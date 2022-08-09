Read full article on original website
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Allentown
Stacker compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, Pa.-N.J., using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Hotel among plans considered for former bank building
READING, Pa. — The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday heard a proposal for an adaptive reuse of 601 Penn St., the former 10-story office building for Santander/Sovereign Bank, which is currently the record owner of the property. Mark Koch, a Reading attorney representing the potential developer, Dream Ventures...
Local EMS Squads Facing Financial Crisis, Ask for State and Municipality Support
Local EMS squads spend their days responding to emergencies and saving lives, but now they are the ones that need saving, writes Davis Giangiulio for Main Line Tonight. Leaders of ambulance companies in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties say they are facing dire financial needs due to inadequate funding from the state or municipalities they are serving.
Pocono residents worried about proposed warehouse
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Cynthia Anglemyer from Pocono Township says her quiet, quaint, and nature-filled neighborhood could soon change if plans for a new warehouse are approved. "This is not the place for a warehouse. There is no exit or entrance onto Route 80 here. It's not on (Route) 611....
Easton organization, local barber hold back-to-school drive to provide backpacks and free haircuts to students in need
EASTON, Pa. - An Easton organization is teaming up with a local barber to hold a back-to-school drive to provide backpacks and free haircuts to students in need. 69 News Reporter Chantelle Calhoun spoke with organizers who say they are in urgent need of supplies. A day filled with fun...
Reading Hospital Names Michelle Trupp, MSN, RN, CEN Chief Operating Officer
Michelle Trupp, MSN, RN, CEN has been named Chief Operating Officer for Reading Hospital, Senior Vice President, Tower Health. In this role, she will focus on several key areas to ensure operational efficiencies and effectiveness, continuous quality improvement, employee and patient satisfaction, and ongoing enhancements in the delivery of care.
Backpacks giveaway held in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Students have all the supplies to kick start the school year, thanks to a church in Carbon County. First Presbyterian Church of Lehighton hosted a backpack giveaway at Upper Park. Families with kids in kindergarten through sixth grade could stop by for the free backpacks, school...
Penn Center resolution passes 5-0
“We are tied. If the project fails, the township fails” Bethlehem Township Commissioner John Gallagher told attorney Marc Kaplin, of Kaplin/Stewart, in regards to the proposed Penn Center 33 development. This statement came as a clear effort to try and ease growing tension over Resolution R069-22 pertaining to the proposed Penn Center 33 (formerly Mill Creek Business Park) on a 62-acre site, to be located by William Penn Highway and Route 33.
LHS Class of ‘72 marks 50th
Liberty HS Class of 1972 members celebrated their 50th class reunion at the Northampton Country Club June 24, with close to 100 alumni in attendance. Everyone had an enjoyable time, with good food, music and dancing, as it was a night to reminisce days gone by and catch up on their past and new adventures.
St. Luke’s progam provides hands-on work experiences
Becca Taney has an unusual way of spending her after-school hours. She doesn’t hang out with friends; nor does she attend school events at Freedom HS like other kids her age. Instead, the 17-year-old high-school senior heads over to St. Luke’s Bethlehem Campus to work in its ER. She...
Supplies, haircutters - then kids - needed for Easton area back-to-school giveaway
A community-driven effort to help Easton area youth get ready to go back to school is returning to a full, in-person event for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck. The No Child Left Behind giveaway of backpacks and school supplies, plus free haircuts, is scheduled for noon to...
“If we get sued, we get sued’: Allentown City Council at odds over move to codify abortion rights, access
As the country continues to grapple with the issue of abortion, legislative bodies across the Lehigh Valley are launching efforts to safeguard the procedure and advance reproductive health care. The moves stem from the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, holding that there is no federal constitutional right...
Easton City Council bans consumer fireworks
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council made the city a little less explosive when it banned the use of consumer fireworks Wednesday night during its meeting at city hall. Consumer fireworks encompass any combustible or explosive composition intended to produce "visible or audible effects by combustion," according to the legislation.
Carbon Fair Queen shows a less royal side
Even though they’re both queens, you can bet Queen Elizabeth would never do what Queen Kiersten did on Wednesday. Obviously they are of two opposite social statures. Queen Kiersten - Kiersten Gursky - is the 2022 Carbon County Fair Queen. She took off her tiara and sash, put on...
Mount Airy Allows Smoking Within Casino Again, Which Draws Some Fire
Mount Airy Casino Resort stood out months ago as one of few casinos in Pennsylvania to ban indoor smoking, but a state hearing last week for its periodic licensing renewal made clear that’s no longer the case. Casino officials confirmed at the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board public hearing in...
Route 422 motorists put to Move Over Law test in eastern Berks
The raspberry-colored temporary sign placed along the eastbound shoulder of the West Shore Bypass approaching the Mount Penn exit on Wednesday morning warned motorists that it’s the law to move over for emergency vehicles. It’s not quite that simple, but there’s only so much information you can put on...
A Lehigh Valley COVID vaccine clinic is closing, but still plenty of places to get a shot
One of the Lehigh Valley’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics is closing due to declining use after almost a year and a half of operation. The Lehigh Valley Health Network walk-in clinic at the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Palmer Township will administer its last shot on Aug. 19, the health provider announced on Monday.
New drive-thru Panera coming to Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Pottstown Borough Council granted preliminary/final approval to the Tri-County Business Campus expansion and Panera Bread project Monday night. The development, located at 204 Shoemaker Road, at the west side of the road's intersection with Robinson Street, calls for the construction of a 4,000-square-foot drive-thru Panera restaurant. The proposed redevelopment is located to the east of the site's existing retail stores, next to Sakura Asian Cuisine.
Northampton Borough thanks fire department for splash party
During their August 4 meeting, the Northampton Borough Council and Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst thanked the Northampton Fire Department for hosting a “splash party” for the borough’s children during one of the hottest weekends of the summer. The splash party was held on June 23 and 24...
Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Montgomery County will soon expire
CENTER SQUARE, Pa. — A Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 that was sold last year will soon expire, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The unclaimed winning ticket from the drawing on Sept. 20, 2021, was sold at the Wawa at 1015 Dekalb Pike in Center Square, Montgomery County.
