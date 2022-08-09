ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowlus, MN

Comments / 0

Related
wjon.com

Louis Kutz, 95, Foley

Louis Kutz, age 95 of Foley passed away August 7, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Memorial Gathering will be from 3 to 6:00 PM, Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Foley Funeral Home. There will be a prayer service at 6:00 PM followed by Military Honors by the Foley American Legion. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.
wjon.com

Jerome “Jerry” Court, 98, St. Cloud

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 15, 2022, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for Jerome “Jerry” N. Court, age 98, who passed away peacefully on August 9, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
wjon.com

James C. Muenchow, 97, Long Prairie

June 11, 1925 - August 8, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, Thursday, August 11, 2022 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Long Prairie for James C. Muenchow, age 97, of Long Prairie who passed away on Monday at CentraCare Health Systems-Long Prairie. Rev. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Long Prairie. St. Mary’s Catholic Women will pray the rosary at 9:30 AM and visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the funeral service. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
LONG PRAIRIE, MN
wjon.com

Ralph “Bud” Terres, 88, Richmond

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Ralph “Bud” Terres, age 88, who died Monday at the Pine Villa Care Center in Melrose. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. A visitation will...
RICHMOND, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Bowlus, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy