge
Battle Creek, MI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT
1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1049theedge.com
Comments / 0