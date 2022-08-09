Bucs training camp: Top plays from Tuesday's practice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are starting to turn the corner from training camp into game-prep mode, as they ready for their first preseason tilt of 2022.

This weekend, the Bucs will welcome the Miami Dolphins to Raymond James Stadium to kick off their preseason slate, but not before two days of joint practices with their in-state opponent.

Tuesday’s practice gave the Bucs one more chance to fine-tune things on their own before the Dolphins come to town, and there were plenty of flashy plays on both sides of the ball.

Check out all of the best moments from Tuesday’s training camp practice at One Buc Place: