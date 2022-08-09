ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

How Grease star Olivia Newton John’s career nearly imploded after radio stations banned her very explicit song

By Julie Burchill
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hE9Ts_0hAwVkXv00

THERE was always more to Olivia Newton-John than met the eye; the obvious beauty, the apparent poshness, the sheer easy breeziness of her.

She looked like a model from a 1970s shampoo commercial and sang like an angel — but she was a woman of depth, complexity, and profound courage in the face of sorrow, which she put a brave face on right up to the end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1634lY_0hAwVkXv00
Olivia Newton-John looked like a model from a 1970s shampoo commercial and sang like an angel Credit: Terry O'Neill / Iconic Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v3Y68_0hAwVkXv00
But she was a woman of depth, complexity, and profound courage - pictured in legendary musical Grease Credit: Avalon.red
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jmWzE_0hAwVkXv00
Olivia and John Travolta recreating their famous Grease dance in 2018 Credit: Getty - Contributor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=495S2Z_0hAwVkXv00
The last picture taken of Olivia in April this year Credit: Instagram

For anyone who wasn’t around at the time, it’s hard to exaggerate how exciting Grease was when it was released in 1978.

(A young friend of mine who wasn’t even born then was inconsolable today: “Grease was like Christmas — it was like my mum! When I was down, it picked me up — every time.”)

And for those of us who were lucky to be there for that guilt-free sugar-rush of pure pop that brightened up a monotone music world, we knew its success was down to one crucial ingredient — Olivia Newton-John.

Born in Cambridge, she was fascinating right from the start.

Her father, a teacher, had been an MI5 officer who worked on the Enigma project at Bletchley Park and took Nazi Rudolf Hess into custody during the Second World War.

Her mother was the daughter of a Nobel Prize-winning Jewish physicist who came to Britain to escape the Nazis; this, somewhat surreally, made her a third cousin of the comedian Ben Elton, whose ceaseless complaining disguised as humour made them polar opposites.

When she was six her family moved to Australia — the Melbourne suburb of South Yarra — and it suited her sun-kissed glow.

By the age of 14, she was a regular on local TV, known as “Lovely Livvy”; her extreme prettiness, which would become ageless beauty, would overshadow her talent all her life — until her bravery overtook both.

At 17 she won a TV talent show — her prize was a trip to London.

Though she was signed to Decca records and had her first single released when still only 18, she was homesick and repeatedly booked trips back to Australia — which her mother would cancel.

When her schoolfriend Pat Carroll arrived in London they formed a duo, touring European nightclubs; one night they were booked at the Raymond Revue Bar, not knowing it was a strip club, until they were cat-called for performing in modest high-necked dresses.

Though never a standard light entertainer (her first hit in 1971 was a cover of Bob Dylan’s If Not For You) she was simply too straightforward, too sweet in both voice and face, to stand a chance of becoming fashionable in an age when gender-bending colossi such as David Bowie and Alice Cooper bestrode the globe.

She spent the early 70s sidelined into such tame showcases as The Cliff Richard Show and the Eurovision Song Contest.

But then came the first of her re-inventions; a country-tinged ballad Let Me Be There won her a Grammy for Best Country Female performance, an Academy of Country Music award for Most Promising Female Vocalist and Country Music Association Female Vocalist Of The Year in 1974, when she beat Dolly Parton to the title.

Not an obviously controversial figure, her success sparked a fierce debate among country music purists, who took objection to a foreigner coming to Nashville and taking their awards, leading to the formation of the Association of Country Entertainers, in which traditional artists sought to resist the incursion of pop music into “their” territory.

(It seems comical now, but when another outsider, John Denver, won a country award in 1975, the country singer Charlie Rich pulled out his lighter on stage at the award ceremony and burned the envelope containing Denver’s nomination.)

But of course, no one could stay mad at Newton-John for long, and in 1975 the country singer Stella — sister of Dolly — Parton recorded the touching Ode To Olivia — “We ain’t got the right to say you’re not country.

“You’re just a country girl, it’s plain to see.

“If you’re not a country girl, neither are we.

“They don’t treat us this way when we sing in your country.

Catcalled at strip club

“Who said a country girl had to be from Tennessee?”

When she recorded her 1976 album Don’t Stop Believing in Nashville, she was welcomed, her sheer good nature winning over the hostile natives — but she was about to step on to a stage that would make Nashville look like a Melbourne suburb in terms of global impact.

The 1978 film Grease is one of those musicals — like The Sound Of Music and Dirty Dancing — that goes far beyond being an entertainment and becomes an inspiration, even an obsession, with people — mostly women — devoting their lives and incomes to the following and furthering of it.

The highest-grossing musical film ever at the time, in 2020 it was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant”.

Such was Newton-John’s lack of conceit that, when offered the part of the teenage virgin Sandy, she actually asked to do a screen test as she was “conscious of her limitations”.

Of course, she was perfect; like The Sound Of Music’s Maria and Dirty Dancing’s Baby, Sandy wrestles with the straitjacket role that women are strong-armed into making at a painfully young age — Angel v Slut — and proves that a girl can have the best of both worlds, if she’s smart.

When she bursts out as a bona fide Bad Girl in the final iconic scene, it was as though her life mirrored her art; leaving the country good girl behind, she embraced her inner disco minx for her next string of hits.

Her 1981 album Physical — double platinum, her best-selling record ever — boasted a title track whose lyrics had her banned from radio stations and named by Billboard magazine as the most popular single ever about sex.

When she retired to finally have a family life in 1985, it felt like she’d already lived nine lives.

She was planning a comeback in 1992 when, in the same week, her father died and she received her diagnosis of breast cancer.

But she wasn’t done — this was the second act of her life, and it far surpassed the frothy first.

When pop stars preen that they have “re-invented” themselves, they generally mean that their hair’s been dyed a different colour; Newton-John was reborn as a tire-less campaigner for cancer aware-ness, raising millions of dollars with a wide range of activities culminating in 2008’s three-week walk along the Great Wall Of China and the building of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne.

Third battle with cancer

After going into remission, in 2017 her breast cancer returned and spread to her lower back, misdiagnosed as sciatica; with typical lack of attention-seeking, it was only then that she revealed this was her third battle with cancer, it having returned in 2013, before the recurrence which has now taken her life.

But what a life! In a business when being a “survivor” generally means having had a few messy divorces and a stretch in rehab, she really was a symbol of relentless female strength

During her long career — careers — she never offended anyone (apart from a few chippy country crooners) but she was never boring, either, which is an unusual combination.

She lived a life of two acts — as artiste and activist, in an age when the word has been degraded to mean someone sitting at home swearing at people on the internet — with perfect grace, reflected in her honours of OBE in 1979 for services to entertainment and Damehood for services to charity in 2020.

Her extraordinary beauty turned out to be the least of her qualities.

“The most loved Australian in the world”, an Aussie breakfast show called her this morning, but three countries will mourn her as theirs.

In an age when every other half-decent old ham is named as a National Treasure if they manage to stick around until 60, she was a truly International Treasure, claimed by the UK, the USA and her homeland.

But even more, in a world of fakes and phoneys, Olivia Newton-John was a genuinely good woman.

ROD COPIED TROUSERS

By Eleanor Sharples

THE outpouring of affection for Olivia continued yesterday following the announcement of her death on Monday.

Sir Rod Stewart, 77, shared a picture of the tight black trousers she wore in Grease and wrote of his “great friend”: “She was the perfect lady, gorgeous, with great poise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K6dyG_0hAwVkXv00
Rod Stewart paid tribute to Olivia Newton John - pictured together in 1978 Credit: Alamy

"Her trousers in Grease were my inspiration for my Da Ya Think I’m Sexy era. RIP Olivia.”

John Travolta, 68, who played her lover Danny in Grease, had said: “My dearest Olivia, you made all our lives so much better.

"Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever. Your Danny, your John.”

Co-stars Stockard Channing, who played Rizzo, and Didi Conn (Frenchy) also paid tribute.

“I don’t know if I’ve known a lovelier human being,” Stockard, 78, said.

Didi, 71, added: “She was such a humongous pop star and her persona was of this beauty, and in the movie we called her Goody Two Shoes. But under that façade was a hot mama.”

Kylie Minogue, 54, described Olivia as an “inspiration” who she will “always” look up to, while Sir Elton John, 75, commended her as a “beautiful voice and a loving friend”.

Singer Dionne Warwick, 81, added: “Another angelic voice has been added to the Heavenly Choir.”

Sir Cliff's sad goodbye

IN a message on Twitter last night Olivia’s close friend Sir Cliff Richard said: “I’m just one of an army of lucky people who knew and loved her.

"How could we not?

"She was gorgeous, gifted and had a heart of gold. Also, a bunch of records that were gold, but her golden heart is her legacy to us.

“When she was diagnosed Livvy put her career on hold. Why?

"Because she wanted to inspire other sufferers to fight the ugly disease, although she said she wasn’t in a battle with cancer, just that she had something she wanted to get rid of!

“Only three weeks ago I was on the phone to her and she was her bright, positive self and I never thought for one moment I would be writing this.

“From now on I will only believe that our gorgeous Olivia simply stopped living. I will miss her.

“The world will miss her, so let’s all keep her alive in our hearts.

“God bless you, Livvy. Rest In Peace . . . Cliff XXX”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wp3PZ_0hAwVkXv00
Aussie singer Olivia belts out hits on stage in the late 1970s Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wV7iG_0hAwVkXv00
Olivia with Cliff Richard in London in 1971 Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxH9t_0hAwVkXv00
Olivia's sexy persona was in full swing in the 1981 video for smash hit Physical Credit: WENN
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lgd55_0hAwVkXv00
Olivia fundraising with husband John Easterling, centre, and daughter Chloe Lattanzi at a 2019 cancer charity event Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

#Grease
