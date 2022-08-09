Earl Storms was recently recognized for his 12 years of service as a member of the five-member Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors. He was first elected in 2010, and during his tenure has served as the chairman, vice-chairman, and member-at-large. He was presented with a plaque from the North Carolina Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts in appreciation for his years of service.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO