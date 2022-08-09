ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Hotel among plans considered for former bank building

READING, Pa. — The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday heard a proposal for an adaptive reuse of 601 Penn St., the former 10-story office building for Santander/Sovereign Bank, which is currently the record owner of the property. Mark Koch, a Reading attorney representing the potential developer, Dream Ventures...
READING, PA
MONTCO.Today

Local EMS Squads Facing Financial Crisis, Ask for State and Municipality Support

Local EMS squads spend their days responding to emergencies and saving lives, but now they are the ones that need saving, writes Davis Giangiulio for Main Line Tonight. Leaders of ambulance companies in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties say they are facing dire financial needs due to inadequate funding from the state or municipalities they are serving.
Newswatch 16

Pocono residents worried about proposed warehouse

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Cynthia Anglemyer from Pocono Township says her quiet, quaint, and nature-filled neighborhood could soon change if plans for a new warehouse are approved. "This is not the place for a warehouse. There is no exit or entrance onto Route 80 here. It's not on (Route) 611....
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Backpacks giveaway held in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Students have all the supplies to kick start the school year, thanks to a church in Carbon County. First Presbyterian Church of Lehighton hosted a backpack giveaway at Upper Park. Families with kids in kindergarten through sixth grade could stop by for the free backpacks, school...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Penn Center resolution passes 5-0

“We are tied. If the project fails, the township fails” Bethlehem Township Commissioner John Gallagher told attorney Marc Kaplin, of Kaplin/Stewart, in regards to the proposed Penn Center 33 development. This statement came as a clear effort to try and ease growing tension over Resolution R069-22 pertaining to the proposed Penn Center 33 (formerly Mill Creek Business Park) on a 62-acre site, to be located by William Penn Highway and Route 33.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

LHS Class of ‘72 marks 50th

Liberty HS Class of 1972 members celebrated their 50th class reunion at the Northampton Country Club June 24, with close to 100 alumni in attendance. Everyone had an enjoyable time, with good food, music and dancing, as it was a night to reminisce days gone by and catch up on their past and new adventures.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
lvpnews.com

St. Luke’s progam provides hands-on work experiences

Becca Taney has an unusual way of spending her after-school hours. She doesn’t hang out with friends; nor does she attend school events at Freedom HS like other kids her age. Instead, the 17-year-old high-school senior heads over to St. Luke’s Bethlehem Campus to work in its ER. She...
JOBS
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton City Council bans consumer fireworks

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council made the city a little less explosive when it banned the use of consumer fireworks Wednesday night during its meeting at city hall. Consumer fireworks encompass any combustible or explosive composition intended to produce "visible or audible effects by combustion," according to the legislation.
EASTON, PA
Times News

Carbon Fair Queen shows a less royal side

Even though they’re both queens, you can bet Queen Elizabeth would never do what Queen Kiersten did on Wednesday. Obviously they are of two opposite social statures. Queen Kiersten - Kiersten Gursky - is the 2022 Carbon County Fair Queen. She took off her tiara and sash, put on...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Route 422 motorists put to Move Over Law test in eastern Berks

The raspberry-colored temporary sign placed along the eastbound shoulder of the West Shore Bypass approaching the Mount Penn exit on Wednesday morning warned motorists that it’s the law to move over for emergency vehicles. It’s not quite that simple, but there’s only so much information you can put on...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New drive-thru Panera coming to Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Pottstown Borough Council granted preliminary/final approval to the Tri-County Business Campus expansion and Panera Bread project Monday night. The development, located at 204 Shoemaker Road, at the west side of the road's intersection with Robinson Street, calls for the construction of a 4,000-square-foot drive-thru Panera restaurant. The proposed redevelopment is located to the east of the site's existing retail stores, next to Sakura Asian Cuisine.
POTTSTOWN, PA
homenewspa.com

Northampton Borough thanks fire department for splash party

During their August 4 meeting, the Northampton Borough Council and Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst thanked the Northampton Fire Department for hosting a “splash party” for the borough’s children during one of the hottest weekends of the summer. The splash party was held on June 23 and 24...

