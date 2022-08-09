ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Reform Austin

All Eyes On South Texas And Collin County

When it comes to competitive districts in Texas this midterm season, the pickings are slim. However, Democrats and Republicans are ready for a fight in a few key places. In 2018, Texas Democrats thought they could finally win majority of the Texas House of Representatives. They did not, and in the subsequent redistricting process they lost even more future opportunities at the hands of Republicans. Now, few battlegrounds remain, but there are at least three. Here are the places where Republicans and Democrats are ready to go to war even if they are unlikely to change control of the state legislature.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Business
Harris County, TX
Business
State
Texas State
Harris County, TX
Society
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Houston, TX
Society
Harris County, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Houston, TX
Government
Reform Austin

Texans Get Stuck With Another Abbott Tax

Attention all Texans, in September be prepared to pay yet another “Abbott tax.”. Telephone bills will increase, thanks to a startling high rate adopted by the Public Utility Commission of Texas last month, after Gov. Greg Abbott’s and their own neglect gave them no choice. Due to their...
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Is Cornyn Taking Credit for Projects He Opposed?

Texas Sen. John Cornyn on Tuesday took credit for three U.S. Department of Transportation grants awarded to Texas that he opposed. All three projects are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE grants. The grants are part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act enacted...
HOUSTON, TX
Reform Austin

“Abolish The FBI!”: Texas GOP Reacts To Mar-a-Lago Raid

Last Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice raided Mar-a-Lago, the Florida House of former President Donald Trump. The raid is reportedly linked to an investigation into his handling of classified and sensitive material, although the FBI and the Department of Justice have yet to comment on the search. Republicans nationwide capitalized on this situation by expressing solidarity with the former President and fiercely demanding explanations from the FBI. Texas republicans were not left behind, as they criticized this action on social media and dined with Trump just a day after the Mar-a-Lago raid.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#Legal Aid#The Texas Commission#The Houston Chronicle#Census#Tceq#Latino
Reform Austin

Texas Voting Rights Restriction Law Going Down In Courts

Last year, the Texas legislature passed one of the most onerous restrictions of voting rights and access in the United States, but it’s been meeting defeat in federal court. The pushback on voting, particularly on mail-in voting, was motivated by conspiracy theories pushed by former President Donald Trump that claimed the 2020 election was rife with corruption and fraud. No evidence that this has been the case has ever been presented, and recent testimony to the January 6 Commission shows that Trump was well-aware his claims were unfounded. Nonetheless, Republican legislatures across the country used the Big Lie to push back on voting rights and access.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Reform Austin

How Texas Democrats Are Losing Latinos To Republicans

Popular wisdom for decades has been that as Texas progresses to a minority-majority state thanks to a growing Latino population, it would grow less conservative and more liberal. While that has happened, former President Donald Trump made significant inroads with Texas Latinos, and the number is only growing. The movement...
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

EPA Says It Is Looking For “Super-Emitters” Of Methane Gas In Texas’ Permian Basin

Federal regulators are flying over large stretches of Texas looking for “super-emitters” of methane, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced this week. The helicopter flyovers surveying thousands of oil and gas operations in the Permian Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico began Monday and will continue through Aug. 15. The flyovers will allow the agency to identify emitters of large amounts of methane and excess emissions of volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, according to a news release.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Are Texas Billionaires Out To Destroy Public Schools?

In another segment of rightwing activists attacking Texas educators we present: the takedown of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL). Although K-12 teachers have employed SEL since the 1990s, the Texas Public Policy Foundation suddenly decided it has a problem with it. SEL was implemented to encourage children to develop self-esteem,...
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Texas Health Agency Says Its Plan To Extend Maternal Medicaid Coverage Is “Not Approvable” By Feds

Texas’ application to extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers from two months to six months is not going to be approved by the federal government in its current form, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Thefederal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said in a statement Friday that the application is still under review.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Abbott Gets Zero Percent In CPAC Straw Poll

Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw polls are one of the ways that Republicans measure part enthusiasm for rising stars. Governor Greg Abbott is not one of those according to the most recent one, where he netted zero percent. The most recent CPAC event was held in Dallas over the...
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Reform Austin

Austin, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
981K+
Views
ABOUT

We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.

 https://www.reformaustin.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy