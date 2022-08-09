Carolyn Mae (Bailey) Ostrander, 87, of Manchester, formerly of Eastman, passed away Aug. 1, 2022, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, Iowa. Carolyn was born on July 20, 1935, in Savannah, Ill., to Ralph and Frances (Diehl) Bailey. She was the oldest girl in a family of 10 children. Since she was the oldest girl, she learned from an early age how to take care of family. She was an athlete and played baseball and softball in high school. Over her young life, she had many jobs including working at Dairy Dream, where she learned to get the perfect spiral on top of an ice cream cone.

MANCHESTER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO