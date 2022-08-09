Read full article on original website
No Firm Details For Massachusetts Sports Betting Launch After Meeting
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission tap-danced around sports betting last week when it met before the legislation was signed. Thursday’s meeting was a day after Gov. Charlie Baker signed the bill. Commissioners, though, are still not ready to make any concrete decisions, it appears. The meeting came and went with...
WynnBet Eager For Massachusetts Sports Betting Home-Field Advantage
Hometown entrant Wynn plans to make a strong push in Massachusetts sports betting with WynnBet Sportsbook. During Wynn’s second-quarter earnings call Tuesday, executives said legalization of MA sports betting gives WynnBet a home-field advantage. While the company announced plans to scale back its Wynn Interactive spending last year, it intends to compete for market share in Massachusetts more than it has in other markets.
Massachusetts Sports Betting Bill Signed Into Law By Gov. Baker
Gov. Charlie Baker made plenty of his constituents happy Wednesday when he signed sports betting in Massachusetts into law. Baker is not running for re-election and previously said a MA sports betting bill would be one of the pieces of legislation “that would make me happy” to sign before leaving.
Retail FanDuel Sportsbook At Downtown Casino Approved In Nevada
FanDuel moved one step closer to having a branded retail sportsbook at Boyd Gaming’s Fremont Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas later this year. On Wednesday, Flutter was recommended for license approval by the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), paving the way for its brand to feature in the state. A final determination will be made by the Nevada Gaming Commission on Aug. 25.
Abrams Backs Georgia Sports Betting In Push For Governor’s Seat
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams supports legalizing casinos and sports betting in Georgia as part of her economic plan. There have been conversations and debate about Georgia sportsbooks in the state legislature over the past three years, but so far, no legislation has crossed the finish line. Gambling in Georgia...
New York Short Of $1 Billion Online Sports Betting Handle For First Time
New York monthly online sports betting handle finally fell short of $1 billion. After exceeding $1 billion in handle in each of the first six months since Jan. 8 launch, online NY sports betting operators in the Empire State combined for $800.8 million in July handle. The summer months are...
