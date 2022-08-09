SHREVEPORT, La. - As temperatures across the ArkLaTex have slightly gone down, your HVAC system is still working hard to keep your home cool. Trane Heating and Cooling Services recommends getting your unit inspected twice a year. Once in the fall before winter, and once in the spring before summer. This is done to make sure the unit is good to go before you need it most.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO