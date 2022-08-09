Read full article on original website
KTBS
Juvenile justice official suggests Louisiana prosecutors should charge more minors as adults
BATON ROUGE, La. - A new administrator for the state Office of Juvenile Justice suggested Monday that Louisiana prosecutors need to consider charging more underage teenagers with adult crimes. His stance has rankled child welfare advocates who believe people under 18 should not face adult prison sentences that can last decades.
Louisiana man indicted for allegedly raping child under the age of 13 years old
According to reports, a Washington Parish Grand Jury indicted 53-year-old Shannon Brady Polkey on 2 counts of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13, 1 count of sexual battery of a victim under 13, and 1 count of failure to register as a sex offender.
KTBS
Social worker suing state over 'Facility Need Review' law appeals decision to U.S. Fifth Circuit
(The Center Square) — A New Orleans social worker suing the state over its "Facility Need Review" law filed final paperwork with the U.S. Court of Appeals this week after a district court rejected her claims. Ursula Newell-Davis filed a final brief with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals...
State of Louisiana Awarded Almost $3 Million in Grants from The Justice Department
State of Louisiana Awarded Almost $3 Million in Grants from The Justice Department. On August 9, 2022, U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance had awarded Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office a total of $2,986,000.
KRMG
Louisiana man, given life without parole for 2 murders, is released after 42 years in prison
Louisiana man, given life without parole for 2 murders, is released after 42 years in prison David Chenevert had pleaded guilty to stabbing Michael Brown, his roommate, and Evelyn McIntyre, a friend, in 1979. (NCD)
Louisiana school rejects kindergartner due to same-sex parents
Couple says they were told their 5-year-old could not attend the Bible Baptist Academy because of their "lifestyle choices." KPLC's Amma Siriboe reports.Aug. 10, 2022.
KTBS
Louisiana officials find problems with several more Louisiana nursing home evacuation sites
BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health has concluded most of the “unlicensed” shelters that nursing homes from hurricane-prone parishes planned to use as evacuation sites are unfit for that purpose. New information the agency released Thursday signals that Louisiana’s problems with nursing home hurricane preparedness...
houmatimes.com
Louisiana to Receive Federal RAISE Grants for Infrastructure
Today, Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. announced that five Louisiana applicants are set to receive a total of $63.1 million in federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The RAISE grant program is the first discretionary funding program to accept applications as directed by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
L'Observateur
Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply
The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
brproud.com
Louisiana native to appear on VH1’s My True Crime Story in September
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Dartanyon Williams, the master identity thief, graduated with nearly a 4.0 GPA, but decided to pursue ‘white collar crimes’ at a young age. Williams began experimenting with identity theft at the age of 15, stealing credit cards from his parents and grandmother. By the time he was in his 20’s, he turned this scheme into a multi-million dollar crime career.
NOLA.com
'Shot girls' sue Bourbon Street music club over pay, employment status
Step into any number of bars and music clubs on Bourbon Street, and among the milieu of blaring music, carousing tourists and drinks of all shapes, sizes and colors often wander young women holding flutes of liquor for sale. And while these "shot girls" work at the bars, they often...
Louisiana getting help from FBI as cyber-attacks intensify in the state
LOUISIANA, USA — FBI Agents are not only seeing an increase in cyber-attacks across the country but also here at home in Louisiana. Cyber-attacks not only cost money and cause headaches, but they are a major concern for national security, especially when it comes to our critical infrastructure, like the power grid.
Louisiana Department of Health meeting being held Thursday
The LDH will hold meeting in Baton Rouge in the Bienville Building August 11, 2022 and is open to the public.
Two Louisiana women responsible for over $500,000 in identity fraud indicted
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest and indictment of two Louisiana women. On Aug. 1, a Troup County Grand jury indicted Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray for Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, an offense that subjects both to a 5 to 20-year prison sentence. On April 7, […]
KTBS
State Treasurer John Schroder on potential run for Governor of Louisiana
MINDEN, La. - Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder was the guest of honor as The Minden Lions Club hosted their Aug. 11 club meeting at American Legion Memorial Home in downtown Minden. Treasure Schroder is a former narcotics detective and CID special agent in the U.S. Army. For the...
KTBS
Yearly gun deaths up in Louisiana
The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse. A total...
brproud.com
Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
KTBS
1 in 3 Louisiana 3rd graders can't read at grade level, putting whole school career at risk
BATON ROUGE, La. - The number of third-graders with major reading problems has gotten worse since the start of the pandemic, just the latest red flag in Louisiana's uphill fight to improve its crippling literacy woes. Third-graders scoring below grade level in reading and related topics shot up 37% this...
NOLA.com
Selling steaks has helped keep a Louisiana rancher afloat. A legal fight could sink him.
Rancher Jason Smith stalked back and forth in a barn on his Mount Hermon ranch early Tuesday morning, tapping calves on the snout or the haunch with a wooden crook, whistling and grunting as he herded cows into different pens. Smith and his 81-year-old father, Walter, were separating out calves...
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
