Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine
Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 10, 2022, that during the week prior, BRPD Officers performed a traffic stop on I-10 East near Dalrymple Drive. Officers checked the vehicle during the traffic stop and discovered 720 bottles of Promethazine.
an17.com
Missing Hammond man found dead; three will be charged with first degree murder
wbrz.com
Gonzales man arrested for DWI 3 times in one month, tied to hit and run in another parish
ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was arrested for his third DWI in a month and linked to a hit-and-run crash after law enforcement found his damaged car stopped along I-10. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stumbled upon the car on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish late Friday morning. They later determined the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Rockwood of Gonzales, was driving impaired and had a suspended license.
L'Observateur
TPSO: 3 arrested for first degree murder of missing Hammond man
On July 17, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating the disappearance of 22 year old Tywonne “Day-Day” Neal of Hammond, Louisiana. Chief Jimmy Travis reports throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify three people responsible for the disappearance of Neal. After conducting several interviews in the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a location where the remains of Neal could be found.
Missing kayaker’s body recovered from Louisiana bayou
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office announced the recovery of a kayaker's body in the Doubloon Bayou near Slidell.
brproud.com
LaPlace man accused of stealing 10K in equipment from Paulina business
PAULINA, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office (SJPSO) arrested a LaPlace man after he allegedly stole over $10,000 worth of tools and equipment from a local business. SJPSO detectives arrived at a business under construction in Paulina around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday and discovered equipment...
2 people injured in Gonzales shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
Woman dies after being struck in disabled vehicle in Louisiana
According to police, the accident happened near mile marker 257 heading towards Slidell.
L'Observateur
Police respond to potential threat at WSJ
EDGARD — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a possible imminent threat late Wednesday morning at West St. John High School. School officials reported early Wednesday afternoon that all students are safe and the building is secure. There is currently no evidence that the threat was credible, according to a letter to parents and guardians signed by West St. John Principal Rayven Calloway.
brproud.com
Traffic stop in Assumption Parish leads to seizure of meth
LABADIEVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — A Thibodaux man was arrested on felony charges related to a traffic stop that happened on Dec. 29 near Labadieville. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), a deputy made a stop on a vehicle and identified the driver as 36-year-old Bryan James Landry. Officers searched Landry’s vehicle and seized methamphetamine.
theadvocate.com
Two shot in Gonzales by driver who got out of car and opened fire
A driver sped past four people walking down the street in Gonzales Monday night, got out and fired a gun at them, hitting two, police said. Arriving police officers found one of the victims in the 800 block of South Abe Street shortly after 7:25 p.m. Monday with serious injuries, police said in a statement.
West Side Journal
Addis Police Dept. makes drug arrest
On Sunday, August 7, Addis police officers made a narcotics arrest during a routine traffic stop for no inspection sticker. The driver, Sean Phillip Walsh of New Orleans, was in possession of 20 grams of methamphetamine, three grams of hash, five grams of marijuana, 10 dosage units of LSD, and eight grams of mushrooms.
wbrz.com
Armed robbery in Airline Highway shopping center leads to police chase
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a Wednesday evening armed robbery that resulted in a chase. A spokesperson for Baton Rouge police says officers pursued a suspect after they robbed a business in the 9600 block of Airline Hwy. The chase ended on Mississippi Street where it is believed officers either found or stopped the suspect.
KTBS
Police warning women of pervert around LSU lakes
BATON ROUGE, La. - Women who walk around the LSU lakes beware—those who frequent the popular area for the picturesque view may get an eyeful of something very different. Baton Rouge police are investigating several reports of a man exposing himself to women in the lakes area over the last several weeks.
Sea Coast Echo
Hancock Grand Jury issues 84 indictments, multiple recommendations
The latest incarnation of the Hancock County Grand Jury on Wednesday submitted its final report, issuing True Bills — or indictments — in 84 cases; 34 “No Bills,” or decisions that no indictment was necessary; and returning 34 cases to law enforcement for further investigation. The...
WDSU
Kenner police chase ends in two arrested for various drug charges
Kenner police said two men were arrested after a chase led to a drug bust. On Monday, Kenner police tried to stop a car, but the driver led officers on a chase in South Kenner into River Ridge. The driver, Keea Bruce, 25, was arrested for possession with intent to...
wbrz.com
Two people hurt in Gonzales shooting Monday afternoon; one victim in serious condition
GONZALES - Two people were hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon when someone jumped out of a car and started firing toward them, authorities said. According to the Gonzales Police Department, four people were walking down Abe Street around 7:30 p.m. when someone driving a 4-door sedan sped toward them, jumped out of the car and started shooting.
Slidell Police Department K-9 dies in the line of duty
"This is a tragic time for the Slidell Police family, especially Sgt. Jake Morris and his immediate family, as K-9 Kano is literally a part of the family."
Body of kayaker missing in St. Tammany, identified by coroner
The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. “At approximately 10 p.m. a man called STPSO to report his adult son missing
lpso.net
Suspected Drug Dealer Found with Heroin and Fentanyl
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced narcotics agents arrested a Thibodaux man believed to be selling heroin and fentanyl. Jared Benoit, 31, of Thibodaux faces several charges following his arrest on Saturday. Narcotics agents had recently opened an investigation into Benoit for drug distribution. On August 6, agents coordinated with...
