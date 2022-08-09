Read full article on original website
Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa, Police Say
A bicyclist has died after being hit by a car near 2100 N Peoria Ave on Thursday afternoon, according to TPD. Officers said they responded to an injury accident around 2:16 p.m., where they learned a bicyclist had been hit by a 1998 Chevy Silverado, traveling northbound on the north side of the intersection.
Tulsa Mother Paralyzed In Car Crash 4 Months After Having Baby
A Tulsa mom is sharing her story after she was paralyzed in a car crash. Her four-month-old baby was also in the car, but she didn't even get a scratch. ShaQurra Miles said after the wreck, she's doing everything she can to heal so she can provide for her baby girl, A'marie.
Constant Road Construction Causing Headaches For Some Owasso Drivers
Several road and highway projects in Owasso have been causing a headache for drivers recently. "I guess I'm just used to the orange cones ... it should be our state symbol, it's everywhere you go,” says Mike Henson. He’s lived in Owasso for 14 years and says he's seen...
Missing Child Found Safe In Tulsa, Reunited With Family
Tulsa Police say a child who was missing in Tulsa on Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. A non-family member who lives in the same home of the child and his family member saw the child playing outside while the child's family member was inside the house, TPD said. The...
Pavement Project Begins On Stretch Of Highway 169 Between Owasso, Collinsville
A new pavement rehabilitation project will force lane closures on a stretch of Highway 169 between Owasso and Collinsville. The project is expected to take nearly six months to finish. ODOT says northbound traffic on Highway 169 will be narrowed to one lane between 106th Street in Owasso and Highway...
Okmulgee County Law Enforcement Without Phone Service Due To Technical Difficulties
Technical difficulties in Okmulgee have left the county courthouse, the sheriff's office and the county jail without telephone service on Thursday morning. The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office announced the outage in a Facebook post. According to officials, callers may not be able to reach non-emergency lines. Officials ask anyone who...
Bartlesville Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening To Attack, Kidnap Congressman Kevin Hern
A Bartlesville man pleads guilty in federal court to threatening to attack and kidnap Congressman Kevin Hern and Hern's family. Prosecutors say Keith Eisenberger cyberstalked Hern for several years and made visits to the congressman's offices in Washington DC and in Tulsa. Eisenberger told investigators he believed Hern was appointed...
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Provides Active Shooter Training For Berryhill Teachers, Administrators
Berryhill students will be back in class in less than a week, but this week their teachers and administrators are getting specialized training from the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. They are being trained on what to do during an active shooter situation on campus. News On 6's Reagan Ledbetter was...
Former Muskogee Firefighter Visits Department 41 Years After Retirement
A 95-year-old former Muskogee firefighter was invited back to the Muskogee fire department today, 41 years after retiring. The trip was through a Muskogee County EMS program that aims to bring joy to people who have served in the county. Roy Derebery loaded up with Muskogee County EMS, smiling from...
Phone Services For Bartlesville Hospital Restored
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. - Phone services have been restored to parts of Bartlesville after an AT&T Fiber was cut on Thursday. According to Ascension St John Jane Philips, services have now been restored to the hospital and AMG Clinics in Bartlesville.
AT&T Phone Outage Left Many Without Working Land Line Service
Phone service is restored for a hospital, courthouse and even 911 dispatch after an AT&T outage left them without working land lines for hours. The customers impacted said that AT&T told them it was a fiber optic cut on a line that led to the outages in Bixby, Bartlesville and Okmulgee.
National Snaffle Bit Association World Championship Show Kicks Off In Tulsa
Horse owners, exhibitors and breeders are in Tulsa this week, for the National Snaffle Bit Association World Championship Show. The 11-day event is packed full of activities, shows and classes for people of all ages and abilities. There's also a $1-million horse sale next Friday. "so we have people who...
Memorial Bench To Honor Memory Of Bristow Middle School Teacher Arrives Ahead Of New School Year
Bristow Public Schools now has something to honor the life and legacy of one of its former administrators. It’s taken 2 years, but now Brian Burden is memorialized at Bristow Middle School. News on 6’s Autumn Bracey was live on Wednesday morning with details on how he is being...
Owasso Public Schools Students Head Back To Class
Thursday is the first day of school for students returning to the classroom in Owasso. The first school day officially gets underway at 8 a.m. for all secondary students and 9 a.m. for all pre-kindergartners through fifth graders. New for this school year, Owasso Public Schools is launching a strategic...
First Year Broken Arrow Teacher Prepares For School Year
Fewer and fewer people are choosing education for their careers but a Lynn Wood Elementary School teacher is getting ready for her first year in the classroom. She along with her principal say education is their passion. Megan Pope is setting up her Lynn Wood Elementary kindergarten classroom this week...
Coweta Woman Uses Chalk Art To Inspire Others
A Coweta woman is using art to stay positive and inspire others. "My neighbors probably think I'm insane, 'Oh my gosh there she is sitting outside doing her chalking again,'" said Calen Bury. Bury spends a lot of time on her sidewalk, in the summer heat, making art. "Oh my...
Oklahoma State University To Build One Of The Biggest Super-Computers In The Country
Oklahoma State University is set to build one of the biggest super-computers in the country. The university says it will use a grant from the National Science Foundation to build the computer in about a year. The supercomputer will have the processing power of hundreds of thousands of computers. "You...
