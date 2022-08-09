Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Mark Messier approves of Jacob Trouba as captain, plus WJC updates
New York Rangers great Mark Messier is affectionally known on Broadway as ‘The Captain’. The six-time Stanley Cup Champion wore the C on his chest for his entire career with the Blueshirts and slayed the dragon in 1994 to end a 54 year drought. The man knows a...
Yardbarker
Islanders Pageau is a Key Part of 2022-23 Roster
Now in the twilight of the offseason, the New York Islanders are looking to make the final moves to boost their roster and make them one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. While it’s not confirmed, general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello is expected to sign star center Nazem Kadri to a big contract, which would be that big offseason splash the team needs to round out the forward unit.
FOX Sports
Hurricanes re-sign Necas; Pacioretty to have surgery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes re-signed forward Martin Necas to a two-year, $6 million contract and said Tuesday that new acquisition Max Pacioretty will have surgery for a torn Achilles tendon and face a six-month recovery. The team announced Necas' deal and Pacioretty's injury Tuesday. The contract...
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner to miss 2022-23 season following hip surgery
The Vegas Golden Knights are suddenly without a goalie. The team announced today that Robin Lehner will miss the entire 2022-23 season after determining that he will require hip surgery. No timeline for his recovery has been given yet, other than the fact he is no longer an option for the rapidly-approaching campaign.
markerzone.com
OFFSEASON SUMMARY & 2022-23 OUTLOOK FOR THE CAROLINA HURRICANES
We are in the dog days of summer, and there is little to report in the way of news, trades, & signings. So now that 98% of the pieces have fallen into place for the upcoming campaign, we can look at each club's additions & subtractions and assess what can be expected of them. Most teams are competing for the Stanley Cup, others are at one point or another of a rebuild, retool, or a straight up tank job. With the Atlantic Division all set, we are onto the Metropolitan and starting with the Carolina Hurricanes.
Defenseman Jacob Trouba named next Rangers captain
Back in May, New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba generated headlines and controversy for a high hit he delivered to Pittsburgh Penguins superstar captain Sidney Crosby that changed the first round playoff series the Rangers ultimately won in seven games. Trouba wasn't penalized or otherwise punished for that blow and...
Yardbarker
Lightning Giving Fleury New Chance for NHL Success
Oftentimes, where a player is selected in the NHL Draft will dictate how the hockey world views their career. For Haydn Fleury, he started near the top, as he was the seventh-overall selection made by the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2014 NHL Draft. As a big-bodied defenseman who was seen to have an elite toolkit, this looked like the perfect situation for Fleury, who would get the opportunity to develop alongside a unit that would become one of the best defensive teams in the league.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning & Penguins on Different Paths Since Consecutive Cups
On June 11, 2017, the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. The roster was filled with future Hall of Famers, such as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, and a 22-year-old Jake Guentzel, who was playing in his first NHL season. Meanwhile, Kris Letang, Olli Maatta and Ian Cole fueled their defense.
NHL
Jets sign forward David Gustafsson to a two-year contract
Gustafsson, 22, played a pair of games for the Jets in 2021-22 WINNIPEG, August 10, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with forward David Gustafsson on a two-year contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $775,000. The deal is a two-way contract for the 2022-23 season and a one-way contract for 2023-24.
Maple Leafs’ Prospect Hirvonen Leads Finland with Three Points, Defeats Latvia at World Junior Championship
Roni Hirvonen had a goal and two assists as Finland cruised past Latvia in their tournament opener at the 2022 World Juniors.
A profile of free-agent center Derick Brassard
Once again, the height of free agency has come and gone and veteran journeyman Derick Brassard finds himself without an NHL contract heading into next season. Though not an ideal situation, Brassard may not be too uncomfortable, having been in this situation each of the past few years, the team at PHR profiling the forward in this series each of the previous three offseasons as well (2019, 2020, 2021). Brassard may find himself looking for a contract late in the game for a fourth straight offseason, but given the value he brings and his ability to secure a spot each year, there is reason for optimism.
NHL
Inside look at Buffalo Sabres
Sticking with development plan despite 11 straight seasons out of playoffs. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Buffalo Sabres. The Buffalo Sabres won't be lured by any quick fixes, even if they've missed the Stanley...
markerzone.com
CALE MAKAR AND LOGAN O'CONNOR TAKE THE STANLEY CUP DOWN CALGARY'S BOW RIVER
The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
markerzone.com
LOU LAMORIELLO'S SECRET PLAN TO UNFOLD IN THE COMING WEEKS
By now, NHL clubs have most, in not all, of their affairs in order for the 2022-23 season, and while there are always ways to improve one's team, there are only a few GMs who still have work to do. Thirteen NHL clubs are currently over the league salary cap and have restricted free agents to re-sign, and four clubs are over the maximum number of rostered players (23). With just two months remaining until opening puck drop, the clock is ticking for these remaining GMs to sort out their business.
