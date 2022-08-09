The Hampton Roads Workforce Council recently received $11 million in federal funding for job training. The news was announced during a ceremony on August 3. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant to the Hampton Roads Workforce Council for the Hampton Roads Workforce Training System for Good Jobs. The grant will be used to build and train a pool of workers with a focus on the blue economy, clean energy, and related cybersecurity.

