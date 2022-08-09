Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
I agree with you Patsy. Family of board members all have new homes. I have had my Tribe Card for 30 plus years. No good at all, can't even use it for I D purpose.
Dwayne Bullard
2d ago
I need help me and my wife are raising three grandchildren. My wife had to quit work and become a stay home mom. I work 50 to 60 hours a week we live paycheck to paycheck. We are renting a house now but I would like somewhere to call my own. I'm not asking for much just somewhere to put my kids.
Sandhills Center, Daymark open regional youth crisis center in Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — Troubled children from across the region will soon have a safe place to go. Sandhills Center and Daymark Recovery Services on Thursday opened a Child Facility Based Crisis Center on U.S. 1, just south of Richmond Senior High School. The facility will house children ages 6-17 “who...
Scotland Memorial Hospital conducts active shooter drill
LAURINBURG — Scotland Health Care System, in partnership with the Laurinburg Police Department and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department, conducted an Emergency Response Drill at Scotland Memorial Hospital on Tuesday. The drill, which took place between 9–10 a.m., occurred outside of secure patient treatment areas in order to...
cbs17
Fort Bragg spouse describes barrack living situations as ‘unliveable’
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — The spouse of a former Fort Bragg soldier is bringing the conditions soldiers are living in at some Fort Bragg’s barracks to light. “The conditions that they are living in are upsetting. They are unlivable,” Melissa Godoy, military spouse and advocate said.
cbs17
Hundreds of teacher, staff vacancies throughout North Carolina loom as new school year approaches
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thousands of students in North Carolina will head back to the classroom in just a few weeks, but they’ll be met with hundreds of staffing vacancies. If the spots aren’t filled, student learning could really be impacted. “We’d potentially look at putting a...
newschain
Umbrella swept by wind kills woman at South Carolina beach
A beachgoer in South Carolina was killed after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest. The umbrella was blown from its anchoring by the wind and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach on Wednesday, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. Perreault,...
Fort Bragg soldier, ‘wife’ convicted of sham wedding for $10K
Since their marriage, court documents said the pair received bout $110,000 of undeserved Army housing benefits.
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Commissioners to Hold Two Special Meetings
According to Board Chair Ray Britt, the Bladen County Board of Commissioners will hold two Special Meetings. The first special meeting will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 6:00 pm regarding tax matters, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-Enabled project funding, and a proposed Economic Development position. The meeting will be held in the Commissioners’ Room, located on the lower level of the Bladen County Courthouse, 106 East Broad Street, Elizabethtown, NC.
theartscouncil.com
Fayetteville’s state-of-the-art Northside community murals are now complete
[Fayetteville, North Carolina] – The new, state-of-the-art community murals located at the intersection of I-295 and north Ramsey Street in Fayetteville’s Northside corridor are now complete. The murals entitled "We Are Fayetteville: Legacy and Future" are a beautifully vibrant and innovative scenic design that adds enormous value to the cultural, aesthetic, and economic vitality of our community.
Up and Coming Weekly
Cumberland school board approves principal appointments, transfers
Four Cumberland County schools have new principals. The Cumberland County Board of Education approved the recommendations of Superintendent Marvin Connelly Jr. at a meeting Tuesday evening. The board voted unanimously to appoint Amy McDowell as principal of Cumberland Mills Elementary School and Douglas Massengill as principal of Massey Hill Classical...
Byrd continues therapy, family thankful for support
Editor’s note: Sister station WBTW covers the Scotland County area and got an interview with Parker’s parents along with some others who have helped along the way. ===== UPDATE: Mitzi Byrd said in a Facebook post Tuesday night that Parker’s hyperbaric therapy sessions went well. He continues to take pain medicine and even ate three […]
borderbelt.org
Bikes, buses and bypasses: Columbus County has a new vision for its transportation needs
Mark Bronski wants to ride his bike to work, like he used to before moving to southeastern North Carolina. But it wouldn’t be the safest way to get there. Drivers routinely ignore the 55 mph limit on the winding state highway that travels through the backroads of Columbus County, home to his family and business. There’s also no bike lane.
The Robesonian
RCC’s Jonathan Edwards elected resident of Institutional Information Process System User Group
LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College network administrator, Jonathan Edwards, has been elected to serve as president of the North Carolina Institutional Information Process System User Group, IIPS, during the summer conference held in Charlotte. IIPS is an association comprised of employees, trustees and friends of the North Carolina Community...
Rockingham Council approves demolition of Kinney Street home, appoints Williams as deputy clerk
ROCKINGHAM — The cleanup of dilapidated houses in one neighborhood continues. The Rockingham City Council on Tuesday approved a demolition ordinance for an abandoned home at 109 Kinney Street. According to Assistant City Manager John Massey, minimum housing proceedings began in March. Massey said the city had been in...
A thanks for service
Earl Storms was recently recognized for his 12 years of service as a member of the five-member Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors. He was first elected in 2010, and during his tenure has served as the chairman, vice-chairman, and member-at-large. He was presented with a plaque from the North Carolina Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts in appreciation for his years of service.
Florence News Journal
City demolishing abandoned homes
The City of Florence has allocated $500,000 of American Rescue Plan Act Funds to demolish abandoned and blighted homes within city neighborhoods. The first group of houses to be demolished include 408 Johns Street, 1102 Harmony Street, 112 East Liberty Street, and 101 East Roughfork Street. Demolition began Aug. 1...
WMBF
Florence city leaders demolish abandoned houses in attempt to reduce crime
FLORENCE, S.C. -- (WMBF) - Florence city leaders are using $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act funds to demolish abandoned houses. The demolition program allows the city to reduce crime, beautify the city and reduce health hazards. Daniel Sparks lives near one of the houses being demolished on East...
sandhillssentinel.com
‘Boone’s Removal’ — Haul it away. Call today!
When Richard Boone Hancock began helping friends haul away yard debris and unwanted items, he discovered a community-wide service need. “It’s a very personal business, dictated by the customer,” Hancock said. “Two weeks ago, I helped an elderly lady. I climbed up into the attic, sorted things, and climbed down. It was hot up there, even though I went in the morning.”
WMBF
Death investigation underway in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton. More details are expected later. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
newsfromthestates.com
Moving the misery around: EPA approves plan to truck contaminated soil from one Black community to another
Three landfills are under consideration to receive contaminated soil from the Kerr-McGee Superfund site. The closest landfill is in Sampson County. (Map: Lisa Sorg) Contaminated soil from a Superfund site in Navassa will be shipped to one of three landfills outside Brunswick County, likely moving toxic pollution from one non-white or low-income community to another.
