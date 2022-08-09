Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
City Demands Demo of Blighted California Theatre
Mayor Todd Gloria and his team are demanding that the owner of the blighted California Theatre demolish the downtown venue that has been shuttered for more than three decades. The city’s development services director this week sent a letter to developer Caydon Property Group, which recently abandoned its city-approved redevelopment plan for the site, decrying the company’s “alarming lack of action” on imminent safety concerns. The director also highlighted its failure to submit a future plan to demolish the theatre by a Friday deadline set by the city amid escalating frustration over the state of the building. The letter also noted that the developer had not adjusted fencing around the theatre to establish a falling hazard protection zone, hired security or put in place a required fire safety watch.
La Mesa City Council approves new cannabis dispensary
The dispensary, Urbn Leaf, went back to the drawing board and will now move forward with the project. Those who live on the property had no idea this was even happening.
northcountydailystar.com
Little Cakes Kitchen Opens Second Vista Location
Having opened its first-ever store in San Diego County over a decade ago, in September 2010, Little Cakes Kitchen will celebrate another milestone when it opens yet another Vista location in August 2022. In addition, Little Cakes Kitchen is extremely proud to simultaneously announce that it is the first ever Frontline Friendly℠ Certified company, being accredited by the exciting, local start-up, Frontline Careers.
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Aug. 11 - 14
There are plenty of things happening around the county this weekend, from Chula Vista up to Escondido.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
San Diego Homeowners Can Install Solar at Little to No Cost Thanks to New Program
San Diego residents who want to install solar energy systems in their homes will be able to do so at little to no cost thanks to the new San Diego Solar Equity Program. As part of its franchise Energy Cooperation agreement with the City of San Diego, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) is dedicating $10 million in shareholder funds toward an equity-focused incentive program.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista's Bayfront Prepares for More Than Gaylord Pacific
The foundation for the gigantic Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center is being built right now on Chula Vista’s bayfront. At the same time, other projects are in the works that will be built right alongside the 1,600-room, $1.35 billion resort. Bayside Park next to the construction site will...
New medical facility for teen girls in San Marcos
A new medical facility in San Marcos is helping teen girls impacted by neglect and abuse. The TrueCare and Lennar Foundation Health Center opened its doors Thursday morning.
Work begins on outdoor dining area of Paradisaea restaurant in 'Piano Building,' but councilman isn't pleased
Work has begun on the outdoor dining area of the planned Paradisaea restaurant in Bird Rock, with some claiming there was insufficient communication about it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dates and theme announced for 2023 San Diego County Fair
The announcement comes a month after the 2022 San Diego County Fair returned in full scale, after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Coast News
Carlsbad residents still grappling with new trash service
CARLSBAD — First-time customers of Republic Services continue to report a bumpy transition amid the trash provider’s service rollout in Carlsbad. Over the past several weeks, frustrated customers have fumed on social media about the Texas-based company’s apparent lack of customer service, mandatory organic waste requirements (Senate Bill 1383) and new “flimsy” city-owned trash bins. Many were also confused and angry after reporting a 20% rate increase on their first bill from the waste hauler.
La Jolla
Rental of the Week, 7328 Olivetas Ave, La Jolla
Enjoy a luxuriously furnished/unfurnished traditional home close to a sandy beach and just a stroll to La Jolla’s Village. This home with its gated and lighted brick patio and off-street parking It is ideal for a weekday residence if children are at Bishops or another local day school or for a family looking to spend time in sunny Southern California. Come each year to your home-away-from-home! House has electric charging station for Tesla’s and/or other electrical cars. Property has off street parking.
San Diego now has 18 hospitals offering specialized ER care for seniors
San Diego has become the first county in the nation where every eligible hospital has earned geriatric emergency department (GED) accreditation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Diego hospitals reach big milestone when it comes to delivering care for seniors
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As the population in San Diego continues to age, the need for geriatric focused medical care grows, too. San Diego County is the first in the nation to have all hospital ERs accredited as Geriatric Emergency Departments [GEDs]. "It’s the largest growing demographic in...
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Downgraded From High to Medium COVID-19 Community Level
The CDC has downgraded San Diego County from the high COVID-19 community level to medium, meaning the disease is having a less-severe impact on the region's hospital system. The county was moved into the high category in mid-July as the highly-infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants were driving up COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
New program aims to make outdoor experience easier at county’s regional parks
A new program that aims to give residents a more enjoyable experience with nature at San Diego County's 23 regional parks was launched Wednesday at Los Peñasquitos Canyon County Preserve.
San Diego weekly Reader
Where the El Cajon Typewriter Co. sign leads
Anyone who has been in downtown El Cajon has probably noticed the large El Cajon Typewriter Co. sign at 130 E. Main that, alas, no longer announces a real live typewriter shop. Though the internet is surprisingly short on any information about the place, its demise, whenever that happened, has been noted by a single (unhappy) Google review for the business, which awards it one out of five stars: “NOT A TYPEWRITER STORE, anymore.”
Real Estate Fee Was Supposed to Provide Housing Relief Soon. Five Years Later, Impact Is Sparse
In 2017, the state passed SB 2, a law its sponsors said would alleviate the cost of shelter in California by providing an ongoing source of affordable housing funds in an industry that mostly relies on single-use money. Since then, the state has collected more than $1.6 billion in fees...
Coast News
Marja Acres development under construction in Carlsbad
CARLSBAD — The city’s latest large-scale, mixed-use development broke ground in June and is on track to come online next year. Marja Acres, the once quaint site of several businesses on El Camino Real, located south of Kelly Drive across from Robertson Ranch, was sold by Mike and Marja Selna in 2015 in a joint agreement with New Urban West and San Diego-based real estate investment firm, IHP Capital Partners.
San Diego Business Journal
New Palomar Facility to Open in 2024
Will close its 17-bed Gero-Psychiatric Unit (GPU) at Palomar Medical Center Poway on October 31. The move will allow the health system to focus on expanding services through its new behavioral health institute, scheduled to open in 2024. Palomar Health introduced the 17-bed unit in Poway to provide extraordinary care...
USPS to host 'hiring blitz' at SD County post offices
The U.S. Postal Service is holding a one-day-only “hiring blitz” at over a dozen San Diego County post office locations.
Comments / 0