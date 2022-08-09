ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

Effort to recall Douglas County school board leaders in November halts, pledges future push

By Seth Klamann
 2 days ago

The effort to recall Douglas County's four new school board leaders this November has ended a month after it began, organizers announced Tuesday afternoon.

In a news release, the group running the effort, DougCo's Future, said it didn't want to hurt other November ballot measures that seek to raise money for the district. But it promised that a "recall is coming": The organizers said they planned to "continue our work organizing and fundraising in order to support this recall" going forward, and a spokesman said the group will begin gathering signatures "as soon as we're ready."

"The campaign has not been suspended," spokesman Jake Meuli said in an email. "The team has been working in earnest to get organized and setup as an issue committee. Recalls are not easy (nor should they be). We have a very quick window to get the signatures required and we’ll start that process just as soon as we’re ready - so long as it doesn’t interfere with the bond/mill vote."

The district is planning November ballot question to raise funds for teacher salaries and for capital construction needs.

The DougCo's Future committee was formally registered with the state on July 11, according to public records, with the intent of raising money to support a recall of the four school board members elected in November. It was the latest twist in a simmering conflict in the county, and after its first two weeks, the committee reported raising more than $6,400 to support its efforts, according to public records. More than $230 was spent on expenses related to ActBlue, a left-leaning fundraising service.

By July 26, more than 120 people had contributed to the campaign. More than half of the total amount raised came from 20 donors, including two who contributed $500 apiece.

A recall has been discussed for months. The wave election of the four new members — Mike Peterson, Christy Williams, Kaylee Winegar and Becky Myers — was greeted with both jubilation and concern in a school district and county divided by COVID-19 mitigation efforts. After then-Superintendent Corey Wise was ousted in controversial fashion in early February, the resistance to the board became more outspoken. One resident filed a lawsuit, which is still ongoing, while others launched Facebook groups and online petitions to support a potential recall of the board's new leaders.

A message sent to the four new board members was not returned Tuesday.

Such an effort faces a difficult road: Those new members were elected by comfortable margins. The ballot questions to raise money for the district have been known for months and have been an undercurrent throughout the controversy surrounding the new board: When Peterson and Williams met with Wise in January, they told him they wanted to change leadership now to have stability before the November elections.

Meuli, the spokesman, said the recall group is "very much in favor of additional funding for the District’s capital needs and additional support for our teachers and staff. ... We know proper funding for our schools will outlast the school board members we intend to recall."

