Colorado State

KVUE

DC Mayor requests National Guard to help migrants bused to DC from Texas, Arizona for second time

WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser is once again requesting National Guard assistance in helping aid migrants being bused to D.C. from Texas and Arizona. Earlier this month, the Pentagon rejected a request from Bowser seeking National Guard assistance in what the mayor has called a “growing humanitarian crisis” prompted by thousands of migrants being bused to the city from the two states.
KVUE

Central Texas parents share concerns ahead of the upcoming school year

AUSTIN, Texas — A global pandemic, a school shooting, and a shortage of teachers are all issues shaping the upcoming school year. For some, it's a lot to digest. Lauren Clark is a parent to a rising kindergartener over at Austin ISD. While she's excited about this big milestone in her child's life, she also worries about safety.
KVUE

Sturgeon supermoon to grace skies over Central Texas Thursday night

TEXAS, USA — August's full moon will appear Thursday night at 8:36 p.m. Central Time, which would be 20 minutes after sunset in Austin. It will appear from the southeast at that point. This will be the last of four supermoons that will take place during 2022, with every...
KVUE

How will recent school safety changes make a difference?

AUSTIN, Texas — After tragic events like the mass shooting in Uvalde, the State of Texas has allocated $105 million for school safety and mental health programs. Local school districts are proposing more funding to make campuses safer for students and staff. Fred Burton, a former counter terrorism special...
