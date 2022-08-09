ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa, Police Say

A bicyclist has died after being hit by a car near 2100 N Peoria Ave on Thursday afternoon, according to TPD. Officers said they responded to an injury accident around 2:16 p.m., where they learned a bicyclist had been hit by a 1998 Chevy Silverado, traveling northbound on the north side of the intersection.
TULSA, OK
Tulsa Mother Paralyzed In Car Crash 4 Months After Having Baby

A Tulsa mom is sharing her story after she was paralyzed in a car crash. Her four-month-old baby was also in the car, but she didn't even get a scratch. ShaQurra Miles said after the wreck, she's doing everything she can to heal so she can provide for her baby girl, A'marie.
TULSA, OK
Constant Road Construction Causing Headaches For Some Owasso Drivers

Several road and highway projects in Owasso have been causing a headache for drivers recently. "I guess I'm just used to the orange cones ... it should be our state symbol, it's everywhere you go,” says Mike Henson. He’s lived in Owasso for 14 years and says he's seen...
OWASSO, OK
Missing Child Found Safe In Tulsa, Reunited With Family

Tulsa Police say a child who was missing in Tulsa on Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. A non-family member who lives in the same home of the child and his family member saw the child playing outside while the child's family member was inside the house, TPD said. The...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa, OK
#Traffic Accident#Tulsa Fire Department
Phone Services For Bartlesville Hospital Restored

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. - Phone services have been restored to parts of Bartlesville after an AT&T Fiber was cut on Thursday. According to Ascension St John Jane Philips, services have now been restored to the hospital and AMG Clinics in Bartlesville.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
AT&T Phone Outage Left Many Without Working Land Line Service

Phone service is restored for a hospital, courthouse and even 911 dispatch after an AT&T outage left them without working land lines for hours. The customers impacted said that AT&T told them it was a fiber optic cut on a line that led to the outages in Bixby, Bartlesville and Okmulgee.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
National Snaffle Bit Association World Championship Show Kicks Off In Tulsa

Horse owners, exhibitors and breeders are in Tulsa this week, for the National Snaffle Bit Association World Championship Show. The 11-day event is packed full of activities, shows and classes for people of all ages and abilities. There's also a $1-million horse sale next Friday. "so we have people who...
TULSA, OK
Owasso Public Schools Students Head Back To Class

Thursday is the first day of school for students returning to the classroom in Owasso. The first school day officially gets underway at 8 a.m. for all secondary students and 9 a.m. for all pre-kindergartners through fifth graders. New for this school year, Owasso Public Schools is launching a strategic...
OWASSO, OK
First Year Broken Arrow Teacher Prepares For School Year

Fewer and fewer people are choosing education for their careers but a Lynn Wood Elementary School teacher is getting ready for her first year in the classroom. She along with her principal say education is their passion. Megan Pope is setting up her Lynn Wood Elementary kindergarten classroom this week...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
Coweta Woman Uses Chalk Art To Inspire Others

A Coweta woman is using art to stay positive and inspire others. "My neighbors probably think I'm insane, 'Oh my gosh there she is sitting outside doing her chalking again,'" said Calen Bury. Bury spends a lot of time on her sidewalk, in the summer heat, making art. "Oh my...
COWETA, OK

