ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
People

Carrie Underwood Covers Ozzy Osbourne's 'Mama, I'm Coming Home': ' I Hope We've Done Ozzy Proud'

Carrie Underwood is putting her country flair on classic rock. On Friday, Apple Music launched its newest integration called Apple Music Sessions, a space which will feature reimagined recordings by prolific musicians everywhere. To mark the occasion, Underwood filmed and reimagined three songs: her hits "Ghost Story," "Blown Away" and Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home" — which were all filmed in Nashville.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery

New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ozzy Osbourne, 73, Returns To Stage For 1st Performance 2 Months After Grueling Back Surgery

Nearly two months after getting major neck and back surgery, Ozzy Osbourne, 73, made his first on-stage appearance on Monday, August 8. The legendary rocker performed at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England with his former Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi, 74. Ozzy put on an incredible performance with Tony that made the crowd go absolutely wild. Yep, Ozzy’s back!
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Sharon Osbourne, 69, shows off her taut visage as she makes a glamorous exit from her London hotel... after husband Ozzy, 73, returned to the stage at the Commonwealth Games

She recently supported husband Ozzy Osbourne as he took to the stage at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. And Sharon Osbourne looked as glam as ever on Tuesday as she headed to her own work duties, with the star seen leaving her London hotel to go and film her TalkTV chat show.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Iommi
Person
Adam Wakeman
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Popculture

Dwayne Johnson's Return to WWE as The Rock Is '100%' Happening

Dwayne Johnson continues to stay busy in Hollywood as he currently has his NBC series Young Rock, and his new movie, Black Adam, will be released in the fall. But will the former WWE Superstar make a big return to the promotion? According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Johnson will return to WWE soon as the plan is to have him take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
WWE
thebrag.com

Post Malone was overwhelmed meeting Ozzy Osbourne for the first time

Post Malone had an appropriately overawed reaction to meeting Ozzy Osbourne for the first time. In a newly shared clip from the singer’s Runaway Tour documentary, Runaway, Post meets his rock idol after he got Ozzy to guest on his third studio album, Hollywood’s Bleeding. The Black Sabbath...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Commonwealth Games
Popculture

Two Popular AEW Stars Are Officially Married

Two stars from All Elite Wrestling are now a married couple. On Sunday, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti tied the knot in front of their family, friends and loved ones. Several notable names in professional wrestling were in attendance, including Amanda Huber, Capt. Shawn Dean and WWE's Nikki A.S.H. who was one of Conti's bridesmaids.
WWE
PopCrush

Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With

Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

A giant inflatable Ozzy Osbourne is “touring” the US

A giant inflatable caricature of Ozzy Osbourne, which first debuted at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, has “embarked” on a “tour” of the US to promote the iconic rocker’s forthcoming ‘Patient Number 9’ album. The ultra-sized Ozzy measures in at 25...
MUSIC
wegotthiscovered.com

J.J. Abrams’ ‘Constantine’ reboot said to be safe… for now

Warner Bros Discovery’s CEO David Zaslav is currently cleaning house in a bid to cut at least $3 billion of debt from the studio’s books. Early casualties have been Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, and every show in pre-production must be feeling the pressure of not knowing if the hammer is going to come down at any moment. The nerves must be especially high on DCEU projects, as an impending “reset” of the universe to focus on big event movies is promised.
TV & VIDEOS
Noisecreep

How Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante Plan to Approach Pantera ‘Reunion’ Shows Musically

The idea of Pantera "reunion" is something that's been discussed for the better part of the last decade, and now it's coming to fruition, with it recently being announced that Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante would be sitting in with Pantera's Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown on shows honoring the band's legacy. But it's no easy task living up to the riffs and beats that brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul created with the band, and both Wylde and Benante shared their hopes for the upcoming trek with SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk on his Trunk Nation show.
ROCK MUSIC
Noisecreep

Slipknot Members Can’t Help But Smile Watching Their Sons Perform

Like fathers, like sons — Slipknot dads Corey Taylor and Shawn "Clown" Crahan seemed awfully pleased with their respective kiddos, Griffin Taylor and Simon Crahan, as the latter two musicians played onstage in their own band, Vended, during a recent European gig. Fan-captured footage reported by Blabbermouth last week...
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Beavis + Butt-Head’s Most Brutal Music Video Takedowns

MTV's classic fire-loving and fart-knocking duo triumphantly return tomorrow (Aug. 4) on Paramount+ with an all-new season of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head. The new movie (Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe) whet our appetites, and now it's time to get back what we fell in love with first about these below-average teenage a-holes many years ago: watching them savage videos.
CELEBRITIES
Noisecreep

Noisecreep

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.

 https://noisecreep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy