ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wahiawa, HI

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiipublicradio.org

These local advocates are working to ensure voting is accessible for everyone

Over the last year, the Hawaiʻi Disability Rights Center has helped 145 people fill out voter registration forms. “Our advocates carry these voter registration things with them, you know, everywhere,” Lou Erteschik, executive director of the center, said earlier this week. The center’s role during elections is to...
HONOLULU, HI
2022 Election Expert

Notice of Aug 13 Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District Election

The 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii covers all or part of Honolulu County, Maui County, Hawaii County, Kauai County, Kalawao County. All U.S. House districts, including the 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 13, 2022. The filing deadline is June 7, 2022.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

TheBus will be free for 5 days beginning Aug. 22

To regain and encourage ridership, regular fares for TheBus on Oʻahu will be suspended for five days later this month. Riders will need to have HOLO cards to participate, which is how the city will evaluate the program. Free fares will last from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, which...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Wahiawa, HI
Government
City
Wahiawa, HI
City
Kapolei, HI
Hawaii State
Hawaii Elections
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
hawaiipublicradio.org

Gov. David Ige, mayors detail plans for $78M drug company opioid settlement

Gov. David Ige on Tuesday outlined plans for how the state will spend $78 million it's receiving from a multistate settlement reached with pharmaceutical industry companies over their role in the opioid addiction crisis. Ige said drug overdose deaths have exceeded traffic fatalities in Hawaiʻi this year. Drug overdoses, including...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election Local#Registered Voters#The Elections Division#Vsc#Voter Service Centers
hawaiinewsnow.com

Candidate calls on Super PAC to take down ‘sensational’ ads against opponent

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congressional candidate Patrick Branco is demanding that a Super PAC supporting him take down an ad that attacks his opponent, calling the content “sensational.”. “Throughout this campaign, I have raised what I believe are serious questions about Jill Tokuda’s record that voters deserve answers to before...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KITV.com

$30 million COVID-19 relief fund established for Honolulu County nonprofit organizations

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu is setting aside $30-million for local non-profit organizations that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonprofit organizations can receive up to $100,000 if they meet certain criteria that demonstrate economic harm directly related to the pandemic. The money is part of the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Applications will be accepted starting in early September.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 well-known politicians face off in Democratic race for seat representing Aiea, Pearl City

A company awarded a COVID testing contract now under investigation for potential illegal political contributions. The company denies making any illegal campaign contributions, or reimbursing employees for them. Fueled by doubts, Republicans are volunteering in droves to serve as election observers. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Hawaii elections officials and...
PEARL CITY, HI
hawaiibusiness.com

The Neighborhood’s Heartbeat

The largest landowner in the state, Kamehameha Schools actively uses about 1,000 acres of its total 365,000 acres for commercial purposes, including retail, hospitality and residential. With the understanding that every community is unique, Kamehameha Schools strives to bring economic stability while providing vibrant commercial centers, such as Salt at Our Kaka‘ako.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy