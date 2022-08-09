Read full article on original website
False Allegations Of Voter Fraud In 2020 Led To Increased Threats Against Texas Election Workers
A rise in election-related misinformation has led to increased threats and intimidation of election workers in Texas and other states, according to a report released Thursday by a U.S. House committee. A Texas elections administrator from Tarrant County told the committee there was a social media call to “hang him...
‘Texans Should Watch Their Wallets’: Consumers Left In The Dark About Power Grid Committee’s Recommendations
An obscure state committee voted hastily Wednesday to send a set of recommendations to the Texas Legislature to shore up the state’s power grid. The committee, which most Texans have never heard of, is mostly made up of energy company executives. The State Energy Plan Advisory Committee – appointed...
All Eyes On South Texas And Collin County
When it comes to competitive districts in Texas this midterm season, the pickings are slim. However, Democrats and Republicans are ready for a fight in a few key places. In 2018, Texas Democrats thought they could finally win majority of the Texas House of Representatives. They did not, and in the subsequent redistricting process they lost even more future opportunities at the hands of Republicans. Now, few battlegrounds remain, but there are at least three. Here are the places where Republicans and Democrats are ready to go to war even if they are unlikely to change control of the state legislature.
“He Has Total Veto Power”: Greg Abbott Takes Control Over Who Will Lead Texas’ Troubled Power Grid, Sources Say
When Brad Jones was tapped as interim CEO of the nonprofit that runs the state’s power grid following the deadly February 2021 winter storm that left most of Texas without power for days, he said he would help stabilize the grid and get it through the summer. Jones was clear that he wasn’t interested in keeping the job long term.
Abortion Should Be Permitted In Cases Of Rape And Incest, Nearly 90% Of Texas Voters Say In UT Poll
Most registered voters in Texas oppose a complete ban on abortion but are split on the extent to which abortion should be available, according to a June poll conducted by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin. The state’s abortion clinics stopped providing abortions almost immediately...
Texans Get Stuck With Another Abbott Tax
Attention all Texans, in September be prepared to pay yet another “Abbott tax.”. Telephone bills will increase, thanks to a startling high rate adopted by the Public Utility Commission of Texas last month, after Gov. Greg Abbott’s and their own neglect gave them no choice. Due to their...
Is Cornyn Taking Credit for Projects He Opposed?
Texas Sen. John Cornyn on Tuesday took credit for three U.S. Department of Transportation grants awarded to Texas that he opposed. All three projects are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE grants. The grants are part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act enacted...
“Abolish The FBI!”: Texas GOP Reacts To Mar-a-Lago Raid
Last Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice raided Mar-a-Lago, the Florida House of former President Donald Trump. The raid is reportedly linked to an investigation into his handling of classified and sensitive material, although the FBI and the Department of Justice have yet to comment on the search. Republicans nationwide capitalized on this situation by expressing solidarity with the former President and fiercely demanding explanations from the FBI. Texas republicans were not left behind, as they criticized this action on social media and dined with Trump just a day after the Mar-a-Lago raid.
Abbott Touts Parental Choice And Vouchers At Dallas Private School
Gov. Greg Abbott continued to tout his pro-voucher agenda in a South Dallas Private school on Thursday. Abbott has made parental rights a priority for his campaign and has said he supports parents’ “choice to send their children to any public school, charter school or private school with state funding following the student.”
Texas Voting Rights Restriction Law Going Down In Courts
Last year, the Texas legislature passed one of the most onerous restrictions of voting rights and access in the United States, but it’s been meeting defeat in federal court. The pushback on voting, particularly on mail-in voting, was motivated by conspiracy theories pushed by former President Donald Trump that claimed the 2020 election was rife with corruption and fraud. No evidence that this has been the case has ever been presented, and recent testimony to the January 6 Commission shows that Trump was well-aware his claims were unfounded. Nonetheless, Republican legislatures across the country used the Big Lie to push back on voting rights and access.
Greg Abbott Agrees To One Debate With Beto O’Rourke, But O’Rourke Wants More
Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday he has agreed to debate Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke on Sept. 30 in the Rio Grande Valley. O’Rourke said he would debate Abbott in the Valley but did not commit to the Sept. 30 debate. Without ruling it out entirely, he also called for three “town hall-style debates.”
ACLU Calls On Feds To Investigate Abbott’s Policy Transporting Migrants Back To Border
The American Civil Liberties Union is calling on the federal government to stop cooperating with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order authorizing state troopers to transport migrants back to the border ports of entry – escalating a debate over the state’s authority to enforce immigration laws. The request...
How Texas Democrats Are Losing Latinos To Republicans
Popular wisdom for decades has been that as Texas progresses to a minority-majority state thanks to a growing Latino population, it would grow less conservative and more liberal. While that has happened, former President Donald Trump made significant inroads with Texas Latinos, and the number is only growing. The movement...
School Choice Policies Have Public Schools Sitting In The Backseat
Heading into next year’s legislative session, the talk in Austin is focusing mainly on school choice, but many rural conservatives don’t like the direction Texas Republicans are heading. School choice is a broad term that has been thrown around by Texas Republicans, who wish to apply a host...
EPA Says It Is Looking For “Super-Emitters” Of Methane Gas In Texas’ Permian Basin
Federal regulators are flying over large stretches of Texas looking for “super-emitters” of methane, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced this week. The helicopter flyovers surveying thousands of oil and gas operations in the Permian Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico began Monday and will continue through Aug. 15. The flyovers will allow the agency to identify emitters of large amounts of methane and excess emissions of volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, according to a news release.
Abbott Fails To Provide Promised Financial Aid For Uvalde’s Shooting Survivors
Almost three months have gone by since the Uvalde shooting took the lives of 19 children and 2 adults, their futures lost to the endless list of gun violence victims. The aftermath has become a living hell for most of the families of the victims, but tragedy struck differently on those who were “lucky” enough to survive.
Are Texas Billionaires Out To Destroy Public Schools?
In another segment of rightwing activists attacking Texas educators we present: the takedown of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL). Although K-12 teachers have employed SEL since the 1990s, the Texas Public Policy Foundation suddenly decided it has a problem with it. SEL was implemented to encourage children to develop self-esteem,...
Texas Health Agency Says Its Plan To Extend Maternal Medicaid Coverage Is “Not Approvable” By Feds
Texas’ application to extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers from two months to six months is not going to be approved by the federal government in its current form, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Thefederal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said in a statement Friday that the application is still under review.
Jury Awards $45.2 Million In Punitive Damages In Alex Jones Sandy Hook Trial
Aug 5 (Reuters) – U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre $45.2 million in punitive damages – on top of $4.1 million in compensatory damages already awarded – for falsely claiming the shooting was a hoax, a Texas jury decided on Friday.
Abbott Gets Zero Percent In CPAC Straw Poll
Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw polls are one of the ways that Republicans measure part enthusiasm for rising stars. Governor Greg Abbott is not one of those according to the most recent one, where he netted zero percent. The most recent CPAC event was held in Dallas over the...
