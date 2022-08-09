ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leflore County, MS

The Story of Emmet Till is one of the most tragic stories in American history. Emmett Louis Till was 14-year’s-old when he was kidnapped, tortured, and lynched in Mississippi in 1955. Today would have been his 81st birthday, and as we reflect on the constant battle against racism, hatred, and violence, we also remember Till’s legacy.
A week after a 1955 arrest warrant was found for Carolyn Bryant, the Mississippi woman who wrongfully accused Emmett Till of making improper advances, her unpublished memoir has surfaced, with a claim that she tried to prevent the 15-year-old Chicago youth from being killed. According to the Associated Press, the...
Just weeks after an unserved arrest warrant was found for Emmett Till’s accuser, Carolyn Bryant Donham has been found in Kentucky. According to the Daily Mail, Carolyn Bryant Donham is 88 years old and living in Kentucky. A Daily Mail reporter asked her son, Thomas Bryant, 71, if his mother would comment on Till. He reportedly shook his head no with his mother standing behind him. The outlet claims she is legally blind and receives hospice care in her home.
A white woman blamed for the racist lynching of Emmett Till claimed she is a victim in her leaked autobiography - while also asserting that she lied to try and protect the black teenager from his terrible fate. In a leaked 99-page manuscript obtained by The Associated Press, Carolyn Donham,...
A woman in her 60s who was subject to a beating and alleged rape at a Florida hotel last year has now reached a settlement worth $16m with Rodeway Inn.The 67-year-old, who has not been named, was awarded the figure a year after she was attacked by a man inside a Rodeway Inn in Miami, Local10 News reported on Tuesday.Rodeway Inn, who the woman accused of failing to stop or prevent the attack in a lawsuit, contributed $11m to the settlement. Another $5m was from a security company who oversaw the building.Shocking surveillance footage from the 10 July 2021 incident...
A traveling Texas nurse is facing multiple murder charges after running a red light and crashing into traffic while allegedly driving 90 mph in Windsor Hills, California.Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday that Nicole Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the multi-car crash, which left six people dead. Linton faces a 90-year prison sentence if convicted.Police say Linton was driving at high speed in a Mercedes on Thursday when she blew through a red light at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues. Multiple...
By 1985, Carolyn and James Michael Brown had been married for ten years, as reported by the Charley Project. The couple was teachers in St Lucie, Florida, where they lived with their three children, 9-year-old Sheketah, 7-year-old Barry, and 2-year-old Brandon. In February of 1983, James was fired from his teaching job. Police reports indicate he beat Sheketah until she had welts and bruises because she spent 10 cents of her lunch money on a pencil at school. He was arrested for child abuse, pled guilty, and received 3 years of probation. His teaching license was revoked and he began working as a 4-H counselor.
New Jersey hospital marketing director arrested after 39 guns, ammo found in unlocked office closet

The marketing director of a New Jersey hospital was arrested Sunday after authorities found a large cache of firearms and ammunition inside an office closet at the the medical facility, police said. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, has been indicted for his suspected connection to the stockpile of weapons at Hudson Regional Hospital, the Secaucus Police Department said in a news release Monday.
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

