ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
Polygon
Why video game horses are so hard to animate
As a self-professed horse girl, I’ve always appreciated when video games gives me the chance to ride. But what goes into getting humankind’s favorite, majestic, finger-nail strutting freaks of nature into video games?. It’s a lot harder than it sounds. Horses, like all quadrupeds, are much more challenging...
Polygon
How and why to recruit followers in Cult of the Lamb
Cult of the Lamb is a hybrid city-builder and hack-and-slash game. The goal is to cut your way through a group of heretics to help rescue your god, all while building up your cult with followers. In this guide, we’ll explain how to increase your cult size in Cult of...
IGN
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Wiki Guide
Spells are a mage's arsenal of magic and are used throughout the world of Skyrim. They can range from Lightning Bolts to Healing Hands all the way to raising corpses to fight for you. Spells come in many different varities as well, not only offering protection and defense, but also ways to help other attributes, including your smithing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
Watch the new Nintendo Direct all about Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch in September, but ahead of the competitive ink-’em-up game’s release, a new Nintendo Direct will offer a deep dive into what’s new in the world of Splatoon. Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct kicks off at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT, and promises roughly 30 minutes of information on Splatoon 3. You can watch it live here via Nintendo’s YouTube channel.
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
NME
‘Kirby’s Dream Buffet’ releasing on Nintendo Switch next week
Nintendo has announced the release date of upcoming Fall Guys-like Kirby’s Dream Buffet on Nintendo Switch. An announcement from today (August 11) confirms that Kirby’s Dream Buffet will be released on August 17 next week. The title will also cost £13.49 on the Nintendo eShop. For between...
Blizzard Responds To $100k Diablo Immortal Issue
"Diablo Immortal" is a mobile and PC game that's set between the events of "Diablo 2" and Diablo 3." While it's technically free-to-play, many players have quickly grown disillusioned with the pay-to-win growth mechanics that require them to either pump money into the game, or else suffer through the insufferably slow grind required to progress naturally. In fact, it was actually estimated that it would cost a user over $100,000 to fully upgrade a single character. This led to "Diablo Immortal" receiving a user score of .3 on Metacritic, the lowest score of any game Blizzard Entertainment has ever made and an unfortunate milestone to cross. But somehow, in spite of all this, continued success proves controversy isn't slowing "Diablo Immortal" down.
Digital Trends
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How to clean clothes and why you should
JRPGs, and games in general, typically cut out the more mundane parts of life in service of making a more enjoyable game. With the exception of survival games, in which things like eating, drinking, sleeping, and the like are core mechanics, you usually don't have to worry about basic things like that in games. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 certainly doesn't try to introduce survival mechanics like that, though cooking certainly is a thing, and yet it does have one very odd option you can do while resting.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Nidoran (female) be Shiny?
For Aug. 9, 2022, Nidoran (female) will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double XP for catching Pokémon. And yes, Nidoran (female) can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Note that Nidoran (male) will have his turn in the Spotlight in two weeks on Aug. 23, so if you’re looking for a Shiny Nidoran (male), Nidorino, or Nidoking, you’ll just need to wait a few weeks.
Polygon
Tower of Fantasy’s character creator is perfect for making Genshin Impact characters
Didn’t get the character you wanted in Genshin Impact? Well no worries, because now you can recreate a version of that character in an entirely different game. (Amazing!) Now that it is launching worldwide, fans are starting to use the character creator in a similar game called Tower of Fantasy, to recreate popular characters from Genshin Impact.
IGN
Update 1.06 Patch Notes
This page contains a list of patch notes for Elden Ring's 1.06 Update, which released on August 9th, 2022. This patch applies to all platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The full list of changes can be seen on Bandai Namco's website here, and players cannot play online until they have downloaded it.
Polygon
Bungie is reworking some classic Destiny 2 Exotics for season 18
With the upcoming Bungie showcase, season 18, and a reprised original Destiny raid less than two weeks away, Destiny 2 fans have a lot to be excited for in August. But ahead of the reveal, Bungie has released some new information about how certain weapon types and Exotics will be changing later this month.
Digital Trends
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Gem crafting guide
JRPGs have evolved a great deal since their early days. Where characters previously only got stronger by leveling up, the genre has gone on to include dozens of other factors in how strong a character can be with new weapons, armor, gear, clothing, and more. By the time we get to Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on the Nintendo Switch, you are going to be juggling multiple party members that all have their own loadouts to maximize if you want to stand a chance against the harsh monsters that stand in your way.
Engadget
Latest Humble Bundle includes most of the Resident Evil back catalog
Now is a good moment to catch up on the Resident Evil series ahead of next year's RE4 remake. Humble is offering a "Decades of Horror" bundle that includes most Resident Evil games for PC. Spend enough to get the full 11-game collection and you'll play remastered and remade versions of the first three titles, the existing versions of RE4 through RE7, and side games like the Revelations series and RE0. You'll also receive a 50 percent off coupon for Resident Evil Village if you want to start on it before its first DLC arrives.
Polygon
Apex Legends guide: Vantage tips and tricks
Apex Legends’ latest character, Vantage (and her bat friend Echo), are finally here alongside the new Hunted season. She’s a recon character and a capable sniper with an interesting kit that keeps her mobile, despite her proclivity for long-range engagements. Since Hunted’s release, we’ve spent quite a few...
Polygon
Metal Slug Tactics joins the growing club of delayed strategy games
Dotemu won’t release Metal Slug Tactics this year after all, the publisher revealed via Twitter Thursday morning. Instead, the tactics game will launch sometime in 2023 in order to make it “as explosive as possible.”. Originally revealed during last year’s Summer Games Fest, Metal Slug Tactics takes the...
Xbox Releases Details Of Gamescom, Along With A Six-Hour Broadcast
This year, Xbox will be present at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, and it has already announced its formal lineup. A six-hour broadcast and details on several announced earlier titles are among the planned events. The Gamescom Xbox Booth The six-hour Live Broadcast will occur on Thursday, August 25, from 5...
Splatoon 3 is getting "large-scale paid DLC" alongside two years of free updates
We'll see new weapons and clothes every few months
Final Fantasy VII Fans Can Now Pre-Order Cloud in a Dress
A new Play Arts Figure of Cloud Strife in his dress disguise is now up for pre-order via Amazon.
