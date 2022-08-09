ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'

It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
Yardbarker

Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Yardbarker

Is There A Better Quarterback The Vikings Could Get? Part 2

In my first article (which you will find here ) I talked about Kirk Cousins and what type of quarterback he was. I looked at his 2021 stats, and his stints with Minnesota and Washington. I also mentioned who the Vikings couldn’t realistically get at quarterback. Now it’s time to look at who the Vikings could get and if they would be any better than Kirk Cousins. In this article I will be looking at quarterbacks from the NFC. These will be Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance, Jalen Hurts, Carsen Wentz, Justin Fields, and Jared Goff. I will explore their 2021 season stats, anything else worth noting, and whether or not the Vikings should/could trade for them. Now onto Garoppolo.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Cowboys Vs. Broncos: Dallas Ex RB Signs

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. JaQuan Hardy, 24, signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted in the 2021 draft and ended up spending time on...
AthlonSports.com

Steelers Waived A Wide Receiver On Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a couple of roster decisions this Thursday afternoon. The AFC North franchise has waived a wide receiver to make room for another player at the same position. Pittsburgh has waived second-year wide receiver Javon McKinley. The former Notre Dame wide receiver signed with the Steelers just...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Ryan Leaf: Steelers 'may have reached for' QB Kenny Pickett

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recently remarked that free-agent pickup Mitchell Trubisky, career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett were "making it difficult for" the staff to choose a starting quarterback. It, has, however, been widely reported that Trubisky is the overwhelming favorite to stay atop...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback

Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
Yardbarker

Did Steelers 'waste' a draft pick on QB Chris Oladokun?

The Pittsburgh Steelers already had free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky, career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett attached to the organization when they spent a seventh-round draft choice — specifically pick No. 241 — on former South Dakota State Jackrabbits signal-caller Chris Oladokun. Trubisky has been...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Mike McCarthy Reveals Denver Plan: 'What The Hell Was I Thinking?'

Week 1 of the NFL Preseason begins this weekend, while the Dallas Cowboys are preparing to kick off their preseason action versus the Denver Broncos on Saturday. Fans know they can expect to not see running back Ezekiel Elliott suit up, as he's revealed his plan to not participate in preseason action. Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott is also not expected to play in Dallas' first two games.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Commanders surprisingly fire DL coach Sam Mills, appoint Jeff Zgonina as replacement

The Washington Commanders‘ training camp bingo card has been all over the place. From the sudden retirement of Antonio Gandy-Golden after the former fourth-round pick converted from a receiver to tight end this offseason and undrafted linebacker Tre Walker following in those footsteps only to un-retire and rejoin the team the next day, it’s been a wild ride over the first two weeks in Ashburn.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Jets sign Pro Bowl OL Duane Brown to two-year deal

The New York Jets lost a key piece of their offensive line this week when Mekhi Becton went down with what could be a season-ending injury. On Thursday, they made a controversial signing in an attempt to replace the former first-round pick. The Jets agreed to a two-year deal with...
Yardbarker

Jets sign Pro Bowler Duane Brown, fill need following Mekhi Becton injury

The New York Jets addressed a major hole in their offensive today with the signing of five-time Pro Bowler Duane Brown. On Thursday afternoon, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter of the Jets’ acquisition of some much-needed help for their ailing offensive line. “Sources: Five-time...
NFL
Yardbarker

Should Buccaneers fans be worried about more Tom Brady absences this summer?

If nothing else, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has certainly had the most unique offseason of his storied career this year. Brady somewhat surprisingly announced his retirement ahead of the Super Bowl but then returned to the Buccaneers roughly six weeks later. He subsequently agreed to join Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst on a deal reportedly worth $375 million over 10 years whenever he calls time on his playing days.
Yardbarker

Steelers Waive Ulysees Gilbert for New OLB

The Pittsburgh Steelers have waived/injured inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III and were awarded outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed off waivers from the New York Jets. Gilbert has missed the last week of training camp practice because of a foot injury. He's been seen walking around with a boot. The 25-year-old was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Jets signing OT Duane Brown

The New York Jets are signing five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year deal, ESPN first reported Thursday. The deal is worth $22 million, ESPN and NFL Network reported. The signing comes in the aftermath of the Jets losing right tackle Mekhi Becton to a season-ending knee...

