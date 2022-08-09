ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine

Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 10, 2022, that during the week prior, BRPD Officers performed a traffic stop on I-10 East near Dalrymple Drive. Officers checked the vehicle during the traffic stop and discovered 720 bottles of Promethazine.
an17.com

Missing Hammond man found dead; three will be charged with first degree murder

On July 17, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating the disappearance of 22-year-old Tywonne "Day-Day" Neal of Hammond, Louisiana. Chief Jimmy Travis reports throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify three people responsible for the disappearance of Neal. After conducting several interviews in the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a location where the remains of Neal could be found.
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Gonzales man arrested for DWI 3 times in one month, tied to hit and run in another parish

ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was arrested for his third DWI in a month and linked to a hit-and-run crash after law enforcement found his damaged car stopped along I-10. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stumbled upon the car on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish late Friday morning. They later determined the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Rockwood of Gonzales, was driving impaired and had a suspended license.
L'Observateur

TPSO: 3 arrested for first degree murder of missing Hammond man

On July 17, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating the disappearance of 22 year old Tywonne “Day-Day” Neal of Hammond, Louisiana. Chief Jimmy Travis reports throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify three people responsible for the disappearance of Neal. After conducting several interviews in the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a location where the remains of Neal could be found.
HAMMOND, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Hammond, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Tangipahoa, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Husser, LA
City
Hammond, LA
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
brproud.com

LaPlace man accused of stealing 10K in equipment from Paulina business

PAULINA, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office (SJPSO) arrested a LaPlace man after he allegedly stole over $10,000 worth of tools and equipment from a local business. SJPSO detectives arrived at a business under construction in Paulina around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday and discovered equipment...
WAFB

2 people injured in Gonzales shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
GONZALES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Louisiana Search#Wafb Tv#The U S Marshal Service#Customs And Border Patrol
L'Observateur

Police respond to potential threat at WSJ

EDGARD — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a possible imminent threat late Wednesday morning at West St. John High School. School officials reported early Wednesday afternoon that all students are safe and the building is secure. There is currently no evidence that the threat was credible, according to a letter to parents and guardians signed by West St. John Principal Rayven Calloway.
EDGARD, LA
brproud.com

Traffic stop in Assumption Parish leads to seizure of meth

LABADIEVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — A Thibodaux man was arrested on felony charges related to a traffic stop that happened on Dec. 29 near Labadieville. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), a deputy made a stop on a vehicle and identified the driver as 36-year-old Bryan James Landry. Officers searched Landry’s vehicle and seized methamphetamine.
theadvocate.com

Two shot in Gonzales by driver who got out of car and opened fire

A driver sped past four people walking down the street in Gonzales Monday night, got out and fired a gun at them, hitting two, police said. Arriving police officers found one of the victims in the 800 block of South Abe Street shortly after 7:25 p.m. Monday with serious injuries, police said in a statement.
GONZALES, LA
West Side Journal

Addis Police Dept. makes drug arrest

On Sunday, August 7, Addis police officers made a narcotics arrest during a routine traffic stop for no inspection sticker. The driver, Sean Phillip Walsh of New Orleans, was in possession of 20 grams of methamphetamine, three grams of hash, five grams of marijuana, 10 dosage units of LSD, and eight grams of mushrooms.
ADDIS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrz.com

Armed robbery in Airline Highway shopping center leads to police chase

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a Wednesday evening armed robbery that resulted in a chase. A spokesperson for Baton Rouge police says officers pursued a suspect after they robbed a business in the 9600 block of Airline Hwy. The chase ended on Mississippi Street where it is believed officers either found or stopped the suspect.
KTBS

Police warning women of pervert around LSU lakes

BATON ROUGE, La. - Women who walk around the LSU lakes beware—those who frequent the popular area for the picturesque view may get an eyeful of something very different. Baton Rouge police are investigating several reports of a man exposing himself to women in the lakes area over the last several weeks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Kenner police chase ends in two arrested for various drug charges

Kenner police said two men were arrested after a chase led to a drug bust. On Monday, Kenner police tried to stop a car, but the driver led officers on a chase in South Kenner into River Ridge. The driver, Keea Bruce, 25, was arrested for possession with intent to...
wbrz.com

Two people hurt in Gonzales shooting Monday afternoon; one victim in serious condition

GONZALES - Two people were hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon when someone jumped out of a car and started firing toward them, authorities said. According to the Gonzales Police Department, four people were walking down Abe Street around 7:30 p.m. when someone driving a 4-door sedan sped toward them, jumped out of the car and started shooting.
lpso.net

Suspected Drug Dealer Found with Heroin and Fentanyl

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced narcotics agents arrested a Thibodaux man believed to be selling heroin and fentanyl. Jared Benoit, 31, of Thibodaux faces several charges following his arrest on Saturday. Narcotics agents had recently opened an investigation into Benoit for drug distribution. On August 6, agents coordinated with...
THIBODAUX, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy