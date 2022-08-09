Read full article on original website
Cresco Times
Fire at Howard County hog barn
This amazing picture was taken by Kelsey Schumacher, who was on the Regional Health Services of Howard County’s Elma Ambulance crew during an early Sunday morning, Aug. 7, fire at the intersection of Quail Ave. and 180th St.’s Reicks View Farms’ hog barns. She noted she was just lucky to get the picture at the right time.
guttenbergpress.com
"Celebrate Guttenberg" this Saturday, Aug. 13
"Celebrate Guttenberg," an annual celebration featuring food, shopping specials and entertainment, is set for this Saturday, Aug. 13, sponsored by the Guttenberg Chamber of Commerce. This year's event will feature extended hours for the Saturday Farmer's Market, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the 400 block of South River...
guttenbergpress.com
Sucker Shack offers fish in fun river setting
Robert and Deb Vavra stand next to the Sucker Shack, which opened at the Marquette marina last month. The restaurant has quickly gained a following for its Friday night catfish meal. (Photos by Audrey Posten)
guttenbergpress.com
Livestock siting permit approved for Roth Feeder Pig II
By a vote of 4-1, the Crawford County Conservation Committee approved of granting a livestock siting permit to Roth Feeder Pig II to build a concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO), pending Department of Natural Resources approval of the nutrient management plan update which is done every year on March 31.
KCRG.com
Dubuque hospital launches ‘Senior Student Promise Program’
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital has partnered with several area colleges and universities to create a program for area students pursuing various degrees and employment in the healthcare industry. The program, which is open to students who are set to graduate in 2022 or 2023, will...
Gov. Reynolds and IEDA announced $16 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the $100 million program invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents. State officials have announced that the City of Marion has been awarded $3,000,000 toward the development of...
guttenbergpress.com
Nicholas J. Dietz
Nicholas J. Dietz passed away on Sept. 25, 2021. He was born in May of 1945 in Postville. The world has been less bright since Nicholas J. Dietz left it behind. Gone, but certainly not forgotten, are all the stories he used to tell, the “inventions” he came up with, and the projects he was always working on.
guttenbergpress.com
Shepherd of the Hills welcomes new coordinator who is driven by faith
Guided by a mission to enrich lives, do good work and encourage others to do the same, Heather Hageman recently took the position of coordinator at Shepherd of the Hills (SOTH), looking to fill the big shoes left by previous coordinator Heather Crogan. Hageman, who was raised in Monona before...
guttenbergpress.com
‘River Town’ stories told in PdC documentary
This photo of clammers in Prairie du Chien is one of many historical photos featured in the film. The men and year are unknown.
guttenbergpress.com
guttenbergpress.com
Hard work results in blessings for all on mission trip
This year’s JWalkers mission trip group included (front row, from left) organizer Mary Stoeffler, Reagan Hannah, Morgan Chase, Avery Thompson, chaperone Molly Farrell Kirschbaum; (second row) Allison Kennedy, Mattie Otts, Scout Hall, Ava Forde, Chris Cortez, Julian DeGidio, Ryan Waller, Cooper Broillet, Alexius Geisler, Anna Szymanski, Makenna Forde, Josie Spingler; (third row) Lindsey Nolan, Emma Abram, Jack MacEachern, Shawn Egstad, Juan Pablo, J.T. Egstad, Thomas Haney, Zach Mezera, Dawson Eastman, Taylor Haney, Peggy Koresh, Sadie Koresh, Grant Lamberty, Grace Fritsche; (fourth row) chaperone Christine Magnusen, chaperone Todd Koresh, chaperone Sara Rybarczyk, Riley Hammel, Sara Check, chaperone Amanda Otte, Jerrod Osterkamp, Zach Mara, chaperone Alex Osterkamp. (Submitted photos)
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile pipeline in western and northern Iowa to transport captured carbon dioxide from a dozen ethanol plants […] The post Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KETV.com
Iowa extras in Field of Dreams still coming out of the corn 34 years later
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville, Iowa — the home of the Field of Dreams. The 1989 movie featured ghost players that were portrayed by roughly 20 people from the Dubuque area. Nearly 100 players auditioned for the ghost players' roles. Now, these extras still come out of the corn...
guttenbergpress.com
Carolyn M. Ostrander
Carolyn Mae (Bailey) Ostrander, 87, of Manchester, formerly of Eastman, passed away Aug. 1, 2022, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, Iowa. Carolyn was born on July 20, 1935, in Savannah, Ill., to Ralph and Frances (Diehl) Bailey. She was the oldest girl in a family of 10 children. Since she was the oldest girl, she learned from an early age how to take care of family. She was an athlete and played baseball and softball in high school. Over her young life, she had many jobs including working at Dairy Dream, where she learned to get the perfect spiral on top of an ice cream cone.
Field of Welfare: How COVID Funds Might Build a Money-Losing Ballpark in a Cornfield
As Major League Baseball on Thursday takes to a remote Iowa cornfield for its second annual Field of Dreams game in commemoration of the nostalgic 1989 Kevin Costner film, it's worth reflecting that at least five different governments are cobbling together a deal to spend a combined $45 million in taxpayer money on a proposed 3,000-capacity stadium to be built on the site of the movie and game.
guttenbergpress.com
St. Mary /IC School announces closing
St. Mary Immaculate Conception School in Guttenberg will not be open for the fall term. (Press photo by Shelia Tomkins)
guttenbergpress.com
Robert R. Wolf
Robert R. Wolf, 90, of Dubuque, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at home. Funeral services were Saturday, Aug. 6, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Dubuque. Visitation was held before services at the church. Military honors were accorded. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery at a later date. The Egelhof, Siegert...
KCRG.com
2023 will not have ‘Field of Dreams’ game due to construction
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - There will be no Field of Dreams game in 2023, due to the construction planned for at movie site. The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. Hall of Famer and part-owner of the movie site Frank Thomas says he’s excited to get more bats in the hands of young players.
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
iheart.com
One Dead in Winneshiek County Motorcycle Crash
(Decorah, IA) -- The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says a Nashua man is dead after a motorcycle crash. Investigators say the crash happened around 8am Wednesday. The Sheriff's Office says a call came in from someone who had some across crash along Old Stage Road near Winnmakee Road. When first responders arrived, they found 26 year-old Cole Diesburg at the scene, where we was pronounced dead.
