Boone, NC

neusenews.com

UNC Health Lenoir welcomes 2022 new graduate nurses

UNC Health Lenoir posted the following to their Facebook page. We recently welcomed six New Graduate Nurses to the team! We are excited to have them join our team!. Pictured left to right: Hope DuBose (PCU), Jessica Small (ICU), Anna Parker (ED), Sarah Carter (ICU), Taylor Jackson (OR), Chelsea Sutton (PACU)
WBTV

South Iredell HS student graduates from intense eight-week Navy Summer Flight Academy

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A student at South Iredell High School completed an impressive accomplishment this month by graduating from the Elite U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy. Jadyn Dixon finished the intensive eight-week aviation program at Delaware states University, receiving her FAA Private Pilot’s License and five college credits. The...
theappalachianonline.com

Things they don’t tell you as a freshman

Beginning college is a mix of emotions and a boatload of information at one time, with hope that nothing is missed. There are a few things App State just might overlook at orientation this year that may save you extra cash or time. Health Services has an on-campus pharmacy where...
BOONE, NC
Boone, NC
Education
City
Boone, NC
WBTV

Araina Cline is recovering after two recent operations

WEST JEFFERSON, N.C. (WBTV) - “I’d like to introduce to you our adopted daughter, Araina Briauna Cline,” Angel Cline said. Angel, Araina’s mom, said this picture was taken this week. This post is to welcome Araina as the newest one of our amazing #MollysKids. She said...
WEST JEFFERSON, NC
theappalachianonline.com

What you missed over summer: Downtown edition

Downtown Boone has welcomed several new stores within the past few months bringing new flavors, goods and designs to those who visit. Three new additions joined King Street, Boone’s hub for shops and restaurants. Practical Magic, a metaphysical store; Venture, a coffee and chocolate lounge; and a second Appalachian Nails & Co. location.
BOONE, NC
explorecaldwell.com

Nightlife, Lenoir, NC

Explore the great nightlife in the Lenoir area. When you’re in a new place, one of the best ways to get to know the area better is by exploring the nightlife. When you visit Lenoir & the NC foothills, you’ll quickly realize that the area has a strong nightlife scene, and there’s a ton to see and do even after the sun sets.
LENOIR, NC
iheart.com

Cooper Visits WNC, New Info in Burke Drowning, More NC Trail Redevelopment

(Cherokee, NC) -- North Carolina's governor is speaking about economic development in the mountains. Roy Cooper stopped to speak at the Rebounding Stronger Summit in Cherokee yesterday. One of his main talking points addressed the addition of more high-speed internet access thanks to new infrastructure spending. Cooper also emphasized the importance of community colleges on the economy.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
focusnewspaper.com

J.E. Broyhill Civic Center Announces Upcoming Events

Lenoir, NC – Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s J.E. Broyhill Civic Center has announced several upcoming Showcase of Stars events. The events feature returning favorites as well as some new faces for a variety of entertainment options. Following is a schedule of upcoming events:. Smokey and Me:...
LENOIR, NC
Speedway Digest

CARS PLM Tour race at North Wilkesboro cancelled

The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour’s plans to participate in the revival of North Wilkesboro Speedway received a major shakeup late Tuesday evening. Due to unforeseen circumstances, XR Events and the promoter of North Wilkesboro announced that the planned Pro Late Model feature for Aug. 20, which was to be co-sanctioned by the CARS Tour and JEGS CRA All Stars Tour while also including the Carolina Pro Late Model Series as a support division, had been canceled with no plans to reschedule the event.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
thefabricator.com

Forza X1 to open plant in North Carolina

Forza X1 Inc., a builder of electric-powered boats, will invest $10.5 million to establish a new manufacturing plant in Marion, N.C. The project is expected to create 170 jobs. Forza X1 and its parent company, Twin Vee PowerCats Co., are independent marine manufacturers based in Fort Pierce, Fla. Forza X1...
MARION, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

I-SS board votes to close ADR building, renovate Harmony Elementary

In a 6-1 vote Monday night, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education passed a motion that will appropriate $4 million dollars to close the Alan D. Rutherford Educational Center building and move the central office staff working there to the Career Academy and Technical School building in Troutman and an additional $4 million dollars to renovate Harmony Elementary School.
STATESVILLE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Two Day Waldensian Festival Kicks Off This Friday, August 12

Valdese, NC – Now in its 47th year, the Waldensian Festival is one of the biggest events of the year for Valdese. On the second Saturday of each August, Waldenses around the world celebrate what is called the Glorious Return, commemorating the return of the Waldenses from exile in Switzerland to their native valleys in the Cottian Alps of Italy in 1689. The Town of Valdese, founded by a group of 29 Waldensians on May 29, 1893, celebrates this historical event with live music, specialty food, footrace, bocce tournament, variety entertainment and so much more. Join us as we celebrate the People of the Valleys this August 12 & 13th.
VALDESE, NC
WJHL

JCPD: Lowe’s employee charged with embezzlement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department charged a former Lowe’s employee with embezzlement on Wednesday. According to the release, Mark Horton, of Telford, had placed merchandise at the exit door and left with the items without paying. The incidents were reported to have started as early as May 10 with the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Axios Charlotte

7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte

It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill  About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Tally of beans tells of coming snowstorms in N.C. mountain community

VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. ​Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...

