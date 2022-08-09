Read full article on original website
Related
Raymond Briggs obituary
Author-illustrator known for The Snowman and Father Christmas whose books often explored the quiet heroism of ordinary lives
Getty Museum to Return Illegally Excavated Orpheus Sculptures to Italy
The Getty Museum in Los Angeles will return a group of Orpheus sculptures to Italy after investigators said that the artifacts were illegally excavated and exported. In September, they will be sent to Rome. According to the museum, the Antiquities Trafficking Unit of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office had first raised concerns about the terracotta sculptures, which are more than 2,000 years old. Timothy Potts, director of the Getty, said in the release that the museum “determined that these objects should be returned” by working with officials from that unit. The Sculptural Group of a Seated Poet and Sirens, known as Orpheus and the...
Ancient manuscript from Anglo-Saxon England was one of the earliest English translation of the Gospels
A page from the Lindisfarne GospelsCredit: unknown but associated with Eadfrith of Lindisfarne; Public Domain Image. The Lindisfarne Gospels are considered to be one of the most spectacular ancient manuscripts from Anglo-Saxon England.
Eiffel review – celebrated tower builder gets cheekily tall backstory
Some towering absurdity and vertiginous silliness here … and also a bit of innocent enjoyment. Eiffel is a handsomely produced period drama, a madly Lloyd-Webber-ised romantic fantasy about the construction of the Eiffel tower in 1889 in Paris for the 100th anniversary of the revolution. Screenwriter Caroline Bongrand imagines (which is to say: she entirely invents) a backstory for the great engineer Gustave Eiffel, a grand passion that inspired him to build the tower as his own private Taj Mahal for a lost, secret love.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smithonian
Charles Dickens Was a ‘Fascinated Skeptic’ of the Supernatural
Charles Dickens was a master of the spooky story; more than 150 years after the famed author’s death, his tales of phantoms, goblins and ghosts of Christmas past continue to frighten and delight readers around the world. But Dickens’ fascination with spirits and specters transcended the pages of his fiction. Amid the spiritualist craze that gripped Victorian society, he sought out haunted houses and attended séances, even as he scoffed at the idea that ghosts existed.
5 New York Speakeasy Bars to Discover This Summer
The speakeasy is having a resurgence in New York. Here are several new (and one established) nightlife spots to check out — and where to find them.More from WWDInside Claud, a New Restaurant in the East VillageInside Deux Chats in BrooklynSummer in the City: The Dimes Square Scene Apotheke NoMad Popular Chinatown cocktail bar Apotheke recently opened a second location in NoMad. The cellar speakeasy bar replicates the approach of its original location with a focus on botanical ingredients like dandelion root and palo santo. The cocktail menu was crafted by longtime head mixologist Nicolas O’Connor, and is organized by the purported impact...
The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language : Chapter XIV
The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language Word-Study, by Sherwin Cody is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language Word-Study, by Sherwin Cody is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here.
L-E-V: Dark in the House review – an intoxicating dance dystopia
A new programme designed for this brute concrete space brings Sharon Eyal’s unsettling vision into full focus
RELATED PEOPLE
Slipped Disc
Debussy in original colours (but briefer clothes)
The Trio Zerline of Lyon, France – Alice Szymanski, flute, Estelle Gourinchas, viola, Joanna Ohlmann, harp – have recorded on the Paraty label what sounds like a fascinating album of Debussy on the instruments and in the sonorities of his time. It is a commendable enterprise, founded on...
allthatsinteresting.com
The True Story Of Nathan Hale, The Revolutionary War Hero Who Became A Martyr
On September 22, 1776, a 21-year-old spy for George Washington's Continental Army named Nathan Hale was hanged by the British. His untimely death inspired Washington to establish an espionage ring that ultimately helped America win the war. During the American Revolution, Nathan Hale became famous not for his stunning heroism...
Joan Didion’s Estate Heads to Auction, Endeavor Buys Majority Stake in Car Auction House, and More: Morning Links for August 12, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE ARTISTS SPEAK. Jayson Musson, who shot to fame as the wise art YouTuber Hennessy Youngman, has his first museum show up at the Fabric Workshop in Philadelphia, and is in the New York Times. “Jokes can be powerful, but it’s not easy to tell a good joke,” he said. Feminist great Suzanne Lacy has a survey up at the Queens Museum in New York, and is in the Art Newspaper. “Activism is impacting change,” she said. “I’m not convinced that art does anything profound and unique in and of itself, but that it operates to support...
Value and Its Sources: Slavery and the History of Art
AT THE END OF 2021, the National Gallery in London published initial findings from an inquiry into its ties to transatlantic slavery conducted in collaboration with University College London’s Centre for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery. The report named individuals involved with the museum in its early decades who profited from slavery or the slave trade, either through the direct enslavement of people or through financial ties to plantation economies. It is a lengthy list, encompassing collectors, philanthropists, and artists. Among those named are the marine insurance magnate John Julius Angerstein, whose collection of paintings by Raphael, Rubens, Van Dyck, and others formed the museum’s foundational bequest; the painter Thomas Gainsborough, who benefited from the patronage of Antiguan sugar planters; and the sovereign and art collector Charles I, who in 1632 granted royal authorization to syndicates trafficking enslaved Africans from the Guinea coast to the Americas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Food for thought: film, music and art to help you through the cost of living crisis
From a 16th-century worker’s humble lunch to raging rap, our critics find the works that grapple with the challenges of hard times
Two foiled smugglers, a VR old master, and Bruegel goes sketching – the week in art
Explore the excesses of Colombian carnaval, get real with Artemisia Gentileschi, see the unseen with Frank Auerbach and learn how a pipe not being a pipe still influences design today – all in your weekly dispatch
Joan of Arc to be portrayed as non-binary in new Globe Theatre production, I, Joan
Joan of Arc will be portrayed as a non-binary character in a new production at Shakespeare’s Globe.The French heroine, known for fearlessly leading the French in battles against English soldiers in the Hundred Years War, will be played by non-binary actor Isobel Thom in I, Joan.The script for the play, which opens at the historic theatre this month, has been altered to change the pronouns of the French patron saint.The production has been described as “powerful and joyous”, with artistic director Michelle Terry saying it will “question the gender binary” and “offer the possibility of another point of...
mansionglobal.com
English Estate Featured as the Bennet Family Home in ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Lists for £6 Million
An English country estate that was featured as the home of the Bennet family in the BBC’s 1995 “Pride and Prejudice” miniseries has come on the market asking £6 million (US$7.2 million). An English country estate that was featured as the home of the Bennet family...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
classicfm.com
Chopin’s ‘Funeral March’ played backwards sounds bizarrely psychedelic
An alternative version of Chopin’s famously morose piano work, but less solemn and more… trippy. The famous third movement of Chopin’s Piano Sonata No.2 actually began life as a ‘Funeral March’, or ‘Marche Funèbre’. It was composed at least two years before the rest of the work, and remains one of his best known as a standalone piano piece to this day.
The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 37 - The Catacombs of Saint Sebastian
In his whole life, perhaps, Franz had never before experienced so sudden an impression, so rapid a transition from gayety to sadness, as in this moment. It seemed as though Rome, under the magic breath of some demon of the night, had suddenly changed into a vast tomb. By a chance, which added yet more to the intensity of the darkness, the moon, which was on the wane, did not rise until eleven o’clock, and the streets which the young man traversed were plunged in the deepest obscurity. The distance was short, and at the end of ten minutes his carriage, or rather the count’s, stopped before the Hôtel de Londres. Dinner was waiting, but as Albert had told him that he should not return so soon, Franz sat down without him. Signor Pastrini, who had been accustomed to see them dine together, inquired into the cause of his absence, but Franz merely replied that Albert had received on the previous evening an invitation which he had accepted. The sudden extinction of the moccoletti, the darkness which had replaced the light, and the silence which had succeeded the turmoil, had left in Franz’s mind a certain depression which was not free from uneasiness. He therefore dined very silently, in spite of the officious attention of his host, who presented himself two or three times to inquire if he wanted anything. Franz resolved to wait for Albert as late as possible. He ordered the carriage, therefore, for eleven o’clock, desiring Signor Pastrini to inform him the moment that Albert returned to the hotel.
Smithonian
A Bird in the Hand: How a Smithsonian Zoologist Spent the Pandemic Tracking Nectar-Robbing Orioles
Each day of the summer of 2020 and 2021, Smithsonian research zoologist Gary Graves went out to his backyard in the Ozark Mountains to face a familiar crime scene: the vibrant orange blooms of his trumpet creeper vine littering the ground, the flowers full of holes and torn to shreds. The perpetrator: a little flock of chestnut and yellow orchard orioles. Graves, a curator in the museum's division of birds who specializes in birds like vultures and the microscopic organisms that live inside them, documented the magnitude of daily vandalism like a forensic analysis.
On this day in history, August 12, 1877, Thomas Edison invents the phonograph
Thomas Alva Edison, the Wizard of Menlo Park whose genius ushered in a new era of light and sound for humankind, invented the phonograph at his New Jersey laboratory on this day in history, August 12, 1877. It was the earliest version of the record turntable that became the predominant...
Comments / 0