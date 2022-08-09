ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

North Dakota Tourism creates map of sunflower fields in bloom

MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Tourism is embracing the state’s title as one of the top producers of sunflowers in the country. The department has created a map where you can see which sunflower fields are at the peak of their growing season, which typically happens in August.
"Clark's Car Wash" – EIDE Will Double Match Donations

The temperatures were in the low 90s last year on the day I went out to be a part of another great event put on by the Bismarck Larks. The site was Municipal Ballpark, YES there were baseball players out there, but instead of having their hands on a bat or a glove, the Bismarck Larks had hoses and sponges. They were giving car washes most of the day, there was music playing, and people came by and had a great time donating money - Well let's do it again!
Mandan, ND
City of Fargo gets $1.5 million to raise 12th Avenue North bridge

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A flood-prone bridge in north Fargo will likely be replaced in the coming years. The City of Fargo is receiving $1.5 million to raise the 12th Avenue North bridge. The bridge goes over the Red River connecting 15th Avenue North in Moorhead. The plan...
'Legacy' pillars above the prairie in Center

CENTER, N.D. (KFYR) - BNI Coal commissioned a new dragline for its Center mine Monday. The process of reassembling the machine started in the fall of 2021. “Pillars of the prairie” and “a big deal” were names used to describe the gigantic dragline excavator on Monday. But the one name that will stick is “Legacy.”
UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
Little League Baseball – Pure & Innocent – Fargo Still Alive

Every time I hear the two words "Little League" such wonderful memories come into my head. Isn't it awesome when you can take a couple of seconds to reflect on such moments that bring you joy and peace? That's what happens when I hear the words "Little League" - I remember the excitement of tryouts, being around other kids my age on the baseball field running and fielding, TRYING to land the bat on the ball, and then finding myself wearing a uniform. The sounds of family in the stands rooting on their kid, the smells of freshly mowed grass in the outfield, and hot dogs in the snack shop - I will never forget that time of my life. The Fargo All-Stars are going through those emotions right now.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
UPDATE: Missing teen safely located

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 17-year-old has been found safe. They are thanking the public for providing information about the whereabouts of Samantha Holte. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police say they’re searching runaway, Samantha Holte, who may be in the...
Do we need water or not, North Dakota?

The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
Van rear-ends horse-drawn buggy in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were riding in a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County when they were rear-ended by a van in a construction zone. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday near Highway 2 and 240th Avenue SE, which is between Erskine and McIntosh, Minnesota. The crash report says the Ram Promaster Van, driven by 53-year-old James Simon, was heading east in the construction zone with it crashed into the back of the buggy driven by 18-year-old Amos Miller.
Minnesota's Lee & Bismarck's Andi Ahne – Bringing It In Style

The sport of baseball has many long-running traditions. I think that's what I like the most about America's pastime, some people say it's "Way too boring, not enough action" - These naysayers have obviously not paid attention to some classic pre-game festivities lately. Let's go over some of the lore that makes this so special - players know NOT to step on the first base/third base lines when they are either coming into the dugout or going out on the field - BAD LUCK. Never ever talk to the pitcher when he is throwing a no-hitter AND the scariest thing of all ( if you are the one that is handed the ball ) throwing out the first pitch!
