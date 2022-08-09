ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NewsTimes

Nevada officials offer regulations as hand-counts gain steam

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Hand-counting teams of four, not all from the same party. Table centers at least 10 feet apart. Ballots counted 20 at a time. Those are some of the regulations the Nevada secretary of state's office is proposing for how counties can count paper ballots by hand amid a growing push for the method in some rural parts of the state where election misinformation including a distrust of voting machines has grown.
NEVADA STATE
NewsTimes

Kentucky launches judicial commission on mental health

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Supreme Court has launched a commission aimed at improving the judicial system's approach to cases involving mental health, substance use and intellectual disabilities. The new Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health will work to improve the practice, quality and timeliness of the judicial response...
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsTimes

By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
NewsTimes

Some CT towns are saying no to statewide rules on accessory apartments. Their reasons are complicated

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A backyard cottage in Connecticut represents more than a backyard cottage. For more than a year, the future of so-called accessory dwelling units — smaller, secondary homes on single-family properties — has ignited local political debate after state legislators last year enacted a new law meant to encourage more housing.
NewsTimes

CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
NewsTimes

CT state police sergeant accused of fleeing after rear-ending college student’s car to be arraigned today

DANBURY — A Connecticut state police sergeant accused of fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash last month will make her first appearance in state superior court Friday. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was issued a misdemeanor summons for following too close and evading responsibility following the July 24 crash, state police said. She’s free on a promise to appear in court.
CONNECTICUT STATE

