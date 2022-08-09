ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

WhatsApp unveils new privacy features, like who can see you online and more

WhatsApp announced new changes to its messaging app on Tuesday aimed at increasing privacy and giving more control to users. The new changes at the messaging service, which is owned by Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., encompass three features: the ability to leave groups silently, choosing who can see you online and blocking screenshots for view-once messages.
CELL PHONES
CNBC

WhatsApp will soon let you slip out of group chats undetected

WhatsApp will soon launch a feature that lets users slip out of group chats undetected. It's part of a handful of measures the encrypted messaging platform is taking to enhance privacy. WhatsApp is launching a new feature that will allow users to leave lengthy group chats without alerting others to...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parental Controls#Santa Monica#Smart Phone
BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
PC Magazine

Google's 'Read Along' Learning Tool Now Available on the Web

Google is rolling out its Read Along learning tool for the web. The app, which is supposed to help children learn how to read, has been exclusive to Android since it was released in India in 2019. (It was called Bolo at the time; Google changed the name for its global launch in 2020.) Now it'll finally be available to kids without Android devices.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

WhatsApp's three latest features are all about your privacy

Over the last couple of years, WhatsApp has been aggressively testing and adding new features to its platform. Now, almost every other day, the service is spotted trialing new enhancements in its beta channel, like device login approvals and a chatbot to detail recent changes. Despite being owned by Meta, WhatsApp has always taken privacy seriously and proudly highlights that it supports end-to-end encryption. Recently, it has also added several useful privacy-related options to its platform. Further building on that, Mark Zuckerberg has announced three new privacy features for WhatsApp that should make your life easier and chats more secure.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go

There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
INTERNET
AdWeek

WhatsApp Details 3 New Privacy Features

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took the wraps off three new privacy features for messaging...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to screen record on iPhone or iPad

You don't need any third-party apps. Screen recording is a nifty feature, and it’s easily accessible on your iPhone and iPad as well. You don’t need any third-party app, as this feature comes built right into iOS and iPadOS. There are a couple of easy steps involved. Here’s how to screen record on iPhone or iPad.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

The merged Google Meet app lets you host group Spotify and YouTube sessions

Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Google's merger of Meet and Duo may be confusing, but it should deliver some useful upgrades in the bargain. The company has added a live sharing beta feature that lets users of the revamped Meet share Spotify and YouTube streams during chats. You can play games like Uno Mobile and Kahoot, too. The functionality will sound familiar if you've tried SharePlay, but you can't use Spotify or YouTube with Apple's media feature.
CELL PHONES
Grazia

Rejoice! WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Leave Group Chats Without Alerting Your Friends

I’m a fan of an Irish exit. At the pub, a party, the office – but one place dipping out without detection is not an option is WhatsApp. Whether it's an overzealous hen do chat, a sports team you were part of three years ago, or freshers flatmates you haven’t seen for almost a decade, sometimes you’re just ready to leave a conversation... and the only thing stopping you? Everyone in the group gets notified.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy