ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K99

Comments / 0

Related
K99

100 Years Ago, There Was a 2-Chair Barber Shop in Johnstown

It's hard to to remember what you had for lunch yesterday, let alone businesses that existed over 100 years ago. Johnstown, Colorado, was the vision of Harvey Parish, in the early 1900's. You've probably driven on Parish Avenue in Johnstown; Parish named the town after one of his sons, John. Today, about 10,000-15,000 people live in Johnstown; many, many less lived there back in the 1920's.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
1310kfka.com

Loveland Girl Scout gets rare Medal of Honor

A Loveland Girl Scout is awarded the national Medal of Honor for her bravery during a storm. Rachel Metcalf, a senior Girl Scout with troop 71106, jumped into her kayak to rescue campers whose canoes had capsized in a microburst on Lake Boyd in June of last year. Metcalf helped the stranded swimmers back into their boats and towed them to shore. Thanks to her quick thinking, no one was hurt in the incident. Metcalf was honored at a ceremony Monday at Two Silos Park in Fort Collins. The Loveland Reporter-Herald says she’s only the fourth Colorado Girl Scout to receive the prestigious honor. For more on Metcalf’s heroic actions, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
LOVELAND, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sculptures#Art Sales#Arts Council#Benson Sculpture Garden
K99

A Colorado Schoolhouse From the 1800s is Now a Luxurious Ranch

Coloradans do a great job of preserving the state's historical past. Many structures from the 19th and early 20th centuries are still standing today, and quite a few of them have been transformed into unique dwellings, businesses, and other hotel-like accomodations. Examples of old structures being preserved for current use...
COLORADO STATE
boulderreportinglab.org

After a pandemic-induced pause, the City of Boulder will again require restaurants to report compliance with its Universal Zero Waste Ordinance. What does it mean for local food businesses?

Even if you’re familiar with the individual trash, landfill and compost bins required at Boulder food businesses over the last five years, it can still get confusing when you go to throw away your napkins and meal scraps. At fast-casual restaurants where diners bus their own tables, customers might be unsure of which piece of trash to discard where.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Casa Bonita renovation: Photos, documents reveal $12 million plans

LAKEWOOD, Colo — As the creators of "South Park" pour millions of dollars into Casa Bonita – the iconic and nostalgic restaurant known for its cliff divers, lagoon and sopapillas – 9NEWS has reviewed hundreds of pages of plans, permits and images that show how much costly work is being done inside and outside.
LAKEWOOD, CO
aboutboulder.com

Boulder’s Most Affordable Condo Located in the Heart of the City – $151,222

*Part of the City of Boulder’s Permanently AFFORDABLE HOUSING*. To apply for and be selected for this home, you must be approved by the city. More information is available at: https://bouldercolorado.gov/2510-taft-drive-unit-302. One-bedroom, one-bathroom condo in the heart of Boulder. Just minutes from Folsom Field and the rest of CU...
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

California life-sciences investor Breakthrough Properties pays $85M for Boulder campus

An out-of-town newcomer has entered Boulder’s red-hot biotechnology real estate market with the purchase of a four-building office hub on 38th Street that will be redeveloped into a life-sciences-focused office, labs and flex-space campus. Breakthrough Properties, a Los Angeles-based joint venture from global real estate investor Tishman Speyer Properties...
BOULDER, CO
K99

Free South Park 25th Anniversary Experience Happening Now In Denver

If you're a South Park super-fan, or just a casual fan, you're not going to want to miss the South Park 25th Anniversary Experience in Denver today and tomorrow. Based on a small Colorado town, named South Park, Comedy Central's biggest hit in their history was born 25 years ago, on August 13th, 1997. Having watched the series since it began, I'm feeling pretty ancient today. Trey Parker and Matt Stone celebrated this milestone this past Wednesday night at Red Rocks with the South Park 25th Anniversary Concert featuring Primus. The special will air on the 25th Anniversary of the show's debut, Saturday, August 13th, at 8 pm MT on Comedy Central. The celebration doesn't stop at the Red Rocks concert and TV special though. (Here's a cool shot from the red Rocks show on Wednesday.)
DENVER, CO
Westword

Mama Lolita's Is a Striking (and Delicious) Addition to Broomfield

The interior of the recently opened Mama Lolita's in Broomfield is nothing short of striking. Neatly lined rows of wooden tables sit beneath a hanging garden of vines dangling from the space's high industrial ceiling. Across the room from the sleek, all-white bar, tropical-looking plants drape over a chic lounge area next to towering windows. Yet even in this visual playground, owner Joe Mazzocco and the Mama Lolita's team find a way to let the food and drink take the spotlight.
BROOMFIELD, CO
secretdenver.com

Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado

It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
LONGMONT, CO
OutThere Colorado

Where did Denver's once-iconic Kit Carson statue go?

The once-iconic downtown Denver Pioneer Monument, which celebrated the likeness of one of Colorado's most infamous mountain men, is now weirdly barren. 8 fascinating items at Denver Museum of Nature and Science: 'Cabinet of curiosities'. The statue stood as a symbol of Western expansion at the southwest corner of Broadway...
DENVER, CO
K99

K99

Windsor, CO
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k99.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy