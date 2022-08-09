RENO, Nev. (AP) — Hand-counting teams of four, not all from the same party. Table centers at least 10 feet apart. Ballots counted 20 at a time. Those are some of the regulations the Nevada secretary of state's office is proposing for how counties can count paper ballots by hand amid a growing push for the method in some rural parts of the state where election misinformation including a distrust of voting machines has grown.

NEVADA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO