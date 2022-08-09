Read full article on original website
Related
WBKO
Graham man charged with murder after motorcycle wreck
GRAHAM, Ky. (WBKO) - A Graham man is in jail after a Muhlenberg County Grand Jury returned indictments warrants on Friday for a wreck that happened in October 2021. Danny Cobb, 59, was charged with two counts of murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. On...
lite987whop.com
Two indicted, arrested for 2019 Clarksville murder
Two people have been indicted and arrested in connection with a 2019 murder in Clarksville. Clarksville police responded to Glendale Drive on May 5, 2019 and found 57-year old Matthew Clark deceased on the roadway. The death was ruled a homicide and investigation recently led to grand jury indictments for murder against Decovan Montrel Boyd and Monica Amrhein of Clarksville, with Boyd also charged with robbery.
Arrests made in 2019 Clarksville homicide case
The Clarksville Police Department announced a breakthrough Friday in a case dating back to 2019.
wcluradio.com
Logan County man shot in driveway of home, KSP seeks leads
LEWISBURG — Authorities are investigating a murder after a man was shot in his driveway Thursday evening. State police was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation. Deputies initially responded to 3904 Deer Lick Road and located a deceased male near his residence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lite987whop.com
Hopkinsville man charged with attempted fetal homicide, felony assault
A Hopkinsville man was arrested Thursday night on the strength of a warrant for attempted fetal homicide for an alleged assault on a pregnant woman that put her in a Nashville hospital. It alleges that on August 1, 20-year old Tyquarius Stubbs of Hopkinsville assaulted a pregnant woman that he...
14news.com
KSP: Man arrested in double fatal crash investigation
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police arrested a man who was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of two people. Troopers said they were called to a fatal two-vehicle crash on KY-175, north of Graham, on Tuesday, October 19. It happened near mile marker...
whvoradio.com
Five Men Indicted for June Home Invasion
The five men charged in a June home invasion in Hopkinsville were indicted by a Christian County grand jury on Friday. 18-year-old Korey Zivotin, 19-year-old Isaiah Campbell, 30-year-old Marshall Austin II, 24-year-old Michael Sims, and 24-year-old Ajaizion Johnson were each indicted on a charge of first-degree robbery which is a Class B felony.
WSMV
Two arrested three years later after death of man in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A little after three years, the Clarksville Police Department made two arrests after a man was found dead by the roadway. On May 5, 2019, 57-year-old Michael Clark was found dead on Glendale Drive and his death was ruled a homicide. Decovan Montrel Boyd and Monica...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Arrested For March Robbery
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant for robbery Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Erick Grubbs, Jr. was arrested on East 19th Street on an indictment warrant in connection to a March 15th robbery. Grubbs and 20-year-old Kobe Dillard reportedly used physical force to take a man’s iPhone and fractured his wrist during the theft.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Pair Charged With Drug Possession
A Hopkinsville man and woman were charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on Parkview Drive Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Tyquarian Davis was stopped on Parkview Drive for going 13 mph over the speed limit on East 9th Street. During the stop, he was reportedly not able to show valid insurance, registration for the vehicle, and his license was suspended. Police say marijuana could be seen in the center console and more marijuana was found in a container in the vehicle.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Attacking Pregnant Girlfriend With Belt
A Hopkinsville man was charged Thursday with assaulting his pregnant girlfriend with a belt on August 1st. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Tyquarius Stubbs got into an argument over the father of his ex-girlfriend’s baby and struck her in the face with a belt, choked her with his hands, then punched and kicked her while she was 16 weeks pregnant.
whvoradio.com
Inmate Found Dead In Christian County Jail
A man who was incarcerated in the Christian County Jail was found dead Thursday morning. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 36-year-old Xavier Bryant was found unresponsive and jail staff attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful. Daniel says Bryant had no signs of any kind of trauma. His body was taken for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Princeton Road Single-Vehicle Crash
A single-vehicle crash on Princeton Road near the Cerulean Princeton Road intersection in Christian County sent a woman and child to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Kiera Catlett of Cerulean was northbound when it ran off the road and into a ditch.
westkentuckystar.com
Princeton man faces domestic assault charges
Reports of a domestic situation on Tuesday led to a Princeton man's arrest on assault charges. Caldwell County deputies were called to a home on Dawson Road,where they found 28-year-old Barry Bullock. Deputies said Bullock was arrested on charges of fourth degree assault - domestic violence and fourth degree assault.
whvoradio.com
Name Released, Second Suspect Wanted In Logan County Home Invasion
The name of a man that was shot during a home invasion in Logan County on August 1st has been released and authorities are looking for a second man in connection to the incident Tuesday morning. Logan County Sheriff’s deputies say 35-year-old Joshua Taylor of Russellville showed up at Jennie...
WSMV
Clarksville woman charged in death of 13-year-old
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was charged with several child abuse-related charges Tuesday concerning the death of a teenager last month. Clarksville Police said on July 6, at approximately 1:10 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Virginia Terrace where 13-year-old Kadaris Maddox was pronounced deceased following the arrival of first responders.
whopam.com
Vehicles hit by gunfire at Woodland Heights Apartments
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several vehicles were hit by gunfire early Wednesday morning at the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. Lt. Scott Smith says the call was received about 6 a.m. and deputies determined five vehicles had been hit by gunfire, with no injuries...
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
whopam.com
Manslaughter suspect arraigned in Christian Circuit Court
The man charged in connection with a fatal drug overdose in May was arraigned in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. Jeremy Ryan Smith is charged with second-degree manslaughter and trafficking in a controlled substance—the trafficking charged had been listed on the indictment as a second-offense, but Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerad Smith informed the court that needed to be corrected to a first-offense. Judge Andrew Self granted the amendment to the indictment and appointed the Department of Public Advocacy to represent Smith.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green Shoplifting
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on August 4, 2022 a woman entered a local business, bought several items, then got into a Mazda SUV parked at the gas pumps. A short time later two men entered the store. One of them selected several items and walked...
Comments / 0