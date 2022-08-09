Every time I hear the two words "Little League" such wonderful memories come into my head. Isn't it awesome when you can take a couple of seconds to reflect on such moments that bring you joy and peace? That's what happens when I hear the words "Little League" - I remember the excitement of tryouts, being around other kids my age on the baseball field running and fielding, TRYING to land the bat on the ball, and then finding myself wearing a uniform. The sounds of family in the stands rooting on their kid, the smells of freshly mowed grass in the outfield, and hot dogs in the snack shop - I will never forget that time of my life. The Fargo All-Stars are going through those emotions right now.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO