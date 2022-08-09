Read full article on original website
Robert Phil “Bob” Anderson, 86, St. Cloud
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Robert Phil “Bob” Anderson, age 86, of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Summit Ridge Place in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls with full military honors.
Steven A. Johnson, 73, St. Cloud
Steven Allen Johnson, age 73, St. Cloud, MN, died Monday, August 8, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral services will be Friday, August 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.
MaryLou L. Harris, 94, St. Cloud
April 1, 1928 - August 10, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of MaryLou L. Harris, 94, of St. Cloud will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. MaryLou passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Joseph Herzing will officiate. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.
Ralph “Bud” Terres, 88, Richmond
Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Ralph “Bud” Terres, age 88, who died Monday at the Pine Villa Care Center in Melrose. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. A visitation will...
