A Loveland Girl Scout is awarded the national Medal of Honor for her bravery during a storm. Rachel Metcalf, a senior Girl Scout with troop 71106, jumped into her kayak to rescue campers whose canoes had capsized in a microburst on Lake Boyd in June of last year. Metcalf helped the stranded swimmers back into their boats and towed them to shore. Thanks to her quick thinking, no one was hurt in the incident. Metcalf was honored at a ceremony Monday at Two Silos Park in Fort Collins. The Loveland Reporter-Herald says she’s only the fourth Colorado Girl Scout to receive the prestigious honor. For more on Metcalf’s heroic actions, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO