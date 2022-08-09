ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Burn bans lifted in Bossier, Natchitoches

Burn bans in Bossier Parish and Natchitoches Parish have been lifted. Bossier Parish Police Jury President Tom Salzer and Natchitoches Parish President John Richmond credit recent rainfall as the reason for calling off the outside burning restrictions that have been in place in their respective parishes since last month. Still,...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Tips on getting the most out of your HVAC unit and tools you can use to save on your electricity bill

SHREVEPORT, La. - As temperatures across the ArkLaTex have slightly gone down, your HVAC system is still working hard to keep your home cool. Trane Heating and Cooling Services recommends getting your unit inspected twice a year. Once in the fall before winter, and once in the spring before summer. This is done to make sure the unit is good to go before you need it most.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy