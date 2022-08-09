ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs training camp: Top plays from Tuesday's practice

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194IVT_0hAvnMYs00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are starting to turn the corner from training camp into game-prep mode, as they ready for their first preseason tilt of 2022.

This weekend, the Bucs will welcome the Miami Dolphins to Raymond James Stadium to kick off their preseason slate, but not before two days of joint practices with their in-state opponent.

Tuesday’s practice gave the Bucs one more chance to fine-tune things on their own before the Dolphins come to town, and there were plenty of flashy plays on both sides of the ball.

Check out all of the best moments from Tuesday’s training camp practice at One Buc Place:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Bucs Star Says He's Praying For Quarterback Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for the next week due to personal reasons. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Thursday that Brady will return following their second preseason game on Aug. 20. Brady was already ruled out for the Buccaneers' preseason opener...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Tom Brady looked 'miserable' in Bucs practice per Ben Volin | THE HERD

NFL writer Ben Volin joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk the latest news coming out of Tampa Bay. Volin has been on the sidelines of the Buccaneers' training camp, and he tells Colin Tom Brady looks miserable, and he's not surprised the quarterback will be stepping away from practice. Plus the two discuss Brady's dalliance with the Miami Dolphins, and what kept him from sticking with retirement and his chance at scoring ownership over an NFL team.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
City
Tampa, FL
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed another training camp practice Thursday for personal reasons. It’s the second time Brady was excused from practice this week, and it’s unclear when he will return to the team. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the matter after Thursday’s practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says […] The post Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Model Girlfriend Of Lions Quarterback Jared Goff

In just over an hour, HBO's Hard Knocks will be back on televisions around the country as the Detroit Lions take center stage. It will be the second time quarterback Jared Goff will be featured on the show. Two years ago, he and the Los Angeles Rams were highlighted by the documentary series that takes place during training camp.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

Roger Goodell reveals desired suspension for Deshaun Watson

Last week, the NFL formally appealed Deshaun Watson‘s six-game suspension, seeking stricter punishment for the Cleveland Browns quarterback in response to 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits. Now, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has revealed the punishment he finds appropriate for Watson’s transgressions. At a league meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Goodell...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Buccaneers#American Football#The Miami Dolphins
Yardbarker

Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'

It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs adding former Super Bowl champion

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a player who won the Super Bowl the year before they did. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Shelton, 28, made 13 appearances for the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Good news on Bucs OL Robert Hainsey's injury

That audible groan you might have heard bellowing from the Sunshine State was Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans reacting to the news that center Robert Hainsey left Wednesday’s joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on a cart after sustaining an apparent leg injury. Hainsey is slated to replace Pro Bowl...
TAMPA, FL
AthlonSports.com

Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Names His 'Biggest Regret'

For a while now football fans have known Antonio Brown's NFL career is over. It appears the former NFL star is just now coming to that realization. Brown released a statement on Twitter this Thursday afternoon to name the "biggest regret" he has. The regret is that he never got the opportunity to watch himself play football live.
NFL
Popculture

Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans Make Interesting Trade Before 2022 Season

The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans made an interesting trade as the 2022 preseason begins and the regular season starts next month. The Dolphins announced they have acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick. As mentioned by CBS Sports, trades like this are made during the NFL Draft when teams are in the later rounds. Shaheen was behind four Dolphins' tight ends on the depth chart and was set to make $2 million with the team this season.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 Bears on the roster bubble to watch in preseason opener vs. Chiefs

The Chicago Bears kick off the preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, and there are a number of players vying for roster spots and starting jobs. While the starters will play around 15 to 20 snaps, it’s the players on the roster bubble who will see plenty of opportunities on Saturday. There are a number of players who have made waves during training camp, but they’ll need to have it translate to the preseason, where they’ll see their first live action of the summer.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News and notes from Chiefs HC Andy Reid ahead of preseason Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to face the Chicago Bears in the team’s preseason opener on Saturday. We already know that Andy Reid plans to play the starters for anywhere from a few series to the full first quarter, but what about some individual players who are new to the team, getting acclimated, or even returning from injury? Guys like Orlando Brown Jr., Carlos Dunlap, Rashad Fenton, Jody Fortson and Taylor Stallworth — will they get a chance to play come Saturday?
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

138K+
Followers
183K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy