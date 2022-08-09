ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algoma, WI

wearegreenbay.com

The impacts of grilling with charcoal vs. propane

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s summer, so it’s the perfect time to be out there on the patio with your family cooking up a nice barbeque. However, grills can be fueled by different gases, but the main two are charcoal and propane. These both emit greenhouse...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
wearegreenbay.com

River Rail in Shiocton reopens under new ownership

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The River Rail was a pillar in the Shiocton community for 40 years so when it closed it surprised the small tight-knit town. Dick Wickesberg, the former River Rail owner, announced he was closing his business in June 2022. He said, “A lot of great experiences. One thing about Shiocton is it’s a small town but it’s got a big heart.”
SHIOCTON, WI
petproductnews.com

Carnivore Meat Co. Breaks Ground on 28-Acre Manufacturing Facility

Carnivore Meat Co., an ultra-premium branded freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food manufacturer, in partnership with Arbor Investments, broke ground on a new 235,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility in Green Bay, Wis. The new 28-acre campus will become Carnivore’s global headquarters and provide a showcase for the company’s flagship ultra-premium...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

106-year-old schoolhouse makes move in Suamico

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) — Tremble School has sat in the same spot for the last 106 years in Suamico. That is all changing on Thursday evening, when it will be moved to a new home just south of where it’s been all these years. “The school was built...
SUAMICO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

MISSING: 30-year-old Appleton man, possibly in Green Bay

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 30-year-old man who is cognitive/intellectually disabled. According to the department’s Facebook post, Psimon Chetto was last seen ‪in the 600 block of N. Briarcliff Drive in Appleton on August 11 around 8:30 a.m.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

RAINFALL TOTALS: August 6-8

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service has released a list of rainfall totals for Aug. 6-8. The totals are listed from most rain to least rain. There may be multiple reports from the same location. Rainfall reports can differ from one part of a community to another.
Door County Pulse

Local Officials Resolve to Make Culver’s Intersection Safer

Motorists quickly learn they’re in for a wait if they’re trying to head north on Highway 42/57 from Gordon Road/County BB at the Culver’s restaurant intersection. Those who feel they can’t wait take risks when patience runs out. As a result, the intersection is fraught with near misses, horn blowing and so far this year, four accidents.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Event Organizers Excited for 2022 Balloon Glow

The Lakeshore Balloon Glow 2022 is scheduled for the Manitowoc downtown riverfront on Friday night, August 19th. During an appearance, Thursday on WOMT’s After Further Review program with Jason and Tina Prigge, event spokesperson Heather Wesley of Fox Communities Credit Union, said they plan on having six hot air balloons tethered to the ground at dusk.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

The dogs are barking; how hot the asphalt really gets for dogs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For many of us the summer, sunshine, and 70 degrees sound like the perfect time to get outside and take a walk with your family or friends, and even your four-legged pal!. However, the temperature of the asphalt is actually almost 50 degrees hotter...
WISCONSIN STATE
whby.com

Good Samaritan sought by Green Bay Police

GREEN BAY, WI — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for your help in finding an unknown life saver. Police say she came to the aid of another person with a medical issue at the Farmer’s Market around 4:00 PM Wednesday. The unknown good Samaritan was performing CPR on the person in need when officers arrived. She left before officers could get her name. Anyone who knows or has information about the woman who came to another person’s aid is asked to contact Green Bay Police Detectives Biller or Graf at 920-448-3208.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lakeshore Humane Society in need of help after 500 animal rescue

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Lakeshore Humane Society said the recent rescue of 500 animals from a Kiel home is quickly depleting its limited resources. Tina Nichols, the Lakeshore Humane Society Executive Director, said, “When we went to the property it was far larger of an endeavor than we expected.”
KIEL, WI
seehafernews.com

Demolition Permit Requested for the Former Holy Family College

Two years ago, the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries announced that they were ceasing operations at Holy Family College, formerly known as Silver Lake College. Now, a demolition permit request has been submitted for the tearing down of the four-story building located at 2409 South Alverno Road. Roncalli...
MANITOWOC, WI

