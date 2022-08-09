Read full article on original website
Vermont's 2022 primary election results
Get the latest results from the Aug. 9, 2022 Vermont Primary Election here, via the Associated Press. You can listen to The Frequency podcast's round up of 2022 Primary Election results below:. Voters had plenty of races in which to cast their ballots. Who will replace Vermont's senior U.S. senator...
With Congress set to pass massive climate and health care bill, Conn. officials look to local impacts
The House is expected to vote on the massive climate and health care bill passed by the Senate as soon as Friday. In Hartford on Thursday, state officials touted the bill’s possible effects for health care consumers. Deidre Gifford, the state’s commissioner of the Department of Social Services, said...
Primary day signals Connecticut GOP's shift toward Trump
Republican Leora Levy’s surprise win in her party’s primary for U.S. Senate in Connecticut has put former President Donald Trump front and center in the November election. Democrats see this as an advantage, including Governor Ned Lamont, who is vying for re-election. Lamont said Levy’s win over a...
Southern Connecticut State University Professor Jonathan Wharton says GOP senate candidate Levy must now mend fences
The results are in from Connecticut’s primary day, 2022, and, as we now know, at least one race delivered a surprise result. It will be Trump-allied, conservative Republican Leora Levy, and not moderate Themis Klarides, facing off in November against Democrat Richard Blumenthal for the U.S. Senate seat he has held since 2011.
CT essential worker bonuses could be reduced as demand grows
It became increasingly likely Thursday that Connecticut officials’ plan to give $1,000 bonuses to many essential private-sector workers will be scaled back. Comptroller Natalie Braswell announced late Thursday that roughly 47,000 workers already have requested applications through the Premium Pay Program’s first six days. It’s not mathematically possible...
After primary victory, GOP Senate candidate Leora Levy should mend fences, CT political expert says
The results are in from the 2022 primary elections in Connecticut, and at least one race delivered a surprise. It will be Leora Levy, and not Themis Klarides, who will face off in November against Democrat Richard Blumenthal for the U.S. Senate seat he has held since 2011. Levy is...
Colorado candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl lacks concrete plans to back up promises on taxes
DENVER — August 9 is a day Colorado Republicans have set aside for party platform announcements. Colorado republican candidates and elected leaders held a news conference on Tuesday, one year to the date following a news conference at a gas station to announce the party's Commitment to Colorado." This...
NY governor pledges $10 million to fight domestic terrorism after Buffalo shooting
In the fight to curb domestic terrorism on the local level, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new guidance Tuesday to support the development of domestic terrorism prevention plans following the deadly mass shooting in Buffalo. Hochul pledged $10 million to assist counties across New York in the development of...
Children are reportedly spending 23 hours lock in at Texas youth prisons
To Texas now, where the state's juvenile detention system is so turbulent that they have mostly stopped accepting newly sentenced teenagers. And the staffing shortage is so severe that many children reportedly spend up to 23 hours each day locked in their cells. Jolie McCullough is a reporter for The Texas Tribune who has been reporting on these issues. And just as a warning, our conversation may include some details that could be difficult to hear. Jolie, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Louisiana's abortion ban has doctors worried about patients — and their own careers
Across the country, there is fear and confusion inside some hospitals as doctors try to give the best medical care while staying within the bounds of new abortion restrictions. That is especially true in Louisiana. As Rosemary Westwood with member station WWNO reports, doctors say a new abortion ban could put their patients and themselves at risk.
Connecticut judge ‘gravely concerned’ that Alex Jones’ attorney may have shared medical records
A Waterbury judge wants to know whether the attorney for Infowars host Alex Jones in Connecticut sent confidential medical records to an attorney representing Jones in a recently completed Texas defamation trial. Jones was sued for defamation in Connecticut and Texas by families of loved ones killed in the Sandy...
Push continues for Plum Island to be declared a national monument
For over a decade, environmental advocates like Save the Sound have pushed for the preservation of the small island that resides seven miles off the coast of Connecticut. Now advocates for preserving the federally owned Plum Island are continuing to press President Joe Biden to declare it a national monument.
The public can weigh in Monday on health insurers’ double-digit rate increase requests. Here’s what to know about the proposals.
Insurance companies that sell policies on and off Connecticut’s Affordable Care Act exchange stunned advocates in July when they asked for an average increase of 20.4% on next year’s individual health plans. The proposed rate hikes, published by the state’s insurance department last month, also include a recommended...
ecori.org
R.I.’s New Heat Pump Program Offers Incentives to Install Energy-Efficient Systems
Rhode Island recently rolled out a new program to spur the installation of heat pumps. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Hot or cold, Rhode Islanders can’t win when it comes to regulating their homes’ temperature. The state registered its first heat wave of the year last month when temperatures exceeded...
Former Trump Organization CFO to appear in New York court on alleged tax fraud
Lawyers for the Trump Organization and its former chief financial officer on Friday will ask a New York state judge to dismiss a sweeping criminal indictment filed against them last year.
What's fueling Connecticut's gas price plummet?
Gas prices in Connecticut have fallen almost 50 cents in four weeks. As of Thursday, the average price for a gallon of regular was $4.15 according to AAA. Supply economics and consumer behavior both appear to be playing a role in the price plummet. At the end of July, the...
Here's why Oregonians are so proud of their blackberries
Ask an Oregonian what summer tastes like, and they'll likely say blackberries. The Willamette Valley outside Portland ships out 90% of the frozen crop sold across the country. Deena Prichep reports from peak blackberry season. DEENA PRICHEP, BYLINE: Blackberries here are the size of your thumb, just dripping with juice....
Dozens of CT households have had EBT benefits stolen since May. Here’s how to protect yourself.
Government food assistance has recently been the target of scams across Connecticut. The state's first reported case of card skimming — tampering with a card reader to rig it to steal customers’ EBT food benefits card information -- was back in May, according to the Department of Social Services. Since then, around 30 cases have been reported to the state.
