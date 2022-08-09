Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood Covers Ozzy Osbourne's 'Mama, I'm Coming Home': ' I Hope We've Done Ozzy Proud'
Carrie Underwood is putting her country flair on classic rock. On Friday, Apple Music launched its newest integration called Apple Music Sessions, a space which will feature reimagined recordings by prolific musicians everywhere. To mark the occasion, Underwood filmed and reimagined three songs: her hits "Ghost Story," "Blown Away" and Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home" — which were all filmed in Nashville.
New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery
New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
Ozzy Osbourne, 73, Returns To Stage For 1st Performance 2 Months After Grueling Back Surgery
Nearly two months after getting major neck and back surgery, Ozzy Osbourne, 73, made his first on-stage appearance on Monday, August 8. The legendary rocker performed at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England with his former Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi, 74. Ozzy put on an incredible performance with Tony that made the crowd go absolutely wild. Yep, Ozzy’s back!
Sharon Osbourne, 69, shows off her taut visage as she makes a glamorous exit from her London hotel... after husband Ozzy, 73, returned to the stage at the Commonwealth Games
She recently supported husband Ozzy Osbourne as he took to the stage at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. And Sharon Osbourne looked as glam as ever on Tuesday as she headed to her own work duties, with the star seen leaving her London hotel to go and film her TalkTV chat show.
Popculture
Dwayne Johnson's Return to WWE as The Rock Is '100%' Happening
Dwayne Johnson continues to stay busy in Hollywood as he currently has his NBC series Young Rock, and his new movie, Black Adam, will be released in the fall. But will the former WWE Superstar make a big return to the promotion? According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Johnson will return to WWE soon as the plan is to have him take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
WWE・
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic: ‘One of My All-Time Favorite Songs’
Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time. As Good Morning America reports,...
Queen’s Brian May ‘Got a Bit Emotional’ Over Ozzy Osbourne + Tony Iommi Onstage Reunion
Queen guitarist Brian May, a fervent rock music fan on top of being a pro rock musician, admitted to getting a little "emotional" while watching the Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunite to play classic Sabbath material at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England on Monday (Aug. 8).
thebrag.com
Post Malone was overwhelmed meeting Ozzy Osbourne for the first time
Post Malone had an appropriately overawed reaction to meeting Ozzy Osbourne for the first time. In a newly shared clip from the singer’s Runaway Tour documentary, Runaway, Post meets his rock idol after he got Ozzy to guest on his third studio album, Hollywood’s Bleeding. The Black Sabbath...
Shania Twain Posts Pics With Avril Lavigne From Boots & Hearts Festival, Instagram Lights Up
Country music icon Shania Twain headlined the Boots & Hearts Music Festival near Toronto in… The post Shania Twain Posts Pics With Avril Lavigne From Boots & Hearts Festival, Instagram Lights Up appeared first on Outsider.
Popculture
Two Popular AEW Stars Are Officially Married
Two stars from All Elite Wrestling are now a married couple. On Sunday, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti tied the knot in front of their family, friends and loved ones. Several notable names in professional wrestling were in attendance, including Amanda Huber, Capt. Shawn Dean and WWE's Nikki A.S.H. who was one of Conti's bridesmaids.
WWE・
Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With
Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
Aerosmith’s Joe Perry Lost His Prized Guitar but Found It 20 Years Later With Another Famous Guitarist
Aerosmith's Joe Perry is known for his amazing guitar skills, but the musician once had to part ways with a favorite instrument.
NME
A giant inflatable Ozzy Osbourne is “touring” the US
A giant inflatable caricature of Ozzy Osbourne, which first debuted at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, has “embarked” on a “tour” of the US to promote the iconic rocker’s forthcoming ‘Patient Number 9’ album. The ultra-sized Ozzy measures in at 25...
Anthrax Perform John Bush-Era Favorite ‘Only’ for First Time Since 2011
Anthrax are back on the road, and the tour kickoff in Phoenix Tuesday night (July 26) featured the return of a long absent favorite to the setlist. The band performed "Only" for the first time since Oct. 24, 2011, according to Setlist.fm. The song was one of the standout works...
wegotthiscovered.com
J.J. Abrams’ ‘Constantine’ reboot said to be safe… for now
Warner Bros Discovery’s CEO David Zaslav is currently cleaning house in a bid to cut at least $3 billion of debt from the studio’s books. Early casualties have been Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, and every show in pre-production must be feeling the pressure of not knowing if the hammer is going to come down at any moment. The nerves must be especially high on DCEU projects, as an impending “reset” of the universe to focus on big event movies is promised.
How Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante Plan to Approach Pantera ‘Reunion’ Shows Musically
The idea of Pantera "reunion" is something that's been discussed for the better part of the last decade, and now it's coming to fruition, with it recently being announced that Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante would be sitting in with Pantera's Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown on shows honoring the band's legacy. But it's no easy task living up to the riffs and beats that brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul created with the band, and both Wylde and Benante shared their hopes for the upcoming trek with SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk on his Trunk Nation show.
Tom Petty Said He Went Through a Lot of His Life With ‘Serious Rage’
Tom Petty said he mellowed out with age, but he explained that he dealt with anger for much of his life. He said that he could channel it with his music.
Metallica Release New Animated Lyric Video for ‘Master of Puppets’
Metallica's 1986 thrash anthem "Master of Puppets" now has an official animated lyric video, which the legendary Bay Area metal band released this week. The clip adds to the classic Master of Puppets tune's renewed cultural visibility after it bloomed in Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4 finale from July 1.
Slipknot Members Can’t Help But Smile Watching Their Sons Perform
Like fathers, like sons — Slipknot dads Corey Taylor and Shawn "Clown" Crahan seemed awfully pleased with their respective kiddos, Griffin Taylor and Simon Crahan, as the latter two musicians played onstage in their own band, Vended, during a recent European gig. Fan-captured footage reported by Blabbermouth last week...
Beavis + Butt-Head’s Most Brutal Music Video Takedowns
MTV's classic fire-loving and fart-knocking duo triumphantly return tomorrow (Aug. 4) on Paramount+ with an all-new season of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head. The new movie (Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe) whet our appetites, and now it's time to get back what we fell in love with first about these below-average teenage a-holes many years ago: watching them savage videos.
Noisecreep
