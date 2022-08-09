ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont's 2022 primary election results

Get the latest results from the Aug. 9, 2022 Vermont Primary Election here, via the Associated Press. You can listen to The Frequency podcast's round up of 2022 Primary Election results below:. Voters had plenty of races in which to cast their ballots. Who will replace Vermont's senior U.S. senator...
Southern Connecticut State University Professor Jonathan Wharton says GOP senate candidate Levy must now mend fences

The results are in from Connecticut’s primary day, 2022, and, as we now know, at least one race delivered a surprise result. It will be Trump-allied, conservative Republican Leora Levy, and not moderate Themis Klarides, facing off in November against Democrat Richard Blumenthal for the U.S. Senate seat he has held since 2011.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CT essential worker bonuses could be reduced as demand grows

It became increasingly likely Thursday that Connecticut officials’ plan to give $1,000 bonuses to many essential private-sector workers will be scaled back. Comptroller Natalie Braswell announced late Thursday that roughly 47,000 workers already have requested applications through the Premium Pay Program’s first six days. It’s not mathematically possible...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Children are reportedly spending 23 hours lock in at Texas youth prisons

To Texas now, where the state's juvenile detention system is so turbulent that they have mostly stopped accepting newly sentenced teenagers. And the staffing shortage is so severe that many children reportedly spend up to 23 hours each day locked in their cells. Jolie McCullough is a reporter for The Texas Tribune who has been reporting on these issues. And just as a warning, our conversation may include some details that could be difficult to hear. Jolie, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
TEXAS STATE
The public can weigh in Monday on health insurers’ double-digit rate increase requests. Here’s what to know about the proposals.

Insurance companies that sell policies on and off Connecticut’s Affordable Care Act exchange stunned advocates in July when they asked for an average increase of 20.4% on next year’s individual health plans. The proposed rate hikes, published by the state’s insurance department last month, also include a recommended...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Here's why Oregonians are so proud of their blackberries

Ask an Oregonian what summer tastes like, and they'll likely say blackberries. The Willamette Valley outside Portland ships out 90% of the frozen crop sold across the country. Deena Prichep reports from peak blackberry season. DEENA PRICHEP, BYLINE: Blackberries here are the size of your thumb, just dripping with juice....
Dozens of CT households have had EBT benefits stolen since May. Here’s how to protect yourself.

Government food assistance has recently been the target of scams across Connecticut. The state's first reported case of card skimming — tampering with a card reader to rig it to steal customers’ EBT food benefits card information -- was back in May, according to the Department of Social Services. Since then, around 30 cases have been reported to the state.
