ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAL

Suspect arrested in Shreveport’s first homicide of the year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police have made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of the year. Ronnie Boyd, 27, of Shreveport, was arrested on Thursday, according to Shreveport police. Boyd has been wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder since Jan. 11 in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Christopher Lee on New Year’s Day 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Arrest made in fatal Linwood Ave. hit & run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they have arrested the man responsible for a hit and run last month that killed a man who had just gotten off a city bus in Shreveport‘s Hollywood neighborhood. Police on Wednesday arrested 42-year-old R.E. Freeman, Jr. of Shreveport on a warrant...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Woman sought, accused of stealing acquaintance’s car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a woman who allegedly stole an acquaintance’s car. On July 28th, 2022, SPD received a report from a man saying his vehicle was taken by a woman he knew. He told police she was waiting inside the car while he stepped inside a business in the 1000 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SPAR worker injured in shooting

Dunn said when her daughter’s bus is late, it usually means she’s also late for school. The woman says one bullet even entered her mother’s bedroom. They claim the bus is on time some days, but late on other days by 15 minutes to even an hour.
CADDO PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bossier Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Bossier City, LA
Crime & Safety
Bossier Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Bossier City, LA
KTAL

1 injured in shooting at home near Bilberry Park

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in the Queensborough neighborhood near Bilberry Park that left one person injured. Police on the scene said the shooting did not happen in the park, but they were not able to say yet exactly where it...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City worker who was shot is glad to be alive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Ernest “Elaw” Williams said he was trying to do the right thing by stepping in between two armed men fighting at Bilberry Park Community Center. Now the Shreveport city worker is out of the hospital and thankful to be alive after being shot in one of his arms.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Stabbing, carjacking suspect captured in Bossier City

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man wanted for a stabbing and carjacking in Shreveport was captured in Bossier City, according to police. SPD says they worked in cooperation with the Bossier City Police Department and the United States Marshals Office in Bossier City to capture 27-year-old Jacob Boykin around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police recovered the victim’s car as well.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man jailed in fatal hit and run

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is jail in connection with a hit and run accident that led to a pedestrian's death last month. R.E. Freeman Jr., who's 42nd birthday is today, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony hit-and-run. He's been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. Bond has not been set.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Airline Drive#Bossier Police#Bossier Parish Schools
KSLA

Ring doorbell captures shots fired at homes

Dunn said when her daughter’s bus is late, it usually means she’s also late for school. Police have released no information about a possible suspect. They claim the bus is on time some days, but late on other days by 15 minutes to even an hour. LSU Health...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Say Victim Knew Suspect Who Slit Throat

The Shreveport community has been struck by a rash of violent carjackings over the last few weeks. At least 9 carjackings had been reported in the city going into last night. But the initial reports from the attack on August 8th, 2022 still sent chills down Shreveport's collective spine. As...
KSLA

Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveporter is behind bars after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office agents seized thousands of dollars in drugs from his Cherokee Park home. Cedric Ragster, 53, is charged with two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I with Intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substance.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
KTAL

1 shot outside W. Shreveport bank

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting that wounded at least one person outside a West Shreveport bank Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened outside the Chase Bank at W. 70th and Rasberry Ln. Investigators are still gathering information, but they say the shooter told officers he was in a vehicle when he was confronted by three men who accused him of a burglary. When one of them allegedly took a swing at him, the man says he pulled out a handgun and opened fire from inside his vehicle.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Man Gets Multi-Year Sentence For DWI Guilty Plea

A Shreveport man facing multiple charges changed his plea in a Caddo District Courtroom this week. The judge then delivered a sentence immediately. On Wednesday, August 10th, the day after a jury had been selected for trial, 47-year-old Chad Presley Hays adjusted his plea in the courtroom. Hays was facing multiple DWI, 3rd-offense charges, as well as a charge of Resisting an Officer With Force or Violence. The trial that the jury was set to hear was on just one of the DWI charges.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SPD: Suspect allegedly involved in fatal hit and run has been arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) has made an arrest of a suspect who might have been involved in a deadly hit and run. On Aug. 11, SPD released a statement saying they have arrested RE Freeman Jr, 41. SPD believes Freeman was involved in a hit and run July 15 that resulted in a man’s death.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shooting reported on Looney Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport first responders are investigating a report of a shooting. Caddo 911 dispatch records show they were summoned to Looney Street at 5:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. Authorities on the scene said a juvenile shot himself in the buttocks. Shreveport Fire Department initially sent five...
KSLA

Man in hospital after incident in Chase Bank parking lot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 5:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The incident occurred at the Chase Bank on West 70th Street at Raspberry Lane. Officials say a man was in his car at the bank when three men approached him...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Speed enforcement cameras installed in 3 Shreveport school zones

SHREVEPORT, La. - Three Shreveport high schools now have speed enforcement cameras in their school zones, and seven more schools will be add them within a few weeks. The goal is to put these cameras near every Shreveport school. Blue Line Solutions did a traffic study and found 75,000 drivers were going 11 miles or more over the speed limit in 10 randomly selected schools zones.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy