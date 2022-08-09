Read full article on original website
Related
wjon.com
Louis Kutz, 95, Foley
Louis Kutz, age 95 of Foley passed away August 7, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Memorial Gathering will be from 3 to 6:00 PM, Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Foley Funeral Home. There will be a prayer service at 6:00 PM followed by Military Honors by the Foley American Legion. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.
wjon.com
Jerome “Jerry” Court, 98, St. Cloud
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 15, 2022, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for Jerome “Jerry” N. Court, age 98, who passed away peacefully on August 9, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
wjon.com
James C. Muenchow, 97, Long Prairie
June 11, 1925 - August 8, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, Thursday, August 11, 2022 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Long Prairie for James C. Muenchow, age 97, of Long Prairie who passed away on Monday at CentraCare Health Systems-Long Prairie. Rev. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Long Prairie. St. Mary’s Catholic Women will pray the rosary at 9:30 AM and visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the funeral service. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
wjon.com
Ralph “Bud” Terres, 88, Richmond
Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Ralph “Bud” Terres, age 88, who died Monday at the Pine Villa Care Center in Melrose. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. A visitation will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjon.com
Stanley Orville Lukenbill, 90, Royalton and formerly of Big Falls
March 5, 1932 - August 3, 2022. Stanley Orville Lukenbill, 90 year old long time resident of Big Falls, MN, current resident of Royalton, MN, died Wednesday, August 3. There will be no funeral per his wishes, he will be laid to rest at Gremmel Cemetery at a later date.
Comments / 0