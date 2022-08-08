Read full article on original website
Here’s Every Rock + Metal Song That’s Been in ‘Stranger Things’
We've written about Stranger Things countless times now, especially because Season 4 was loaded with rock and metal references thanks to the character Eddie Munson. The soundtrack was killer, but if you've seen the earlier seasons, then you know they were loaded with great songs as well. Season 4 of...
Metallica Give ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson a Shoutout During ‘Master of Puppets’ at Lollapalooza
Metallica headlined Lollapalooza in Chicago last night (July 28) and gave Stranger Things character Eddie Munson a shoutout while playing "Master of Puppets." In the Netflix show, Munson plays the song in the Upside Down in an attempt to defeat the villain Vecna. Metallica played songs such as "Enter Sandman"...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Report Shows Only 5 Artists Sold More Tickets Than Metallica Over Last 40 Years
It's one thing to even last as a band for four decades, but it's a whole other when you're one of the top touring acts of that period as well. A new report from Pollstar shows that only five artists have sold more tickets than Metallica over the last 40 years, and that they're the top metal touring group.
What Makes Metallica x ‘Stranger Things’ So Epic + More (With Nik Nocturnal)
At the end of each month, Twitch and YouTube personality Nik Nocturnal will be recapping the most viral rock and metal news that had whole internet buzzing in a Loudwire video series. The last month has given us plenty of Metallica-Stranger Things crossover love, with the hugely popular Netflix series...
How Eddie Munson Saved ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Joseph Quinn at Immigration
Being Eddie Munson has its privileges! That's what actor Joseph Quinn, who portrays the teen metalhead on Netflix's Stranger Things, revealed to Jimmy Fallon during his Tonight Show late night debut. In fact, if it weren't for his breakout character, Quinn might not have made it to the Tonight Show at all.
Nile’s Karl Sanders Names 5 World Music Albums Metalheads Will Love
Metalheads are quite well-versed in Nile's obsession with Egyptian history, but there's more to band leader Karl Sanders' boundary-shattering death metal that's been prevailing for more than two decades. Saurian Apocalypse, the third Eastern-ambient solo album from Sanders, dropped this year and it finds him again returning to ritualistic/meditative music achieved through the utilization of a number of cultural instruments, such as the Bağlama, sistrum, dumbek and glissentar.
Did You Know Rob Halford Was on a Massive Queens of the Stone Age Hit?
Though Queens of the Stone Age had released one album prior, they really enjoyed their breakout with the 2000 album, Rated R, which featured the singles "The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret" and "Feel Good Hit of the Summer." Though it might be hard to pick out, Rob Halford is actually credited on "Feel Good Hit of the Summer," but his vocal on the track was once considered for a more prominent feature according to former Queens bassist Nick Oliveri.
Video Appears to Show Motley Crue Using Backing Track for Drums
Footage from Motley Crue's show in Kansas City, Mo. on July 19 appears to show the band utilizing a backing track for drums, as evidenced by a missed count-in to "Looks That Kill" as Tommy Lee scrambles to sit behind his kit in time. After the first few dates of...
You Can’t Handle Ghost Singer Cardinal Copia’s Hollywood Acting Audition Tape
Cardinal Copia has a certain raw magnetism that translates well to the concert stage, but can the Ghost leader transition to a career on the big screen? That appears to be the plan, as a newly released video finds the Cardinal being granted permission to try his hand at acting in Hollywood. But is he any good?
Stephen Colbert Parodies ‘Severance’ With His Own “Deleted Scenes” On ‘The Late Show’
This week on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host debuted a parody of Apple TV+‘s hit series Severance that he claimed was a compilation of his own “deleted scenes” from the show. Colbert joked that the show is “easily one of the top dystopian workplace sci-fi mystery black comedy psychological thrillers” he’s ever seen. Severance is a surreal sci-fi drama centered on Mark (Adam Scott) who agrees to have the memories of his office and home lives surgically separated. He leads a team of office workers at Lumon Industries who embark on a risky journey to discover the truth about...
Slipknot Play ‘The Dying Song (Time to Sing)’ Live for First Time
While debuting Slipknot's new "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" last night (July 28) live, Corey Taylor also addressed the elephant in the room: Are Slipknot breaking up? You'll be happy to hear, Taylor again forcefully dismissed that rumor about five songs into their set on the latest stop of their European tour.
Vince Neil Plays at Historic Grand Ole Opry for the First Time
In a career that is now in its fifth decade, there are still a few "firsts" that are happening for Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil. One of those came Tuesday night (Aug. 2) in Nashville when the singer was invited onstage for his first performance at the Grand Ole Opry.
How Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante Plan to Approach Pantera ‘Reunion’ Shows Musically
The idea of Pantera "reunion" is something that's been discussed for the better part of the last decade, and now it's coming to fruition, with it recently being announced that Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante would be sitting in with Pantera's Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown on shows honoring the band's legacy. But it's no easy task living up to the riffs and beats that brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul created with the band, and both Wylde and Benante shared their hopes for the upcoming trek with SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk on his Trunk Nation show.
Public Enemy’s Chuck D Joined Anthrax for ‘Bring the Noise’ at the Hollywood Palladium
Back in July of 1991, thrash titan Anthrax released a cover of one of Public Enemy’s signature songs, “Bring the Noise.” Now, 31 years later, the pair have unexpectedly teamed up again, as Public Enemy founder Chuck D joined Anthrax when they played the seminal tune at the Hollywood Palladium this past Friday night (July 29).
Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard Says ‘Less Musically Talented’ Artists Upended 1980s Hard Rock + Heavy Metal
It's a debate that's gone on forever – or at least for the last few decades: Did grunge ignite the downfall of 1980s hard rock and heavy metal? According to Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard, yes (to some degree). In a recent chat with VWMusic’s Andrew Daly, Gossard was...
Mudvayne’s Chad Gray Falls Off Stage While Performing ‘Not Falling’
UPDATE: Chad Gray has checked in with fans after his tumble offstage at a recent show in Tampa, Florida. "I'm okay. I'm still fuckin' hurtin'. But a lot of people have reached out to me personally; a lot of people sending me well wishes online. I appreciate it very much," said the singer, later adding, "It was fucking brutal" and commenting that he's still sore but considers himself lucky that he didn't break a rib or something. See his full commentary on the spill below.
Jack Black Remembers When Tenacious D Got Booed Opening for Stone Temple Pilots
Tenacious D, the audiobook? You better believe it. As a musical artist, you have to hold a lot of influence to land your own Audible Original "Words + Music" installment. So it's good to know that Tenacious D have finally reached that level with Tenacious D: The Road to Redunktion. It's the full audio story of the longtime comedy rock duo comprised of actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass, in their own words and with some of their most memorable songs re-recorded for good measure.
