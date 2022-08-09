Read full article on original website
Largest enrollment ever expected in Christian County this school year
Summer is officially over for Christian County students. The district opened its doors Wednesday morning for the first day of school.
whvoradio.com
School Board Moves Forward On Sale Of Property
The Christian County Board of Education authorized Superintendent Chris Bentzel to sign a deed and other-related documents necessary to close the transaction to sell nearly 27 acres on Country Club Lane. During a special called Zoom meeting Thursday afternoon, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Josh Hunt asked the board to authorize...
theloganjournal.com
Russellville Schools announce revised COVID rules
The Russellville School System is communicating COVID-19 updates and additional steps our district is taking beginning Aug. 10,. Our district has been committed to taking the necessary steps to protect our students and staff during the pandemic and successfully did so during the 2021-2022 school year. As we proceed into the new school year, Russellville Independent Schools is committed to the safety and well-being of all of our Panthers. Here is some information you may find useful as we begin:..
rewind943.com
Meet employers from 34 companies at Mega Job Fair
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Are you ready to get back to work, but you don’t know where to start? Are you looking for a better job, with better pay or benefits? You can find all of that at the third Mega Job Fair. Brought to you by...
tncontentexchange.com
Local catering business celebrating 20-year anniversary
She can hardly believe it, but 20 years ago Karen Leverenz said a friend asked her to cater a class reunion. “I told her I couldn’t do that. And she said, ‘Yes you can’.”. But Karen did it, and with that first meal, a business was...
WBKO
New program will offer heavy equipment operation as a career in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A brand new program in Warren County will create opportunities for teens and adults. The program will train and certify local residents that may be interested in a a career in heavy equipment operation. The program is a collaboration between various agencies, such as: Bowling...
lite987whop.com
Gov. provides COVID update, Christian Co. sees 152 new cases
Governor Andy Beshear gave a brief update on COVID-19 in the state during Thursday’s Team Kentucky update. The governor says the data could be showing the state is entering another plateau of new COVID cases, following recent a recent spike in cases across both the state and the nation.
14news.com
School resource officers in Dawson Springs have new cruiser
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - School resource officers in Dawson Springs have a new cruiser. After the December 10 tornadoes, officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department donated one of their cruisers to the Dawson Springs Police Department. Officials say they wanted the cruiser to be a staple in the community.
whopam.com
HES employee, two contractors receive Lifesaving awards
Hopkinsville police presented three Lifesaving Awards Thursday morning to an employee of Hopkinsville Electric System and two contractors who saved the life of a man having a medical emergency June 23 at East Ninth and Walnut Street. Captain Kyle Spurlin presented the awards to HES Right of Way Supervisor Kevin...
Motown group returning to Hopkinsville for museum fundraiser
Motown Sounds of Touch will play Saturday, Sept. 17, at the War Memorial Building in a fundraiser for the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County. Tickets, $50 per person, are available at the Pennyroyal Area Museum, 217 E. Ninth St. The group — from Dayton, Ohio — is known for its...
wkdzradio.com
Commonwealth Conversation Set For Hopkinsville Thursday Night
Commonwealth Conversation host Bruce Maples will be joined by Third District State Senator Whitney Westerfield in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Maples, who is the publisher of Forward Kentucky, and Westerfield, who represents Christian, Todd, and Caldwell Counties in the Kentucky Senate, will discuss a wide range of state issues during the program. Topics range from state government spending to the role of government in our lives. There will also be a chance for audience members to submit questions. WKDZ-WHVO-WPKY News Director Alan Watts will serve as the moderator of the first Commonwealth Conversation.
lite987whop.com
Motown Sounds of Touch
The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County is having a party!. Join us on Saturday, September 17 at the War Memorial Building as we move and groove to the sounds of the 1960s with an encore performance by the Motown Sounds of Touch. This four-man singing and entertaining group performs your favorite Motown smash hits. Back in Hoptown by popular demand, the group – known simply as Touch – has been delighting audiences all over the country for close to 20 years. Their energetic dance performances and engaging personalities have brought many audiences to their feet – including many of us when they performed at the Pennyroyal Area Museum in 2018.
WBKO
WCPS parent voices concerns over updated bus routes and stops
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools updated bus routes this year to combat the bus driver shortage, and some parents are concerned with the changes. “Originally, the bus came down our road,” said mother, Laressa Carter. “Our road is just a loop off of the main Cumberland Trace route. So, the bus would come around in the morning, stop at our house, pick him up, and then just keep going around the loop and pull out onto the main road again.”
Clarksville man officiates more than 30,000 weddings. He's not slowing down.
Joe Creek's solemn vow to help others share theirs on their wedding day began about 30 years ago. He's now performed more than 30,000 weddings.
wkdzradio.com
Third Defender In Three Months Enters Into Curtis Case
The suggestion of mediation in the case against Cadiz woman Shaylynn Curtis will need careful consideration from Commonwealth’s Attorney Carrie Ovey-Wiggins. Such discussion took place during Wednesday’s afternoon session of Trigg County Circuit Court, in which Public Defender Katie Riley made her first appearance as defender for Curtis.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Bowling Green KY You Must Try
Are you looking for the best restaurants in Bowling Green, KY? You have come to the right place! One of the best things about traveling is finding new food to indulge in! Whether you are vegan, vegetarian, or will eat anything, we have found something for you!. Traveling within the...
z975.com
Let’s Make ‘Recipe Grave Hunting’ A Thing In Clarksville
There is a woman on TikTok that travels to cemeteries looking for recipes on gravestones so she can recreate them in real life, according to Yahoo. Her name is Rosie Grant, she has a master’s degree in library science and an interest in cemeteries. Evidently, the practice of putting family recipes on gravestones has been a tradition on other countries for quite some time. Now a days, when someone tries to recreate these recipes they end up going viral.
lite987whop.com
‘Dog’ to be shown at Movies in the Park Friday night
Another edition of Movies in the Park is coming up Friday night in Hopkinsville and it will feature a showing of the movie ‘Dog’ at the dog park on Pardue Lane. Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says the movie should begin around 7:30 or as soon as it gets dark and Dog is a movie appropriate for the entire family.
rewind943.com
Meet Gary! Gary the Guard rail!
There is a very famous guard rail in Clarksville…Gary is more famous than Mandi, Katie J and Monica….combined! Gary The Guard Rail has it’s own Facebook page with over 7000 followers, whew! That’s a lot of love!. You can find Gary on Google Maps, and Apple...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, August 9, 2022
Carolyn Murdock Bowen, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at her home. She was born March 1, 1947, in Murray, to Billy Murdock and Jean Adams Murdock, who preceded her in death. She was a retired finance manager in the automotive industry, and was a member of...
