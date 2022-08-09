Read full article on original website
Jerome H. “Jerry” Hess, 67, St. Cloud
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Upper Church in St. Cloud for Jerome H. “Jerry” Hess, age 67, of St. Cloud, who passed away, surrounded by family, on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Private family burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud.
Robert Phil “Bob” Anderson, 86, St. Cloud
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Robert Phil “Bob” Anderson, age 86, of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Summit Ridge Place in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls with full military honors.
Ralph “Bud” Terres, 88, Richmond
Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Ralph “Bud” Terres, age 88, who died Monday at the Pine Villa Care Center in Melrose. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. A visitation will...
