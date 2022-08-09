The sport of baseball has many long-running traditions. I think that's what I like the most about America's pastime, some people say it's "Way too boring, not enough action" - These naysayers have obviously not paid attention to some classic pre-game festivities lately. Let's go over some of the lore that makes this so special - players know NOT to step on the first base/third base lines when they are either coming into the dugout or going out on the field - BAD LUCK. Never ever talk to the pitcher when he is throwing a no-hitter AND the scariest thing of all ( if you are the one that is handed the ball ) throwing out the first pitch!

