Valdese, NC – Now in its 47th year, the Waldensian Festival is one of the biggest events of the year for Valdese. On the second Saturday of each August, Waldenses around the world celebrate what is called the Glorious Return, commemorating the return of the Waldenses from exile in Switzerland to their native valleys in the Cottian Alps of Italy in 1689. The Town of Valdese, founded by a group of 29 Waldensians on May 29, 1893, celebrates this historical event with live music, specialty food, footrace, bocce tournament, variety entertainment and so much more. Join us as we celebrate the People of the Valleys this August 12 & 13th.

VALDESE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO