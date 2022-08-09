Read full article on original website
Bismarck/Mandan, Time’s Running Out For New Pontoon Buddies!
So you bought a pontoon. Everyone you know would like you to take them out at least once this summer. What does it take to get an invite? How about a second invite?. I imagine being alone putting around on your pontoon can get kinda dull, kinda quick. Even if it's just you and your "life partner", you may have run out of interesting things to talk about.
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In North Dakota For 2022
Is North Dakota "Nice" still a thing? I believe it is, but some of the riff-raff comes with population growth. Most of the top 15 cities for crime in North Dakota are bigger cities but not all of them. There are a few surprises on the list courtesy of USA.com.
Chad Isaak trial one year later: What happened in court on August 10, 2021
Introduction In April 2019, four people were killed in Mandan in what is considered one of North Dakota’s more notorious crimes. Several days later, Chad Isaak of Washburn was arrested and charged with the murders. After two years of court procedures and delays, Isaak’s trial finally began on August 2, 2021. Jury selection took two […]
‘Legacy’ pillars above the prairie in Center
CENTER, N.D. (KFYR) - BNI Coal commissioned a new dragline for its Center mine Monday. The process of reassembling the machine started in the fall of 2021. “Pillars of the prairie” and “a big deal” were names used to describe the gigantic dragline excavator on Monday. But the one name that will stick is “Legacy.”
Minnesota’s Lee & Bismarck’s Andi Ahne – Bringing It In Style
The sport of baseball has many long-running traditions. I think that's what I like the most about America's pastime, some people say it's "Way too boring, not enough action" - These naysayers have obviously not paid attention to some classic pre-game festivities lately. Let's go over some of the lore that makes this so special - players know NOT to step on the first base/third base lines when they are either coming into the dugout or going out on the field - BAD LUCK. Never ever talk to the pitcher when he is throwing a no-hitter AND the scariest thing of all ( if you are the one that is handed the ball ) throwing out the first pitch!
North Dakota, Montana awarded $18.5 million for rural broadband
Shane Hart, CEO of the Reservation Telephone Cooperative, or RTC Networks, said providing for rural communities is expensive and without the grant, it wouldn't be possible to do something like this.
North Dakota county throws 100% voluntary easement mandate, $135 million fee at Summit Carbon pipeline
LINTON, N.D. — A North Dakota county on the main line of a massive carbon capture pipeline has created some additional hurdles for the company behind the project – Summit Carbon Solutions. The Emmons County Commission passed two motions to update requirements for being granted an industrial conditional...
30+ Romantic Things To Do In Bismarck For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Bismarck for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Bismarck has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
Football: Mandan’s experience could put them a head above the rest in the west
The Mandan Braves might be the most interesting team entering the 2022 football season, losing just a few players to graduation. Aside from the loss of a few defensive standouts, Mandan will have a ton of depth with experience. Head Coach Todd Sheldon sees his roster as a bunch of above-average talent, those players sense […]
United Way’s Day of Caring in Bismarck-Mandan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -If you drove around Bismarck-Mandan today, you probably saw volunteers participating in the United Way’s Day of Caring. Hundreds of volunteers assisted dozens of nonprofit organizations throughout the community, including the Central Dakota Humane Society as they prepare for one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.
Bismarck’s Many Windowed 1.25 Million Dollar Mansion
If you're not aware, let me tell you that the Bismarck/Mandan real estate market is red hot for sellers. If you're in the market to buy a home you might find yourself paying a little more to get into a home that's new to you. Is $1.25 million a little...
Bismarck Kids Need Clothes For School, Here’s How To Help
There are kids in our area struggling to get the clothes they need for school.
In Bismarck Man Caught On Video Burning U.S. Flag
4:40 seconds.....two videos that will make you cringe, a video that makes you shake your head in misbelief, a video that will make you angry. Blistering heat conditions seem to make everything worse - little things may irritate you just a little more. Last Friday was another ugly day of temps. 19-year-old Jacob Nistler, his mom, and his brother's girlfriend were driving around enjoying the cool air blowing inside their car when suddenly an incident happened which felt like hours but lasted for a good 20 - 30 minutes.
Broadway In Bismarck: Big Musical Performances Are Coming Soon
Get ready for this. The Bismarck Event Center just announced two more musical shows coming to Bismarck this Fall and Winter. The Blue Man Group will be performing at the Event Center Sunday, October 2nd. Yep, the bald and blue trio will be stopping through the area this Fall. 35 million people have enjoyed their shows over the years; if that doesn't include you, this is your chance.
Here Are Bisman’s Top Taco Joints According To Google
If there's one thing I think everyone can agree on, it's our love of tacos. Steak, Beef, Chicken, Street, Homemade -- they're all good, but which are the best?. I've spent a lot of time asking myself this question, and it's tough to choose. So, instead of giving you my personal opinion, let's look at the facts...or reviews, rather.
Homeless shelter in Bismarck seeking to be included in 2023 budget
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The Missouri Slope Areawide United Way is seeking to be included in Bismarck’s 2023 budget. The city budgeted $250,000 for United Way in both 2020 and 2021, but United Way didn’t ask to receive the funds in 2021 due to a one-time Covid payment from the federal government. Now, United Way is asking to receive the funds originally allocated for 2021, and to be included again in the city’s 2023 budget.
Basin Electric returning millions to members and decreasing rates
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Basin Electric’s board of directors unanimously voted to decrease member rates by an average of one mill per megawatt hour. This rate decrease amounts to approximately $33.5 million in 2023 alone. The board’s action to reduce rates comes just weeks after approving two other financial resolutions to return millions to […]
Bismarck’s Spirit Halloween Store Opening Date Announced!
Look, I know it's a little early, but Fall is right around the corner, so why not prepare for it? I'm sure you noticed the sign on the storefront announcing it would be opening sometime this month. Well, now we know exactly when. Who's ready to get spooky?. Get ready...
In ND, Simple Acts Of Skill, Respect, And Beauty
I'm all about people showing respect to others and their community. I have talked to Deborah Vollmuth before, I met her fairly recently ( I'll tell you more on that in just a bit ). I think it's pretty standard once you become Facebook friends you will see from time to time a new post from them, most of the time we will quickly read it, give it a comment and a "Like" and onward you go with your day - This post grabbed my attention the second I saw it. Deborah and her husband Nick live in Selfridge, North Dakota. Nick and his friend Tim Schell were in the National Guard together. Tim is quite talented. Sculpted and created out of wood, take a look at the artwork he gave Deborah and Nick. You can see this for yourself at the Selfridge cemetery.
In Bismarck/Mandan Someone Just Won $50,000 Playing Bingo!
AND THIS GUY WON $50,000! Photo from Big Win Bingo Facebook page. That's a mighty big check for playing bingo. It appears it happened at Sidelines Sports Bar in Bismarck with Big Win Bingo sponsored by MATPAC Wrestling. I'm not here to promote any particular bar or charitable organization but winning $50K is pretty big news in the bingo community.
