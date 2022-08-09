Read full article on original website
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In North Dakota For 2022
Is North Dakota "Nice" still a thing? I believe it is, but some of the riff-raff comes with population growth. Most of the top 15 cities for crime in North Dakota are bigger cities but not all of them. There are a few surprises on the list courtesy of USA.com.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota Tourism creates map of sunflower fields in bloom
MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Tourism is embracing the state’s title as one of the top producers of sunflowers in the country. The department has created a map where you can see which sunflower fields are at the peak of their growing season, which typically happens in August.
A Move-In Ready Minnesota Home For $38,000. What’s the Catch?
In a world of record high real estate prices, here's a 1,600 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Fergus Falls, MN for $38,000. That's less than the average price of a new vehicle and some late model used ones. So what's the catch? I can't really find one....
“Clark’s Car Wash” – EIDE Will Double Match Donations
The temperatures were in the low 90s last year on the day I went out to be a part of another great event put on by the Bismarck Larks. The site was Municipal Ballpark, YES there were baseball players out there, but instead of having their hands on a bat or a glove, the Bismarck Larks had hoses and sponges. They were giving car washes most of the day, there was music playing, and people came by and had a great time donating money - Well let's do it again!
KFYR-TV
Missouri River analysis helped local stakeholders discuss pursuing the waterway’s benefits
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 99 people met Wednesday in Mandan for the Missouri River Joint Water Board. The goal of this conference was to understand and pursue benefits of the Missouri River for the state of North Dakota. Attendees performed SWOT analyses, which stands for strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats...
Chad Isaak trial one year later: What happened in court on August 10, 2021
Introduction In April 2019, four people were killed in Mandan in what is considered one of North Dakota’s more notorious crimes. Several days later, Chad Isaak of Washburn was arrested and charged with the murders. After two years of court procedures and delays, Isaak’s trial finally began on August 2, 2021. Jury selection took two […]
City of Fargo gets $1.5 million to raise 12th Avenue North bridge
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A flood-prone bridge in north Fargo will likely be replaced in the coming years. The City of Fargo is receiving $1.5 million to raise the 12th Avenue North bridge. The bridge goes over the Red River connecting 15th Avenue North in Moorhead. The plan...
‘Legacy’ pillars above the prairie in Center
CENTER, N.D. (KFYR) - BNI Coal commissioned a new dragline for its Center mine Monday. The process of reassembling the machine started in the fall of 2021. “Pillars of the prairie” and “a big deal” were names used to describe the gigantic dragline excavator on Monday. But the one name that will stick is “Legacy.”
Did You Lose This Pendant at WeFest?
A pendant was found in the VIP camping area at WeFest and now the search is on to find its owner. Katie Jasch from Detroit Lakes shared a post on August 4th on Facebook looking for the rightful owner of a pendant that she belives might contain the ashes of someone's loved one:
Alarming spike in Fargo overdoses, a cut back in school bus service & a young runner battles illness.
News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Kyle Cornell filling in for Tom Tucker. Tonight's Headlines: Fargo Police warn of an alarming spike in overdose deaths in the city. A local school...
North Dakota, Montana awarded $18.5 million for rural broadband
Shane Hart, CEO of the Reservation Telephone Cooperative, or RTC Networks, said providing for rural communities is expensive and without the grant, it wouldn't be possible to do something like this.
UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
AG Week
North Dakota county throws 100% voluntary easement mandate, $135 million fee at Summit Carbon pipeline
LINTON, N.D. — A North Dakota county on the main line of a massive carbon capture pipeline has created some additional hurdles for the company behind the project – Summit Carbon Solutions. The Emmons County Commission passed two motions to update requirements for being granted an industrial conditional...
Little League Baseball – Pure & Innocent – Fargo Still Alive
Every time I hear the two words "Little League" such wonderful memories come into my head. Isn't it awesome when you can take a couple of seconds to reflect on such moments that bring you joy and peace? That's what happens when I hear the words "Little League" - I remember the excitement of tryouts, being around other kids my age on the baseball field running and fielding, TRYING to land the bat on the ball, and then finding myself wearing a uniform. The sounds of family in the stands rooting on their kid, the smells of freshly mowed grass in the outfield, and hot dogs in the snack shop - I will never forget that time of my life. The Fargo All-Stars are going through those emotions right now.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
UPDATE: Missing teen safely located
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 17-year-old has been found safe. They are thanking the public for providing information about the whereabouts of Samantha Holte. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police say they’re searching runaway, Samantha Holte, who may be in the...
Do we need water or not, North Dakota?
The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
Van rear-ends horse-drawn buggy in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were riding in a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County when they were rear-ended by a van in a construction zone. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday near Highway 2 and 240th Avenue SE, which is between Erskine and McIntosh, Minnesota. The crash report says the Ram Promaster Van, driven by 53-year-old James Simon, was heading east in the construction zone with it crashed into the back of the buggy driven by 18-year-old Amos Miller.
Minnesota’s Lee & Bismarck’s Andi Ahne – Bringing It In Style
The sport of baseball has many long-running traditions. I think that's what I like the most about America's pastime, some people say it's "Way too boring, not enough action" - These naysayers have obviously not paid attention to some classic pre-game festivities lately. Let's go over some of the lore that makes this so special - players know NOT to step on the first base/third base lines when they are either coming into the dugout or going out on the field - BAD LUCK. Never ever talk to the pitcher when he is throwing a no-hitter AND the scariest thing of all ( if you are the one that is handed the ball ) throwing out the first pitch!
VNL Whistleblower: Run-down house in Dilworth has residents concerned
Dilworth, MN (Valley News Live) - Many complaints have been made about a run-down house off 1st Ave. SE in Dilworth. With how dilapidated it looks from the outside, people in the neighborhood are having more and more concerns about it. “The city doesn’t want to do a thing about...
