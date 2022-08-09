Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Movie Night in the Village Commons on 8/10Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian Holman
Joliet bridge closures scheduled in August 2022Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, August 11th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was William Naughton, 22, of Wilmington, on a Grundy County...
wamwamfm.com
Illinois Man Arrested in Washington
An Illinois man has been booked into the Washington security center. On August 9th, officers with the WPD’s 2nd shift came in contact with 24-year-old Gavin Helms of Golconda, Illinois near NW 14th and W Walnut St. Helms was found to be wanted on a warrant out of Illinois for burglary and theft.
Arkansas State Police investigating body found along highway as homicide
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Aug. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found the body of a female.
St. Paul police recover 8 guns in search for drive-by shooting suspect
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police say they recovered eight guns in the course of searching for and arresting a suspect in a drive-by shooting Monday.The 22-year-old suspect was also wanted in connection with vehicle thefts, fleeing police, assault and possessing a firearm without a permit, police said. He has not yet been charged.While executing a search warrant on the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue East, police recovered seven handguns and an AR-15. One of the handguns was stolen, and another had an illegal automatic switch on it, police said.Officers also recovered "multiple boxes of ammunition," police said, as well as marijuana and keys to four rental vehicles.
Judge reinstates 3rd-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb, the woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a man who the troopers were trying to help on Interstate 95 earlier this year. The charges were dropped in June after Webb's defense attorney said the commonwealth failed to prove his client acted with malice. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner released a statement following the reinstatement of the third-degree murder charges. Krasner believes the charges were "always appropriate." The charge of 3rd-degree murder was always appropriate for this defendant, whose actions we allege led to the violent deaths...
rosevilletoday.com
Denied Parole. Daniel Bezemer to remain behind bars for vicious murder
Convicted murderer and accomplice both denied parole. Roseville, Calif. – One of Justine Vanderschoot’s murderers, Daniel Bezemer, was denied parole by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). Daniel Bezemer and his roommate Brandon Fernandez were convicted of the strangulation and murder of Justine Vanderschoot in 2003....
New Jersey teen gets 19 years in prison for fatal 2019 shooting
Jayden Rodriguez pleaded guilty to manslaughter, according to the DA's office.
A family on DCFS radar for 19 years under investigation again after 3-year-old I'Kera Hill died of malnourishment
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2:Three-year-old I'Kera Hill's family was investigated 10 times for close to 20 years. Ten siblings were removed from the home.In the end, I'Kera would die from neglect. Her parents are now charged.CBS 2's Chris Tye obtained documents that expose new questions about the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. I'Kera, of downstate Carbondale, is the nine kids on DCFS radar who've died since December.I'Kera was known as "Peanut" to her family. That family has history with DCFS that goes back 19 years, according to documents obtained by CBS 2. The documents reveal a family of...
Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, Morgan Geyser, 20,...
Emmett Till relative reacts to news of no indictment for woman at center of 1955 murder
A Mississippi grand jury has decided not to indict the white woman whose accusation in 1955 led to the lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till, and now his Chicago area family is reacting.
Texas nurse facing murder charges in fiery 90 mph LA crash that killed 6
A 37-year-old nurse suspected of killing six people and injuring eight others when her speeding Mercedes-Benz plowed into several vehicles in a Los Angeles County intersection last week will be charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, officials announced Monday.
Illinois Department of Corrections held in contempt of court
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A federal judge is holding the Illinois Department of Corrections in contempt of court after they failed to create a plan to improve healthcare conditions in prisons during the last four years. The state was ordered in 2018 to create a plan to improve healthcare conditions in Illinois prisons. However, a […]
Christopher Vaughn murder case: Missouri couple sues Illinois, others
ILLINOIS (WMBD) – A Missouri couple is suing the State of Illinois, Will County, the County’s State’s Attorney, and more. “We made a filing to seek to correct the public record, which is widely inaccurate, in terms of DNA testing that was done involving the Christopher Vaughn case,” said attorney Keith Altman.
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation over Interco warehouse fire
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Madison and St. Clair counties after a massive fire Wednesday at the Intreco recycling facility in Madison, Illinois.
freepressnewspapers.com
Dave Ashcraft
WILMINGTON— Dave Ashcraft, 59 of Wilmington, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in Paducah, KY. Born Nov. 7, 1962, David Eugene is a son of Carol “Jane” Ashcraft (née Fancher) of Wilmington and the late James F. Ashcraft. He was raised in Wilmington and graduated from Wilmington High School with the Class of 1980.
rtands.com
Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one
CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Gov. Pritzker defends end to cash bail despite law enforcement criticisms
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act despite criticisms from law enforcement statewide that it will make Illinois less safe. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, or SAFE-T Act, abolishes cash bail beginning in January 2023, overhauls police training, and includes other measures.
walls102.com
Illinois Attorney General warns of new scam targeting banking consumers
CHICAGO – The Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has issued a warning regarding a new scam that looks to use fake bank websites to target consumers’ personal information. Scammers create the websites to make them look like a legitimate bank website to lure consumers into thinking they’re entering their personal information to create a bank account. Authorities have learned of at least two such fraudulent websites.
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
