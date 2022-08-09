Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
neusenews.com
UNC Health Lenoir welcomes 2022 new graduate nurses
UNC Health Lenoir posted the following to their Facebook page. We recently welcomed six New Graduate Nurses to the team! We are excited to have them join our team!. Pictured left to right: Hope DuBose (PCU), Jessica Small (ICU), Anna Parker (ED), Sarah Carter (ICU), Taylor Jackson (OR), Chelsea Sutton (PACU)
WBTV
South Iredell HS student graduates from intense eight-week Navy Summer Flight Academy
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A student at South Iredell High School completed an impressive accomplishment this month by graduating from the Elite U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy. Jadyn Dixon finished the intensive eight-week aviation program at Delaware states University, receiving her FAA Private Pilot’s License and five college credits. The...
Go Blue Ridge
Josh Stein is being sued for not taking action against John Welch
For the past few weeks we've been covering the ongoing issue regarding whether or not Watauga County Commissioner John Welch is fit to keep his role being that he has taken up a second residence outside of the county. Last week we reported that the Board of Elections had a...
theappalachianonline.com
Things they don’t tell you as a freshman
Beginning college is a mix of emotions and a boatload of information at one time, with hope that nothing is missed. There are a few things App State just might overlook at orientation this year that may save you extra cash or time. Health Services has an on-campus pharmacy where...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Araina Cline is recovering after two recent operations
WEST JEFFERSON, N.C. (WBTV) - “I’d like to introduce to you our adopted daughter, Araina Briauna Cline,” Angel Cline said. Angel, Araina’s mom, said this picture was taken this week. This post is to welcome Araina as the newest one of our amazing #MollysKids. She said...
theappalachianonline.com
What you missed over summer: Downtown edition
Downtown Boone has welcomed several new stores within the past few months bringing new flavors, goods and designs to those who visit. Three new additions joined King Street, Boone’s hub for shops and restaurants. Practical Magic, a metaphysical store; Venture, a coffee and chocolate lounge; and a second Appalachian Nails & Co. location.
explorecaldwell.com
Nightlife, Lenoir, NC
Explore the great nightlife in the Lenoir area. When you’re in a new place, one of the best ways to get to know the area better is by exploring the nightlife. When you visit Lenoir & the NC foothills, you’ll quickly realize that the area has a strong nightlife scene, and there’s a ton to see and do even after the sun sets.
iheart.com
Cooper Visits WNC, New Info in Burke Drowning, More NC Trail Redevelopment
(Cherokee, NC) -- North Carolina's governor is speaking about economic development in the mountains. Roy Cooper stopped to speak at the Rebounding Stronger Summit in Cherokee yesterday. One of his main talking points addressed the addition of more high-speed internet access thanks to new infrastructure spending. Cooper also emphasized the importance of community colleges on the economy.
RELATED PEOPLE
focusnewspaper.com
J.E. Broyhill Civic Center Announces Upcoming Events
Lenoir, NC – Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s J.E. Broyhill Civic Center has announced several upcoming Showcase of Stars events. The events feature returning favorites as well as some new faces for a variety of entertainment options. Following is a schedule of upcoming events:. Smokey and Me:...
CARS PLM Tour race at North Wilkesboro cancelled
The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour’s plans to participate in the revival of North Wilkesboro Speedway received a major shakeup late Tuesday evening. Due to unforeseen circumstances, XR Events and the promoter of North Wilkesboro announced that the planned Pro Late Model feature for Aug. 20, which was to be co-sanctioned by the CARS Tour and JEGS CRA All Stars Tour while also including the Carolina Pro Late Model Series as a support division, had been canceled with no plans to reschedule the event.
thefabricator.com
Forza X1 to open plant in North Carolina
Forza X1 Inc., a builder of electric-powered boats, will invest $10.5 million to establish a new manufacturing plant in Marion, N.C. The project is expected to create 170 jobs. Forza X1 and its parent company, Twin Vee PowerCats Co., are independent marine manufacturers based in Fort Pierce, Fla. Forza X1...
Statesville Record & Landmark
I-SS board votes to close ADR building, renovate Harmony Elementary
In a 6-1 vote Monday night, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education passed a motion that will appropriate $4 million dollars to close the Alan D. Rutherford Educational Center building and move the central office staff working there to the Career Academy and Technical School building in Troutman and an additional $4 million dollars to renovate Harmony Elementary School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Will forever be in our hearts’: Wilkes County EMS mourns loss of captain’s young grandson
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Wilkes County EMS is mourning the loss of their captain’s 5-year-old grandson, according to a WCEMS statement. Isaiah Pena, 5, reportedly died on Sunday in an accident in Wilkes County. “We love you Isaiah and we will dearly miss you. You will forever be in our hearts and you will […]
Surry County woman finds silver lining at Tiny Tigers Rescue
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Amber Arnder is naturally drawn to a cat in need. “I can’t turn away. I won’t turn away,” she said. Seven years ago, she fostered and adopted a cat named Josiah through Tiny Tigers Rescue who is believed to have been attacked by a coyote. “Once I came to pick […]
focusnewspaper.com
Two Day Waldensian Festival Kicks Off This Friday, August 12
Valdese, NC – Now in its 47th year, the Waldensian Festival is one of the biggest events of the year for Valdese. On the second Saturday of each August, Waldenses around the world celebrate what is called the Glorious Return, commemorating the return of the Waldenses from exile in Switzerland to their native valleys in the Cottian Alps of Italy in 1689. The Town of Valdese, founded by a group of 29 Waldensians on May 29, 1893, celebrates this historical event with live music, specialty food, footrace, bocce tournament, variety entertainment and so much more. Join us as we celebrate the People of the Valleys this August 12 & 13th.
JCPD: Lowe’s employee charged with embezzlement
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department charged a former Lowe’s employee with embezzlement on Wednesday. According to the release, Mark Horton, of Telford, had placed merchandise at the exit door and left with the items without paying. The incidents were reported to have started as early as May 10 with the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte
It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Body found while searching for missing man in McDowell County
A body was found Tuesday afternoon while officials were looking for a missing man in McDowell County.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tally of beans tells of coming snowstorms in N.C. mountain community
VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...
Taylorsville, August 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Davie County High School football team will have a game with Alexander Central High School on August 10, 2022, 15:00:00. Davie County High SchoolAlexander Central High School.
Comments / 1