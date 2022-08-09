Read full article on original website
Related
Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused
The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
Phone Arena
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
A horribly widespread new mobile security threat has been discovered and made public, and as much as Google might generally insist that it's doing its best to keep your money and data protected, that's definitely not what happened in this particular case. Dubbed "Autolycos" by the cybersecurity expert who made...
ABC News
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts
MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook is rolling out an update that enables its 2 billion daily users to more easily view their friends' posts in chronological order. The new feature is the company's latest attempt to keep people coming back to its social network amid intensifying competition with its trendier rival TikTok.
WhatsApp is finally letting people sneak out of group chats quietly
WhatsApp is launching a new update that lets users leave group chats silently and hide when they're online.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
Upworthy
Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious
Anna Trupiano is a first grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman becomes one of the oldest people in the world to give birth after trying for decades
A woman in her seventies has given birth to her first child after trying for half a century to become a mum. Chandravati, a 70-year-old woman from Rajasthan in India welcomed a 7lb 7oz baby earlier this week. After a successful round of IVF, the new mum and her husband...
Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’
A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
ABC News
Proud mom rents billboard to celebrate doctor daughter
A New Jersey mom couldn't be more proud of her daughter, who graduated with her doctor of psychology degree nearly two weeks ago. To celebrate her accomplishments, Kendra Busbee, of Camden, decided to rent a digital billboard to publicly recognize and honor her daughter, Dr. Kristine Smalls, who received her Psy.D from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine on July 29.
digg.com
IOS Privacy: Instagram And Facebook Can Track Anything You Do On Any Website In Their In-App Browser
The iOS Instagram and Facebook app render all third party links and ads within their app using a custom in-app browser. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting...
WhatsApp's three latest features are all about your privacy
Over the last couple of years, WhatsApp has been aggressively testing and adding new features to its platform. Now, almost every other day, the service is spotted trialing new enhancements in its beta channel, like device login approvals and a chatbot to detail recent changes. Despite being owned by Meta, WhatsApp has always taken privacy seriously and proudly highlights that it supports end-to-end encryption. Recently, it has also added several useful privacy-related options to its platform. Further building on that, Mark Zuckerberg has announced three new privacy features for WhatsApp that should make your life easier and chats more secure.
Snapchat’s new feature lets parents see who their children are messaging
Snapchat has announced a new tool so parents can see who their child is talking to.The Family Centre will show parents their children’s friend list and who is communicating with them, but not what is being sent.The opt-in tool will require a parent and child’s Snapchat accounts to be friends in order to connect and set up Family Centre.Parents will then be able to confidentially report any accounts connected with their child that they have concerns about."Family Centre is designed to reflect the way that parents engage with their teens in the real world, where parents usually know who their...
CNET
Facebook's $90 Million Data Tracking Settlement: Find Out How Much You Could Be Owed
Were you on Facebook in 2010 or 2011? If so, you may be eligible for part of a class-action settlement from the social media giant stemming from a lawsuit accusing it of tracking users across other websites. The plaintiffs in the case, Davis v. Facebook, allege the company was aware...
TODAY.com
WhatsApp unveils new privacy features, like who can see you online and more
WhatsApp announced new changes to its messaging app on Tuesday aimed at increasing privacy and giving more control to users. The new changes at the messaging service, which is owned by Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., encompass three features: the ability to leave groups silently, choosing who can see you online and blocking screenshots for view-once messages.
Study confirms the obvious: youth have abandoned Facebook
Young people are way more likely to be on Youtube these days. Deposit photosTeen usage of the social media platform has more than halved in less than a decade.
TikTok is getting all the attention, but more teens spend time on YouTube, survey says
TikTok is widely seen as the most popular social media app among teens, but new data shows one in five teens use YouTube "almost constantly."
FOXBusiness
Facebook parent Meta defends itself after turning private messages over to cops in abortion investigation
Nebraska police officers charged a mother and daughter with felonies for an alleged illegal abortion, but only after they were able to get private Facebook messages between the two — putting the social media giant on the defensive. According to local reports, the investigation by the Norfolk Police Department...
How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go
There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
Comments / 0