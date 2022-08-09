ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Guest
2d ago

I agree with you Patsy. Family of board members all have new homes. I have had my Tribe Card for 30 plus years. No good at all, can't even use it for I D purpose.

Reply
4
Dwayne Bullard
2d ago

I need help me and my wife are raising three grandchildren. My wife had to quit work and become a stay home mom. I work 50 to 60 hours a week we live paycheck to paycheck. We are renting a house now but I would like somewhere to call my own. I'm not asking for much just somewhere to put my kids.

Reply
2
Related
The Richmond Observer

Scotland Memorial Hospital conducts active shooter drill

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health Care System, in partnership with the Laurinburg Police Department and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department, conducted an Emergency Response Drill at Scotland Memorial Hospital on Tuesday. The drill, which took place between 9–10 a.m., occurred outside of secure patient treatment areas in order to...
Bladen Journal

We saw you recently …

… at Fresh Foods in Elizabethtown. The new ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will appear on this page whenever possible. If you’d like to have a copy of the photo emailed to you, just send an email to cvincent@bladenjournal.com and request it — you could win a free one-month subscription or extension to the Bladen Journal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Transitional Housing#Tribe#Army#Veterans Affairs
newschain

Umbrella swept by wind kills woman at South Carolina beach

A beachgoer in South Carolina was killed after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest. The umbrella was blown from its anchoring by the wind and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach on Wednesday, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. Perreault,...
bladenonline.com

Bladen County Commissioners to Hold Two Special Meetings

According to Board Chair Ray Britt, the Bladen County Board of Commissioners will hold two Special Meetings. The first special meeting will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 6:00 pm regarding tax matters, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-Enabled project funding, and a proposed Economic Development position. The meeting will be held in the Commissioners’ Room, located on the lower level of the Bladen County Courthouse, 106 East Broad Street, Elizabethtown, NC.
theartscouncil.com

Fayetteville’s state-of-the-art Northside community murals are now complete

[Fayetteville, North Carolina] – The new, state-of-the-art community murals located at the intersection of I-295 and north Ramsey Street in Fayetteville’s Northside corridor are now complete. The murals entitled "We Are Fayetteville: Legacy and Future" are a beautifully vibrant and innovative scenic design that adds enormous value to the cultural, aesthetic, and economic vitality of our community.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Cumberland school board approves principal appointments, transfers

Four Cumberland County schools have new principals. The Cumberland County Board of Education approved the recommendations of Superintendent Marvin Connelly Jr. at a meeting Tuesday evening. The board voted unanimously to appoint Amy McDowell as principal of Cumberland Mills Elementary School and Douglas Massengill as principal of Massey Hill Classical...
WNCT

Byrd continues therapy, family thankful for support

Editor’s note: Sister station WBTW covers the Scotland County area and got an interview with Parker’s parents along with some others who have helped along the way. ===== UPDATE: Mitzi Byrd said in a Facebook post Tuesday night that Parker’s hyperbaric therapy sessions went well. He continues to take pain medicine and even ate three […]
borderbelt.org

Bikes, buses and bypasses: Columbus County has a new vision for its transportation needs

Mark Bronski wants to ride his bike to work, like he used to before moving to southeastern North Carolina. But it wouldn’t be the safest way to get there. Drivers routinely ignore the 55 mph limit on the winding state highway that travels through the backroads of Columbus County, home to his family and business. There’s also no bike lane.
The Robesonian

RCC’s Jonathan Edwards elected resident of Institutional Information Process System User Group

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College network administrator, Jonathan Edwards, has been elected to serve as president of the North Carolina Institutional Information Process System User Group, IIPS, during the summer conference held in Charlotte. IIPS is an association comprised of employees, trustees and friends of the North Carolina Community...
Bladen Journal

A thanks for service

Earl Storms was recently recognized for his 12 years of service as a member of the five-member Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors. He was first elected in 2010, and during his tenure has served as the chairman, vice-chairman, and member-at-large. He was presented with a plaque from the North Carolina Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts in appreciation for his years of service.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Florence News Journal

City demolishing abandoned homes

The City of Florence has allocated $500,000 of American Rescue Plan Act Funds to demolish abandoned and blighted homes within city neighborhoods. The first group of houses to be demolished include 408 Johns Street, 1102 Harmony Street, 112 East Liberty Street, and 101 East Roughfork Street. Demolition began Aug. 1...
FLORENCE, SC
sandhillssentinel.com

‘Boone’s Removal’ — Haul it away. Call today!

When Richard Boone Hancock began helping friends haul away yard debris and unwanted items, he discovered a community-wide service need. “It’s a very personal business, dictated by the customer,” Hancock said. “Two weeks ago, I helped an elderly lady. I climbed up into the attic, sorted things, and climbed down. It was hot up there, even though I went in the morning.”
WMBF

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton. More details are expected later. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
newsfromthestates.com

Moving the misery around: EPA approves plan to truck contaminated soil from one Black community to another

Three landfills are under consideration to receive contaminated soil from the Kerr-McGee Superfund site. The closest landfill is in Sampson County. (Map: Lisa Sorg) Contaminated soil from a Superfund site in Navassa will be shipped to one of three landfills outside Brunswick County, likely moving toxic pollution from one non-white or low-income community to another.

Comments / 0

Community Policy