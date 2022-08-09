A Hopkinsville man and woman were charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on Parkview Drive Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Tyquarian Davis was stopped on Parkview Drive for going 13 mph over the speed limit on East 9th Street. During the stop, he was reportedly not able to show valid insurance, registration for the vehicle, and his license was suspended. Police say marijuana could be seen in the center console and more marijuana was found in a container in the vehicle.

