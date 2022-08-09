Read full article on original website
High-tech company Vectrona lands expansion grant in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach Development Authority (VBDA) recently approved an Economic Development Investment Program (EDIP) grant of $85,000 to Vectrona.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Conditional Use Permit for car wash denied
Last night, City Council denied a request for a Conditional Use Permit for the construction and operation of a car wash facility at 10907 & 10911 Warwick Boulevard. The proposal was for a 3,887-square-foot tunnel car wash building with 20 parking spaces, 16 of which were with vacuum units. There was concern among Council that this use would significantly impact the adjacent residential neighborhoods with additional traffic to the non-signalized intersection at Warwick Boulevard and Elm Avenue, and noise from the equipment and vacuum islands. Additionally, as an automotive use, the proposed car wash is not consistent with the One City, One Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan. City Council’s denial of the request is in line with the Planning Commission’s recommendation of denial. Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) approvedThe FY 2023-2027 Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) is an $847.9 million financial plan that includes projects supported by the General Fund ($643.9 million) and by User-Fee funds ($204 million). The proposed CIP reflects substantial investment in transportation infrastructure; community development and redevelopment; schools; public buildings; parks and recreation; mission-critical equipment and apparatus; and waterworks, sanitary sewer, and stormwater systems.
Virginia Beach City Council selects Delceno Miles to represent Bayside District
The Virginia Beach City Council has selected Delceno Miles to represent the Bayside District.
Newport News gives SeaView Lofts repairs update: Some tasks finished, others need work
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Codes Compliance Department in Newport News gave a progress report for the condemned SeaView Lofts apartment complex Thursday. The verdict: Some work has been done, but not enough to let people back into the building, yet. There are five main areas that have repeatedly...
Teacher Shortage: How Suffolk is working to manage the problem
SUFFOLK, Va. — Students are heading back to the classroom soon, but there’s one problem: There are not enough teachers. It’s a problem school divisions are dealing with across Hampton Roads. Thursday night, the Suffolk School Board discussed ways to solve the issue. "The shortage is all...
Business owners in, near near Military Circle Mall learn more about future plans
More information is coming to light for business owners in and near Military Circle Mall. They learned the mall will be torn down at the beginning of next year and they need to leave before then.
peninsulachronicle.com
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Plasma Center Planned For August 15
HAMPTON—The BioLife Plasma Services center will host a formal ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, August 15 at its new facility located at 1076A W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton. The ceremony will begin at 11am. Sponsored by the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, the event will officially welcome BioLife into...
Applications to participate in Suffolk's holiday parade now open
Local groups and businesses should submit applications to enter band units, marching/walking units, floats, specialty units, motorized units, and animal units no later than Sunday, November 27.
Emergency sewer repair to cause lane closure on Atlantic Ave. in Virginia Beach
An emergency sanitary sewer repair will result in the closure of the outside lane of northbound Atlantic Avenue between 42nd street and 46th street
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
Tidewater Job Fair Wednesday in Chesapeake
WAVY TV 10 will be among the employers represented at a big job fair in Chesapeake Wednesday.
peninsulachronicle.com
Community Knights Awarding $24,000 In Grants To Various Local Organizations
NEWPORT NEWS-Community Knights will hand out $24,000 in grants to local non-profits, schools, and other organizations through its GIFT grant program during an open house at its new office on Thursday, August 11 starting at 10:30am. This round of grant recipients are: Bball 360 Academy; Elf Patrol; Fear 2 Freedom;...
Former VBPD Chief helping city find ways to address gun violence
Jim Cervera and Pastor Michael Daniels are leading the Mayor's Task Force for Youth Violence Prevention.
What does it take to get a teaching license in Virginia?
What does it take to get certified to teach in Virginia? News 3 Investigators is looking into what it takes to get a Virginia teaching license, and what Hampton Roads teachers have to say about it.
peninsulachronicle.com
Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company Planning Expansion In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-A dairy company with a facility in Newport News is expanding its operations locally. Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company, Inc. recently leased a 53,255 square foot industrial building in Copeland Industrial Park, which is located at 5100 Chestnut Ave. Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer made the announcement on August 5.
Commercial Observer
Romspen Refis Virginia Shopping Center with $31M Loan
Developers Realty Corporation has landed a $30.5 million debt package to refinance a retail asset in Williamsburg, Va., Commercial Observer can first report. Romspen, a Canadian non-bank lender, provided the fixed-rate bridge loan for the sponsor’s New Town Shops on Main property. Colliers arranged the transaction with a team led by Dylan Kane and Zach Redding, managing directors in the firm’s New York capital markets group.
peninsulachronicle.com
James City County Police Department Hosting Recruitment Fair August 20
JAMES CITY-The James City County Police Department will host a recruitment fair on Saturday, August 20 from 8am to noon at the county law enforcement center located at 4600 Opportunity Way. The event will include a guided bus tour of James City County as well as a guided toward of the law enforcement center. Interested individuals will also learn about the police department’s specialty units including SWAT and Marine Patrol. A light breakfast, lunch, and refreshments will also be served.
NBC12
VSU students scramble to find housing after school announces it can’t fit upperclassmen on campus
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - College move-in for thousands of students at Virginia State University is just days away, but many who applied for on-campus housing are now learning there’s no room for them. “This is crazy that they have nothing in order,” mother Trina Washington said. “No one is...
peninsulachronicle.com
CNU To Host LifeLong Learning Society Open House For Retirees
NEWPORT NEWS—Christopher Newport University (CNU) invites anyone who is retired, semi-retired, or even still working to become a member of its LifeLong Learning Society (LLS). The Society will host an open house event on Wednesday, August 17 at 1:00pm at the Yoder Barn House, located at 660 Hamilton Dr. in Newport News. Entertainment and light refreshments will be provided.
Chesapeake woman chosen as NSA Hampton Roads’ Junior Civilian of the Quarter
A Chesapeake woman was named Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads' Junior Civilian of the Quarter.
