Encinitas, CA

Voice of San Diego

City Demands Demo of Blighted California Theatre

Mayor Todd Gloria and his team are demanding that the owner of the blighted California Theatre demolish the downtown venue that has been shuttered for more than three decades. The city’s development services director this week sent a letter to developer Caydon Property Group, which recently abandoned its city-approved redevelopment plan for the site, decrying the company’s “alarming lack of action” on imminent safety concerns. The director also highlighted its failure to submit a future plan to demolish the theatre by a Friday deadline set by the city amid escalating frustration over the state of the building. The letter also noted that the developer had not adjusted fencing around the theatre to establish a falling hazard protection zone, hired security or put in place a required fire safety watch.
Little Cakes Kitchen Opens Second Vista Location

Having opened its first-ever store in San Diego County over a decade ago, in September 2010, Little Cakes Kitchen will celebrate another milestone when it opens yet another Vista location in August 2022. In addition, Little Cakes Kitchen is extremely proud to simultaneously announce that it is the first ever Frontline Friendly℠ Certified company, being accredited by the exciting, local start-up, Frontline Careers.
NBC San Diego

San Diego Homeowners Can Install Solar at Little to No Cost Thanks to New Program

San Diego residents who want to install solar energy systems in their homes will be able to do so at little to no cost thanks to the new San Diego Solar Equity Program. As part of its franchise Energy Cooperation agreement with the City of San Diego, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) is dedicating $10 million in shareholder funds toward an equity-focused incentive program.
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista's Bayfront Prepares for More Than Gaylord Pacific

The foundation for the gigantic Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center is being built right now on Chula Vista’s bayfront. At the same time, other projects are in the works that will be built right alongside the 1,600-room, $1.35 billion resort. Bayside Park next to the construction site will...
Coast News

Carlsbad residents still grappling with new trash service

CARLSBAD — First-time customers of Republic Services continue to report a bumpy transition amid the trash provider’s service rollout in Carlsbad. Over the past several weeks, frustrated customers have fumed on social media about the Texas-based company’s apparent lack of customer service, mandatory organic waste requirements (Senate Bill 1383) and new “flimsy” city-owned trash bins. Many were also confused and angry after reporting a 20% rate increase on their first bill from the waste hauler.
La Jolla

Rental of the Week, 7328 Olivetas Ave, La Jolla

Enjoy a luxuriously furnished/unfurnished traditional home close to a sandy beach and just a stroll to La Jolla’s Village. This home with its gated and lighted brick patio and off-street parking It is ideal for a weekday residence if children are at Bishops or another local day school or for a family looking to spend time in sunny Southern California. Come each year to your home-away-from-home! House has electric charging station for Tesla’s and/or other electrical cars. Property has off street parking.
NBC San Diego

San Diego County Downgraded From High to Medium COVID-19 Community Level

The CDC has downgraded San Diego County from the high COVID-19 community level to medium, meaning the disease is having a less-severe impact on the region's hospital system. The county was moved into the high category in mid-July as the highly-infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants were driving up COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
San Diego weekly Reader

Where the El Cajon Typewriter Co. sign leads

Anyone who has been in downtown El Cajon has probably noticed the large El Cajon Typewriter Co. sign at 130 E. Main that, alas, no longer announces a real live typewriter shop. Though the internet is surprisingly short on any information about the place, its demise, whenever that happened, has been noted by a single (unhappy) Google review for the business, which awards it one out of five stars: “NOT A TYPEWRITER STORE, anymore.”
Coast News

Marja Acres development under construction in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — The city’s latest large-scale, mixed-use development broke ground in June and is on track to come online next year. Marja Acres, the once quaint site of several businesses on El Camino Real, located south of Kelly Drive across from Robertson Ranch, was sold by Mike and Marja Selna in 2015 in a joint agreement with New Urban West and San Diego-based real estate investment firm, IHP Capital Partners.
San Diego Business Journal

New Palomar Facility to Open in 2024

Will close its 17-bed Gero-Psychiatric Unit (GPU) at Palomar Medical Center Poway on October 31. The move will allow the health system to focus on expanding services through its new behavioral health institute, scheduled to open in 2024. Palomar Health introduced the 17-bed unit in Poway to provide extraordinary care...
