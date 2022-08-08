ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Noisecreep

Nile’s Karl Sanders Names 5 World Music Albums Metalheads Will Love

Metalheads are quite well-versed in Nile's obsession with Egyptian history, but there's more to band leader Karl Sanders' boundary-shattering death metal that's been prevailing for more than two decades. Saurian Apocalypse, the third Eastern-ambient solo album from Sanders, dropped this year and it finds him again returning to ritualistic/meditative music achieved through the utilization of a number of cultural instruments, such as the Bağlama, sistrum, dumbek and glissentar.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Did You Know Rob Halford Was on a Massive Queens of the Stone Age Hit?

Though Queens of the Stone Age had released one album prior, they really enjoyed their breakout with the 2000 album, Rated R, which featured the singles "The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret" and "Feel Good Hit of the Summer." Though it might be hard to pick out, Rob Halford is actually credited on "Feel Good Hit of the Summer," but his vocal on the track was once considered for a more prominent feature according to former Queens bassist Nick Oliveri.
MUSIC
Decider.com

Stephen Colbert Parodies ‘Severance’ With His Own “Deleted Scenes” On ‘The Late Show’

This week on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host debuted a parody of Apple TV+‘s hit series Severance that he claimed was a compilation of his own “deleted scenes” from the show. Colbert joked that the show is “easily one of the top dystopian workplace sci-fi mystery black comedy psychological thrillers” he’s ever seen. Severance is a surreal sci-fi drama centered on Mark (Adam Scott) who agrees to have the memories of his office and home lives surgically separated. He leads a team of office workers at Lumon Industries who embark on a risky journey to discover the truth about...
TV SHOWS
Noisecreep

How Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante Plan to Approach Pantera ‘Reunion’ Shows Musically

The idea of Pantera "reunion" is something that's been discussed for the better part of the last decade, and now it's coming to fruition, with it recently being announced that Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante would be sitting in with Pantera's Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown on shows honoring the band's legacy. But it's no easy task living up to the riffs and beats that brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul created with the band, and both Wylde and Benante shared their hopes for the upcoming trek with SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk on his Trunk Nation show.
ROCK MUSIC
Noisecreep

Mudvayne’s Chad Gray Falls Off Stage While Performing ‘Not Falling’

UPDATE: Chad Gray has checked in with fans after his tumble offstage at a recent show in Tampa, Florida. "I'm okay. I'm still fuckin' hurtin'. But a lot of people have reached out to me personally; a lot of people sending me well wishes online. I appreciate it very much," said the singer, later adding, "It was fucking brutal" and commenting that he's still sore but considers himself lucky that he didn't break a rib or something. See his full commentary on the spill below.
TAMPA, FL
Noisecreep

Jack Black Remembers When Tenacious D Got Booed Opening for Stone Temple Pilots

Tenacious D, the audiobook? You better believe it. As a musical artist, you have to hold a lot of influence to land your own Audible Original "Words + Music" installment. So it's good to know that Tenacious D have finally reached that level with Tenacious D: The Road to Redunktion. It's the full audio story of the longtime comedy rock duo comprised of actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass, in their own words and with some of their most memorable songs re-recorded for good measure.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Noisecreep

