These local advocates are working to ensure voting is accessible for everyone
Over the last year, the Hawaiʻi Disability Rights Center has helped 145 people fill out voter registration forms. “Our advocates carry these voter registration things with them, you know, everywhere,” Lou Erteschik, executive director of the center, said earlier this week. The center’s role during elections is to...
Notice of Aug 13 Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District Election
The 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii covers all or part of Honolulu County, Maui County, Hawaii County, Kauai County, Kalawao County. All U.S. House districts, including the 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 13, 2022. The filing deadline is June 7, 2022.
TheBus will be free for 5 days beginning Aug. 22
To regain and encourage ridership, regular fares for TheBus on Oʻahu will be suspended for five days later this month. Riders will need to have HOLO cards to participate, which is how the city will evaluate the program. Free fares will last from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, which...
City to provide free bus rides
The City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation services announced that they will be providing free bus rides for an entire week.
Over 141,000 ballots already received in primary. Here's how they're being processed
As of Friday, the state has received more than 141,000 ballots for this year’s primary election. With less than a week to go, the state has been pre-processing mail-in ballots. Ballots collected via mail or dropped off at a deposit box on O’ahu eventually make it to the Hawaiʻi...
Gov. David Ige, mayors detail plans for $78M drug company opioid settlement
Gov. David Ige on Tuesday outlined plans for how the state will spend $78 million it's receiving from a multistate settlement reached with pharmaceutical industry companies over their role in the opioid addiction crisis. Ige said drug overdose deaths have exceeded traffic fatalities in Hawaiʻi this year. Drug overdoses, including...
No-shows for Oʻahu road tests will not be able to make another appointment for 60 days
The City and County of Honolulu is intensifying the penalty for not showing up for road tests to get a driver's license. This is the second time the county is tightening the rule this year. No-shows for road tests will not be able to make another appointment for 60 days...
Honolulu City Council will vote to limit commercial activity at popular beach park
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Honolulu City Council continues to crack down on commercial activity. It's set to discuss and vote Wednesday on whether Kokololio Beach Park will join the list of places on Oahu where tours and buses aren't allowed.
Primary Election: What you need to know
The deadline to mail-in Hawaii ballots in time for the primary elections is Monday, Aug. 8.
Update to Hawaii couple who got $18,000 electric bill to pay for neighborhood streetlights
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been six months since a Maili couple received a $18,000 bill from Hawaiian Electric Company to cover the streetlights in their neighborhood. KHON2 was first to report the issue back in February when Desha-Ann Kealoha and her husband said their home was the only one to receive this bill and that […]
Candidate calls on Super PAC to take down ‘sensational’ ads against opponent
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congressional candidate Patrick Branco is demanding that a Super PAC supporting him take down an ad that attacks his opponent, calling the content “sensational.”. “Throughout this campaign, I have raised what I believe are serious questions about Jill Tokuda’s record that voters deserve answers to before...
Campaign Spending Commission investigates COVID testing company that got big city contract
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Campaign Spending Commission is investigating one of the companies that was awarded a multi-million dollar COVID testing contract by former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration. Hawaii News Now has learned that the commission has subpoenaed the bank records of two employees of Capture Diagnostics,...
Aloha Petroleum sues insurer over lack of coverage against climate change lawsuits
Aloha Petroleum filed a complaint against National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh in U.S. District Court this week, alleging breach of contract. The suit claims that National Union did not defend or indemnify Aloha Petroleum against two climate change lawsuits brought on by Honolulu and Maui counties in state court.
$30 million COVID-19 relief fund established for Honolulu County nonprofit organizations
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu is setting aside $30-million for local non-profit organizations that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonprofit organizations can receive up to $100,000 if they meet certain criteria that demonstrate economic harm directly related to the pandemic. The money is part of the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Applications will be accepted starting in early September.
Ex-lawmaker Ty Cullen who pleaded guilty in bribery case donates to 2022 campaigns
HONOLULU — The campaign committee of former Hawaiʻi Democratic state Rep. Ty Cullen, who pleaded guilty earlier this year after taking bribes, donated to two candidates for the state House of Representatives last month. State Campaign Spending Commission data says Friends of Ty Cullen donated $2,000 to the...
2 well-known politicians face off in Democratic race for seat representing Aiea, Pearl City
A company awarded a COVID testing contract now under investigation for potential illegal political contributions. The company denies making any illegal campaign contributions, or reimbursing employees for them. Fueled by doubts, Republicans are volunteering in droves to serve as election observers. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Hawaii elections officials and...
Maui County gets $25M grant for Waiale Road extension
The County of Maui has been awarded $25 million for the Waiale Road extension.
The Conversation: Impact of the new climate spending package on Hawaiʻi; LG Josh Green competes for governorship
Leah Laramee of the Hawaiʻi Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission describes how the Inflation Reduction Act will help Hawaiʻi mitigate climate change | Full Story. Lt. Gov. Josh Green hopes his positive approach to politics and campaigning will win him a spot as the next Hawaiʻi governor....
The Neighborhood’s Heartbeat
The largest landowner in the state, Kamehameha Schools actively uses about 1,000 acres of its total 365,000 acres for commercial purposes, including retail, hospitality and residential. With the understanding that every community is unique, Kamehameha Schools strives to bring economic stability while providing vibrant commercial centers, such as Salt at Our Kaka‘ako.
Honor Flights in Hawaii: Filling a hole for veterans
"This will be one of the aircrafts that we'll use and we'll take this first group out of Hawaii and we'll have them on this aircraft right here and take them to D.C.," said Tim Thompson, Alaska Airlines director of public engagement.
