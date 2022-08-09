Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
Nevada officials offer regulations as hand-counts gain steam
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Hand-counting teams of four, not all from the same party. Table centers at least 10 feet apart. Ballots counted 20 at a time. Those are some of the regulations the Nevada secretary of state's office is proposing for how counties can count paper ballots by hand amid a growing push for the method in some rural parts of the state where election misinformation including a distrust of voting machines has grown.
NewsTimes
Democrat Stephanie Thomas, Republican Dominic Rapini win secretary of the state primaries
NEW HAVEN — Democrat Stephanie Thomas easily claimed her party’s nomination in the open race for secretary of the state, defeating a primary challenge from New Haven City Health Director Maritza Bond. Shortly thereafter, Republican Dominic Rapini claimed victory over Terrie Wood for the GOP nomination. With more...
NewsTimes
Erick Russell wins three-candidate Democratic primary for state treasurer
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Erick Russell, the Democratic Party’s endorsed candidate in the race for state treasurer, emerged as the winner in the three-way race in the Tuesday primary. An attorney from New Haven, Russell is the former vice president of the...
NewsTimes
Kentucky launches judicial commission on mental health
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Supreme Court has launched a commission aimed at improving the judicial system's approach to cases involving mental health, substance use and intellectual disabilities. The new Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health will work to improve the practice, quality and timeliness of the judicial response...
NewsTimes
Dan Haar: CT election ballot reveals a geographic oddity, an ethnic miss and a racial streak
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s statewide ballot for the Nov. 8 election is now set. It contains one geographic oddity and one big disappointment to a large bloc of voters. It also keeps intact a remarkable 60-year racial streak. The geographic oddity:...
NewsTimes
By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
NewsTimes
Connecticut reports 34 more COVID-19 deaths, most since May, as transmission levels remain high
Connecticut on Thursday reported 34 COVID-19 deaths over the past week, most in a seven-day period since mid-May, as the state continues to record high levels of viral transmission. The state has now recorded 11,164 coronavirus-linked deaths since the start of the pandemic, and experts say the true number of...
NewsTimes
Some CT towns are saying no to statewide rules on accessory apartments. Their reasons are complicated
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A backyard cottage in Connecticut represents more than a backyard cottage. For more than a year, the future of so-called accessory dwelling units — smaller, secondary homes on single-family properties — has ignited local political debate after state legislators last year enacted a new law meant to encourage more housing.
NewsTimes
NY nurses reach tentative agreement with Nuvance after taking contract fight to Danbury
DANBURY — Nuvance Health and nurses from Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. reached a tentative contract agreement Tuesday night after the nurses brought their demands for better pay to Hat City in the form of a mobile billboard fixed to a nondescript white van that circled Danbury Hospital.
NewsTimes
Looking for a health boost? For many, IV drip bars are the latest trend in proactive wellness
If you think intravenous infusions are only used as an efficient way to get antibiotics or pain medication into the body, think again. Increasingly, IV drip therapies, as they’re called, are moving beyond the hospital and into spas and homes as part of general-wellness routines. Celebrities from Adele to...
NewsTimes
CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
NewsTimes
CT state police sergeant accused of fleeing after rear-ending college student’s car to be arraigned today
DANBURY — A Connecticut state police sergeant accused of fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash last month will make her first appearance in state superior court Friday. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was issued a misdemeanor summons for following too close and evading responsibility following the July 24 crash, state police said. She’s free on a promise to appear in court.
