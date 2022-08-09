With training camp wrapping up and preseason about to begin, here’s our first installment of weekly Broncos buzz notes heading into the regular season. Replacing Tim Patrick: After losing Tim Patrick (ACL) to injured reserve two weeks into camp, the Broncos will turn to in-house candidates to help replace him. Denver filled Patrick’s former spot on the 53-man roster by signing Darrius Shepherd, but returning WRs Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler will be asked to step up the most following Patrick’s injury. Given their size, Tyrie Cleveland and Seth Williams will also get opportunities to win larger roles on offense during preseason. Because Patrick was placed on IR before the 53-man roster was set, he is not eligible to return this season.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO