June 11, 1925 - August 8, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, Thursday, August 11, 2022 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Long Prairie for James C. Muenchow, age 97, of Long Prairie who passed away on Monday at CentraCare Health Systems-Long Prairie. Rev. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Long Prairie. St. Mary’s Catholic Women will pray the rosary at 9:30 AM and visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the funeral service. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

LONG PRAIRIE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO